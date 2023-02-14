MADRID — Troy Peck scored 24 points to lead the No. 4 Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team to a 56-32 victory over No. 5 Brushton-Moira in a Section 10 Class C quarterfinal Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets (13-8 overall) will travel to No. 1 Canton for a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. Madrid-Waddington is coached by Aaron Jones and his son, Ryan, plays for Canton.
Kaden Kingston added 12 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Brushton-Moira ends with a 6-12 record.
In the other quarterfinal No. 3 St. Lawrence Central defeated No. 6 Norwood-Norfolk 66-16 in Brasher Falls.
The Larries will play at No. 2 Tupper Lake in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
HERMON-DEKALB 64, ST. REGIS FALLS 52
Noah Lacy scored 30 points to lead the No. 8 Demons past the No. 9 Saints in a Class D first-round game in DeKalb Junction.
Hermon-DeKalb will play No. 1 Heuvelton in a quarterfinal at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Emerson McQuade added 21 points for the Demons (7-13).
Landon Cox led the Saints (2-16) with 20 points. Luke Chapman scored 12 points and Pete Arcadi added 10.
MORRISTOWN 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 48
Dominic Perretta made six 3-point baskets and finished with 21 points to lead the No. 7 Green Rockets past the No. 10 Panthers in a Class D first-round game in Morristown.
Morristown will play No. 2 Chateaugay in a quarterfinal at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School.
Terin Rosenbarker scored 12 points and Kameron Toland added 10 for Morristown (5-13).
Jake Johnson led the Panthers (1-19) with 13 points and Trent Briggs added 11.
INDIAN RIVER 57. IMMACULATE HEART 42
Tim Hardy scored 14 points to pace the Warriors past the Cavaliers in a nonleague game at Indian River in Philadelphia.
Owen Frans added 12 points for Indian River (3-16) against Immaculate Heart Central (5-13).
Tyler Sovie scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Red Raiders in an intradivision game in Massena.
Griffin West, Tegan Fredericks and Dylan Irvin also scored for OFA (15-4, 12-2).
Jake Smutz, Bayley Rochefort and Aronhiawaks Rice scored for Massena (10-7-1, 6-4).
Kaelyn Boliver totaled 13 service points, 18 assists and 10 kills to pace Beaver River to a triumph over Tully on Tuesday night in a Section 3 Class C semifinal in Beaver Falls.
Rori Mattis chipped in with 12 assists and 12 service points to pace the second-seeded Beavers (16-0), who won the match, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-15.
Kennedy Becker contributed 31 digs for Beaver River, which advances to face either Mount Markham or Canastota in the sectional final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Case Middle School in Watertown.
The Beavers have now won three consecutive matches against reigning sectional champions as they defeated Sandy Creek of Class D, 3-2, in their regular-season finale on Feb. 4, then bested Lowville, which won last year’s Section 3 title in Class B, 3-1 in a Class C quarterfinal last Friday, before defeating third-seeded Tully (19-2), which won last year’s Class crown.
FOUR WIN WILD CARD STATUS
Four Frontier League wrestlers were named as wild card entries into the NYSPHAA Tournament next weekend in Albany.
Carthage’s Landon Copley (126 pounds) will compete as a wild card in Division I. In Division II, Ryley Monica of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (145), Sean Kelly of Lowville (172) and Dominic Roes of Beaver River (215) are wild cards.
They will join Frontier League competitors who advanced earlier in Section 3 qualifiers. Those Division I state competitors are Ryan Munn, Carthage (102); Tumah Gummow, Indian River (118); Shay Sinitiere, Carthage (126); and Manuel Gonzalez, Indian River (138). In Division II, Derek Walseman, Beaver River (102), Brock Frederick, South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (110); Chase Nevills, Copenhagen (118) and Patrick Grimsey, Lowville (132) are headed to states.
