DEXTER — Kori Nichols scored 26 points as the General Brown girls basketball team topped Watertown, 65-21, in a Frontier League crossover game that was the season-opener for both schools Monday night.
Ainsley Fuller added 11 points for the Lions (1-0), who reached the state Class B semifinals last season.
Jommy Fasehun totaled nine points for the Cyclones (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 57, SOUTH LEWIS 55
Kade Schneider scored 22 points as the Beavers opened the season by holding off the Falcons (0-1) in a Frontier League “C” Division game at Turin.
Lucas Roes netted 12 points for Beaver River (1-0).
CARTHAGE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Layla Craig racked up 11 service points and seven kills as the Comets opened the season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 Frontier League crossover sweep of the Lions at Carthage.
Ellie Storms totaled 10 service points and nine assists, and Jaci Creasman contributed 14 service points for Carthage (1-0). The Comets won their first match for new coach Tammy Price, who replaced longtime coach Angie Robbins.
Keira Guerriero logged seven service points and four aces ,while Emma Romano added five service points and three kills for General Brown (0-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Leah Greene recorded 13 assists, 13 service points and four aces as the Falcons started the season with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 “C” Division sweep of the Vikings (0-1) in Clayton.
Aleigha Hill provided 23 digs, eight service points and two aces, and Ashley Wright collected three kills and two blocks for South Lewis (1-0).
BERNARD 22ND AT NATIONALS
South Lewis junior and two-time state Class D champion Brynn Bernard placed 22nd at the Nike New York Nationals on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.
Bernard ran a time of 19 minutes, 56.9 seconds on the 5-kilometer course in the Women’s Championship division. Sophomore Lillie Bogdan of Frontier took the win with a time of 18:24.9.
South Lewis junior Grace Bailey placed 22nd in the Women’s Open division in 22:01.8.
