SYRACUSE — Jackie Piddock poured in 34 points as the South Jefferson girls basketball team defeated Section 4’s Susquehanna Valley, 60-37, in the More Than a Game tournament on Wednesday night at Bishop Grimes High School.
Savannah Hodges added 15 points for the Spartans (4-4). South Jefferson will take on Section 4’s Binghamton in the title game at 2:15 p.m. today.
COPENHAGEN 58, GOUVERNEUR 49
Charli Carroll posted a double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds as the Golden Knights pulled away for a nonleague victory over the Wildcats at Jefferson Community College.
Raegan Dalrymple recorded a double-double of her own with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Copenhagen (6-1).
CARTHAGE 40, BEAVER RIVER 31
Brooklynne Perrigo scored 17 points as the Comets defeated the Beavers (1-6) in nonleague play at Carthage.
Kiannah Ward provided nine points for Carthage (1-9).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 53, GOUVERNEUR 45
Tyler Green scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Patriots topped the Wildcats to win the Charlie Bridge Tournament in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner contributed 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Sackets Harbor, which improves to 8-0, and Marcus Castine totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Patriots trailed 24-18 at halftime, but outscored Gouverneur, 23-7, in third quarter en route to the win over the Wildcats (7-4).
CARTHAGE 75, BEAVER RIVER 46
Makiah Johnson and Ashton Norton scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Comets past the Beavers in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Caleb Ashlaw scored 11 points for Carthage (4-4) and Trenton Walker and Kalel Tevaga each contributed 10 points.
Matthew Knight collected 16 points to lead Beaver River (4-3) and Lucas Roes chipped in with 13 points.
HEUVELTON 71, LISBON 48
Chris Ashlaw totaled 18 points as the Bulldogs beat the Golden Knights in the Allen Gutterson tournament in Heuvelton.
Nathan Mashaw added 15 points for Heuvelton (6-2), which plays Beekmantown in the title game at 7:30 p.m. today.
Storm Walker netted 16 points for Lisbon (4-6), which plays Ogdensburg Free Academy in the consolation game at 4 p.m. today.
BEEKMANTOWN 60, OFA 46
Josh Bergin recorded 20 points as the Eagles beat the Blue Devils in the first round of the Allen Gutterson tournament at Heuvelton.
Nate Parliament accumulated 15 points for Beekmantown (3-4).
Justice McIntyre provided 15 points for OFA (4-5).
SALMON RIVER 53, ST. REGIS FALLS 43
Rarennenhawi Cook-Francis scored 26 points as the Shamrocks used a strong start to win the Brady Frazier tournament title over the Saints in St. Regis Falls.
Edward Jacobs contributed 15 points for Salmon River (3-4).
Derek Prevost netted 20 points for St. Regis Falls (1-5).
CHATEAUGAY 49, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 34
Walker Martin’s 28 points helped the Bulldogs to a nonleague win over the Cougars (4-4) in Chateaugay.
Ethan Cook and Tyson Beaudin each notched six points for Chateaugay (6-1).
WRESTLING
WARRIORS PLACE THREE IN SEMIS
Alex Booth (138 pounds), Gabe Lynch (152) and Davin Dewaine (285) each reached the semifinals of the prestigious Windsor Christmas tournament in Windsor.
Booth beat teammate Manny Gonzales via a 5-3 decision in the semifinals while Lynch earned wins in both of his matches.
Copenhagen also sent two wrestlers to today’s semifinals in Chase Nevills (118) and Adam Ortega (172) as did Gouverneur with Vandavian Way (152) and Carter Baer (160).
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 7, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Kristopher Richards and Owen Burditt both netted a pair of goals as the Hukies earned an NAC Division II win over the Icemen in Norfolk.
Jonathan Scharf made 25 saves for Malone (2-1-1, 2-1).
Ryley Ashley tallied for Norwood-Norfolk (1-5-1, 0-5-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, MALONE 3 (OT)
Brooke Terry’s thrid goal of the game helped the Red Raiders forge a nonleague tie with the Huskies in Malone.
Mackenzie Garrow collected 24 saves for Massena (7-0-2) while Gina Norcross turned away 25 shots for Malone (5-0-2).
Olivia Cook scored twice for the Huskies.
VOLLEYBALL
CHITTENANGO WINS PINK OUT
Chittenango defeated Lowville, 25-22, 25-18, in the gold division final to win the Watertown Pink-Out Tournament at Case Middle School in Watertown.
The Bears complied a 6-3 record and were paced by division most valuable player Taylor Streiff and all-tournament selection Jackie Korosec.
Beaver River won the silver division final with a 25-22, 25-16 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa. Tina Boliver was the division MVP and Emma Dicob made the all-tournament team.
