Nichols connects for 26 in Lions’ season-opening win

DEXTER — Kori Nichols scored 26 points as the General Brown girls basketball team topped Watertown, 65-21, in a Frontier League crossover game that was the season-opener for both schools Monday night.

Ainsley Fuller added 11 points for the Lions (1-0), who reached the state Class B semifinals last season.

