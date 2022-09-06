CHAUMONT — Derek Radley scored two goals, including the deciding tally with one minute and 50 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, to lift Lyme’s boys soccer team to a 3-2 triumph over Belleville Henderson on Wednesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game, which was the season opener for both teams.
Aiden Linkroum tallied a goal and assisted on two others, including setting up Radley’s goal in extra time, for the Lakers. Goalkeeper Evan Froelich made six saves to record the win for Lyme.
Brayden Richmond and Brandon Dodge each scored a goal for Belleville Henderson, and goalie Cayden Randall finished with 13 saves.
COPENHAGEN 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Caden Miller and Aydan Sheitz each contributed two goals and an assist as the Golden Knights blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game as well as the season opener for both teams, at Sackets Harbor.
Goalie Kayden McAtee made three saves for Copenhagen and Tavian Camper scored a goal.
ALEXANDRIA 4, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Owen Ingalls tallied a goal and an assist as the Purple Ghosts rallied to defeat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville that was also the season opener for both teams.
Colton Hall scored the go-ahead goal, with Ingalls assisting, for Alexandria, which trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Erik Croll and Brady Carpenter each contributed with a goal for Alexandria, and goalie Wade Stone finished with seven saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, LOWVILLE 0
Nolan Widrick scored a pair of goals and goalie Evan Widrick made seven saves to record the shutout as the Spartans blanked the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Nate Matteson and Jude Cook each tallied a goal for South Jefferson (2-0-1, 1-0).
Isaiah Spence finished with nine saves for Lowville (1-1, 0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 2, CARTHAGE 1
Gabe Secreti scored a goal and assisted on another as the Lions edged the Comets in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Secreti assisted on Nolan Ganter’s deciding goal for General Brown (2-1, 1-0) and goalie Tucker Rosbrook made 10 saves to post the win.
Gage Marino tallied a goal for Carthage (2-1, 0-1) and goalie Deveraux Watson finished with four saves.
Marcus Cole and Harmon Braddock each scored a pair of goals as the Cyclones blanked the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Nico Spaziani added a goal and an assist for Watertown (1-1). The victory was the 200th for longtime Watertown head coach Todd Heckman.
Goalie Alden DiMarco stopped 12 shots for Potsdam (0-1).
INDIAN RIVER 10, GOUVERNEUR 0
Jalen Robertson scored four goals to spark the Warriors past the Wildcats in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Connor Jones tallied a goal and assisted on three others for Indian River (2-1), and goalie Joey Raap five saves to record the shutout. Quentin Brennan chipped in with two goals and an assist for the Warriors (0-2).
WATERTOWN 106, INDIAN RIVER 59
Juniors Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson each were four-time winners as the host Cyclones opened the season with a Frontier League “A” Division win.
Peters took first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley, while Ferguson won the 100 and 200 freestyle events for Watertown (1-0). Peters and Ferguson teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley relays for the Cyclones.
Cadence Muchnikoff placed first in the diving competition for Indian River (0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 101, CARTHAGE 71
Ava Burns and Savannah Hodges each collected three victories as the Spartans beat the Comets in an “A” Division meet in Carthage.
Burns won the 50 and 100 freestyle events, while Hodges took wins in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley for South Jefferson (2-0). Burns and Hodges were part of the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Spartans.
Bre Fuller won the 100 backstroke for Carthage (0-1).
LOWVILLE 60, BEAVER RIVER 40
Shelby Law was a five-time winner as the Red Raiders topped the Beavers in the season-opening “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Law recorded wins in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (1-0).
Ava Pelo registered a victory in the 50 freestyle and Sarah Herzig finished first in the 100 butterfly for Beaver River (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 92, SOUTH LEWIS 82
Franchesca Cartaya took first in three events as the Vikings opened the season with a “B” Division win over the Falcons in Turin.
Cartaya picked up wins in the 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relay for Thousand Islands (1-0).
Jade Dolan won in the diving, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay for South Lewis (0-1).
