Callahan’s 3 goals, assist power WHS girls soccer

Sports roundup

CHAUMONT — Derek Radley scored two goals, including the deciding tally with one minute and 50 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, to lift Lyme’s boys soccer team to a 3-2 triumph over Belleville Henderson on Wednesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game, which was the season opener for both teams.

Aiden Linkroum tallied a goal and assisted on two others, including setting up Radley’s goal in extra time, for the Lakers. Goalkeeper Evan Froelich made six saves to record the win for Lyme.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.