WATERTOWN — Kat Probst scored five goals and assisted on two others to fuel Immaculate Heart Central’s girls soccer team to a 9-0 triumph over Sandy Creek on Saturday night in a nonleague game among Frontier League squads.

Estella Renzi tallied a pair of goals for the “B” Division-champion Cavaliers, who finish the regular season at 15-1.

