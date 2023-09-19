LOWVILLE — Jack Rathbun tallied a pair of goals in the second half to spark Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 4-1 triumph over Lowville on Monday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Nico Spaziani contributed a goal and an assist as he scored on a penalty kick and Kyle Daly chipped in with a goal for the Cyclones, who improve to 4-2-1, including 4-1 in the league.
Goalkeeper Devin Connell made five saves to record the shutout for Watertown.
Trey Smith scored a goal for the Red Raiders (5-2, 3-2) and goalie Isaiah Spence finished with four saves.
CARTHAGE 2, INDIAN RIVER 1
Zane Busch and Gage Marino each scored an unassisted goal as the Comets edged the Warriors in an “A” Division game played in Carthage.
Goalie Deveraux Watson made five saves to register the win for Carthage (4-3-1, 2-2).
Roje Richards tallied a goal for Indian River (3-4, 1-3) and Joey Raap made three saves.
COPENHAGEN 1, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Caden Miller scored an unassisted goal in the second half for the game’s lone tally as the Golden Knights blanked the Falcons to win an interdivisional game in Turin.
Goalie Aydan Sheitz made six saves to register the shutout for Copenhagen (6-2, 5-1) against South Lewis (2-5, 2-3).
LAFARGEVILLE 3. THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Bradley Smith generated a pair of goals to propel the Red Knights past the Vikings to win a division crossover game in Clayton.
Nate Wyatt contributed a goal and goalies Derouin Connor (six saves) and Mason Klossner (three saves) combined on the shutout for LaFargeville (3-2) against Thousand Islands (1-5-1, 1-4-1).
Also in Frontier League play, Lyme defeated Sackets Harbor, 7-0, in a “D” Division game.
In Northern Athletic Conference play, Parishville-Hopkinton defeated Chateaugay, 4-0, Canton blanked Massena, 4-0, Potsdam downed Norwood-Norfolk, 5-3, and Ogdensburg Free Academy Malone topped Malone, 5-1.
In nonleague play, St. Lawrence Central blanked Heuvelton and Lisbon shutout Colton-Pierrepont, both in 3-0 decisions.
Raegan McArdle, Cailyn Walfield, Natalie Ashlaw and Adyson King each scored a goal as the Huskies (4-3, 4-1) blanked the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-3) to win an NAC Central Division game at OFA.
Also in NAC play, Brushton-Moira defeated St. Regis Falls, 3-1, Colton-Pierrepont blanked Parishville-Hopkinton, 2-0, and Chateaugay topped Tupper Lake, 4-0.
INDIAN RIVER 6, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Meghan Jones scored three goals and assisted on another as the Warriors defeated the Falcons in a nonleague game played in Philadelphia.
Mackenzie Adams tallied a pair of goals and goalies Maleri Streiff (six saves) and Paige Donelson (one save) combined on the shutout for Indian River (6-1-2) against South Lewis (1-5-1).
Also in nonleague play, Lisbon edged Salmon River, 1-0, in overtime.
Rubi Zabielowicz, Phoebe Jennings and Anna Dening each won singles matches as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in a Frontier League match in Lowville.
Katelynn Baker and Alyvia Millard teamed up to win at first doubles to help complete the victory for league-leading Lowville against Carthage.
Kaniehtentha Thompson totaled seven kills, seven service points and five blocks and Lauren Park recorded six kills as the Red Raiders swept the Lumberjacks in an NAC East Division match.
Katelyn Benham tallied 14 assists and five service including three aces, and Makenna Cameron contributed seven service points for Massena (2-2), which won the match, 25-16, 26-24 and 25-22.
Also in NAC play, Chateaugay defeated Malone and Salmon River blanked Brushton-Moira, both in 3-0 decisions.
