WATERTOWN — Kat Probst scored five goals and assisted on two others to fuel Immaculate Heart Central’s girls soccer team to a 9-0 triumph over Sandy Creek on Saturday night in a nonleague game among Frontier League squads.
Estella Renzi tallied a pair of goals for the “B” Division-champion Cavaliers, who finish the regular season at 15-1.
Jennah Netto recorded three assists for IHC, which is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class C. Sandy Creek finishes its regular season at 5-8-2.
IMMACULATE HEART 6, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Probst’s hat trick powered the Cavaliers to a nonleague win over the Vikings in Watertown on Friday.
Abby Bombard supplied two goals for IHC.
Delaney Wiley made 10 saves for Thousand Islands (2-9-3).
COPENHAGEN 0, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0 (OT)
The Golden Knights and Spartans battled to a scoreless tie in a nonleague game in Copenhagen on Saturday.
Goalie Peyton Taylor made three saves for Copenhagen (13-2-1) against South Jefferson (1-12-1).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 4, LOWVILLE 0
The Northstars (9-5-2) blanked the Red Raiders in a nonleague game Saturday in Lowville.
Goalie Jerika Myers finished with six saves for Lowville (11-5).
CINCINNATUS 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Cassia Schuyler scored three goals to spark the Lions (16-0) to a nonleague win over the Vikings (2-11-3) on Saturday in Clayton.
Ava Murphy scored the first two goals of the game as the Golden Knights (9-3-3, 6-2-2) cruised past Edwards-Knox in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Lisbon on Friday.
Gabriel Richardson, Leah Warren and Eliza McLear also scored for Lisbon.
Lily Lottie scored for the Cougars (5-8-1, 4-5-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1 (OT)
Aaliyah O’Donnell scored both goals for the Demons (4-7), including the winner in overtime, in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction on Friday.
Hannah Dominy scored for the Flyers (2-12).
Collin Gannon tallied two goals and two assists as the Black Knights downed the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Rome on Saturday.
Goalie Max Hilderbran made eight saves for Rome Free Academy (10-5-1).
Nico Spaziani scored a goal for Watertown (11-4-1) and goalie Devin Connell finished with four saves.
LOWVILLE 2, CLINTON 2 (OT)
Goalkeeper Isaiah Spence made six saves as the Red Raiders and Warriors battled to a draw in a nonleague game at Lowville.
Simeon Rush and Peyton Matuszczak each scored a goal for Lowville (8-6-2).
Jakob Whitfield and Andre Jackson each tallied a goal for Clinton (6-9-1) and goalie Matthew King made eight stops.
■ Also on Saturday, South Lewis defeated Sackets Harbor, 5-2, in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
SALMON RIVER 2, POTSDAM 1
Kade Cook scored on a penalty shot with three minutes left in regulation to lead Salmon River past the Sandstoners (4-9, 4-6) in an NAC Central Division game in Potsdam on Friday.
Matt Gray scored in the first half for Salmon River (12-3, 10-1).
MAdrid-WAddinGTOn 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Tristan Cuthbert scored two goals to lead Madrid-Waddington (5-7, 3-5) past the Larries in an East Division game in Brasher Falls on Friday.
Dan Davis also scored for the Yellowjackets. Harlee Hartson scored for the Larries (3-11, 2-7).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Brayden Cutler scored twice to lead the Panthers (10-3) past St. Regis Falls (1-8) in a nonleague game at St. Regis Falls on Friday.
