OGDENSBURG — Collin Brenno scored on a suicide squeeze by Ryan Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win as the Ogdensburg Free Academy baseball team edged Canton, 2-1, in the first game of the Jim Pinkerton Tournament on Saturday.
Camden Griffith tossed a two-hitter, striking out seven, to outduel David Zuhlsdorf (two-hitter, 11 strikeouts) on the mound to earn the win for the Blue Devils (2-7) against Canton (5-6).
Luke Wentworth doubled for the Golden Bears.
LISBON 8, CANTON 6
Armando Lazaro went 3-for-4, including hitting a home run, and drove in three runs to propel the unbeaten Golden Knights past the Golden Bears in the second game of the Jim Pinkerton Tournament at OFA.
Lucas Gravlin doubled and singled, Mathew Bleau homered and knocked in a pair of runs and Isaac LaRock doubled for Lisbon (12-0).
Jackson Ames doubled and drove in three runs for Canton (5-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 13, ALEXANDRIA 2 (5)
Drew Maurer went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs as the Falcons topped the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League interdivisional game played in Turin that was shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Matt Farese doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored three runs for South Lewis (8-8, 8-7), and Eric karager singled twice and scored a pair of runs.
Winning pitcher Gunner Griffith tossed a two-hitter, striking out seven, to earn the win against Alexandria (4-9).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, SANDY CREEK 0 (6)
The Vikings slugged 12 hits to beat the Comets in a FL “C” Division game in Clayton.
Thousand Islands scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to win via the mercy rule and improved its overall and league record to 6-10.
Four different players singled for Sandy Creek (8-7).
SOFTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 15, SACKETS HARBOR 11
Isabella Davis finished 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in three runs to help the Warriors beat the Patriots in a nonleague game as part of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia.
Victoria Noone hit a home run and finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs for Indian River (8-6).
Kendall Bisbort went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Lilly Green and Myah Matice knocked in two runs apiece for Sackets Harbor (11-6).
INDIAN RIVER 12, HARRISVILLE 8
Katie Call went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to push the Warriors past the Pirates (2-6) in the opening game of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia.
Audrey Carrien struck out nine in the first of her two complete-game wins for Indian River.
WATERTOWN 10, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (5)
Kim Dileonardo went 4-for-4 with a triple and a run batted in to lift the Cyclones past the Patriots as part of the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia.
Montanna Evans added three RBIs on three hits, including a double, Mackenzie Wood singled three times, and Payton McConnell delivered three RBIs for Watertown (7-8).
Natalie Gibbons hit a pair of singles for Sackets Harbor (11-6).
HARRISVILLE 10, WATERTOWN 9
Ava Chartrand singled twice as the Pirates capitalized on seven errors by the Cyclones to win at the Indian River Tournament in Philadelphia.
Chartrand, Violet Atkison and Makenna Rose each scored two runs for Harrisville (3-5).
Montanna Evans finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Payton McConnell doubled and added three RBIs for Watertown.
BROOKFIELD 11, SOUTH LEWIS 8
The Falcons scored multiple runs in four different innings but suffered a nonleague loss to the Beavers (11-6) at the Mudville Softball Complex in Herkimer.
South Lewis fell to 6-10 overall.
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 14, RFA 7
Grant Dicob generated three goals and two assists and Ashton Norton totaled two goals and four assists as the Comets defeated the Black Knights in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Josh Bigelow scored four goals for Carthage (5-10) and Kayden Paquette chipped in three goals and an assist.
Goalies Carlos Ocasio and Conor Hickey made 10 and seven saves, respectively, for the Comets, who allowed only two goals in the first three quarters, including shutting out the Black Knights in the first half.
Carmen Orton scored three goals, Matt McCormick tallied twice and added an assist, and goalie Jimmy DeAngelo finished with 20 saves for Rome Free Academy (6-7).
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 18, INDIAN RIVER 4
Four different players each scored a goal as the Warriors (2-11) lost to the Lancers (11-4) in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, V-V-S 0
The Spartans improved to 7-8 overall with a nonleague rout of the Red Devils (2-8) in Verona.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 14, CLINTON 6
Trinity Stowell scored four goals and assisted on two others, Natalia Uscio totaled two goals and two assists and Ava Dupee scored three goals as the Lions downed the Warriors in a nonleague game at Clinton.
Cameryn Case contributed two goals and two assists, Alivia Cross tallied two goals and an assist, and goalie Emma House made eight saves for General Brown.
Chelsea Lopata scored a pair of goals to pace Clinton (2-10).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 6
Savannah Hodges scored six goals as the Spartans rolled to the nonleague victory over the Hornets (2-12) in Adams.
Paisley Cook contributed three goals and 14 draw controls, and Madelyn Barney added four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (13-2).
