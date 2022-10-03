WATERTOWN — Hannah Netto’s first-half goal was the difference as the host Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team edged Watertown, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game.
Keely Cooney registered 10 saves for the Cavaliers (8-1 overall, 7-0 league), who swept the two meetings this season.
Ava Beebe made five saves for the Cyclones (9-3, 7-2).
BEAVER RIVER 7, CARTHAGE 0
Kaylee Zehr scored twice and added an assist as the Beavers blanked the Comets in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Brenna Mast and Adalynn Olmstead each chipped in two goals for Beaver River (12-0), which hasn’t yielded a goal in five games.
n In a crossover game, Sandy Creek beat Belleville Henderson, 3-1.
CANTON 2, OFA 0
Emily Estabrooks and Sydnee Francis both scored second-half goals as the Golden Bears defeated the Blue Devils in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Abigail Woodruff made seven saves for Canton (8-3, 8-1).
Olivia Merrill turned aside eight shots for Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-6-1, 4-5-0).
SALMON RIVER 4, MALONE 3 (OT)
Makenna Manson netted a goal in overtime as the Shamrocks rallied past the Huskies in an NAC Central matchup in Fort Covington.
Ryanne LaFrance and Leyla Snyder also scored for Salmon River (3-7, 2-7).
Adyson King and Ava Lilliock each supplied a goal and an assist for Malone (3-7, 3-5).
HEUVELTON 3, LYME 2 (OT)
Carley Simmons recorded the winning goal off an assist from Rylen McAllister to vault the Bulldogs to victory in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Katie Cunningham added a goal and an assist and Addison Havens also scored for Heuvelton (4-4-1).
Natalia Ososkalo secured a goal and assist, including the game-tying goal in the 52nd minute for Lyme (3-8-1). Dallas Parker also scored.
■ In another nonleague games, Lisbon blanked host St. Lawrence 4-0.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 3, LOWVILLE 0
Jack Rathbun posted two goals as the Cyclones beat the Red Raiders in a Frontier League crossover game at Lowville.
Seth Charlton also scored and Kyle Daly dished out two assists for Watertown (8-3, 6-0).
Isiah Spence made eight saves for Lowville (6-4-1, 3-4-1).
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 1
Anderson Burge and Nico Breit both recorded goals as the Warriors edged the Comets in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Joey Raap racked up 11 saves for Indian River (4-7-1, 1-5-1).
Deveraux Watson collected four saves for Carthage (7-7, 2-7).
IHC 7, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Dale Foote notched a pair of goals as the Cavaliers defeated the Falcons in a “C” Division game at Turin.
Leo Rodrigues contributed a goal and two assists for Immaculate Heart Central (9-0, 8-0).
Hudson Plate scored for South Lewis (1-7).
BEAVER RIVER 1, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Cade Olmstead scored in the first half as the Beavers got past the Vikings (2-8-2, 1-7-2) a “C” Division game at Clayton.
Sawyer Schwendy stopped eight shots for Beaver River (7-4, 7-3).
LAFARGEVILLE 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Nate Wyatt posted two goals and two assists as the Red Knights topped the Patriots (0-9-1) in “D” Division play LaFargeville.
Bradley Smith also scored twice and Riley Monaghan added a goal for LaFargeville (5-5).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Jude Hernandez and Camron Hodge each scored as the Panthers blanked the Purple Ghosts (4-6-1) in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Cayden Randall made five saves for Belleville Henderson (6-5-1).
LISBON 7, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Ty Jacobs supplied two goals and an assist as the unbeaten Golden Knights downed the Green Demons (1-7, 0-7) in an NAC West game at Lisbon.
Tanner Fonda added a goal and an assist for Lisbon (9-0, 7-0).
MALONE 5, GOUVERNEUR 3
Joseph Beck and Caleb Hall each scored twice as the Huskies beat the Wildcats in an NAC Central matchup at Malone.
Brennan Hebert accumulated a goal and two assists for Malone (1-10, 1-6).
n In other games, Chateaugay beat Madrid-Waddington, 1-0, and St. Lawrence Central topped St. Regis Falls, 5-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
CAZENOVIA 3, LOWVILLE 2
Rubi Zabielowicz won her match at second singles, but the second-seeded Red Raiders were upset by the No. 7 Lakers in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal at Lowville.
Zabielowicz defeated Madison Cobb, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, and the second doubles team of Katey Baker and Alyvia Millard were also winners for Lowville (10-2).
n In other Section 3 action, Jamesville-DeWitt topped Indian River, 5-0, in a Class B quarterfinal.
VOLLEYBALL
CHATEAUGAY 3, GOUVERNER 0
Hannah Monette led the Bulldogs with 12 service points, five kills and three aces in their 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 nonleague win over the Wildcats (3-5) at Gouverneur.
Nevaya Adams contributed team-highs in assists (15) and kills (six) for Chateaugay (7-2).
n In other matches, Malone beat Clifton-Fine, 3-1, Salmon River swept Potsdam, 3-0, and Madrid-Waddington swept Brushton-Moira.
