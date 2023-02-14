MADRID — Troy Peck scored 24 points to lead the No. 4 Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team to a 56-32 victory over No. 5 Brushton-Moira in a Section 10 Class C quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets (13-8 overall) will travel to No. 1 Canton for a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. Madrid-Waddington is coached by Aaron Jones and his son, Ryan, plays for Canton.

