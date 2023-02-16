Beavers net dominating triumph

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Lucas Roes and Kade Schneider each scored 30 points to propel Beaver River’s boys basketball team to an 82-45 triumph over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class C preliminary-round game.

Roes also totaled 14 rebounds and six assists and Schneider also tallied six rebounds and eight assists for the 10th-seeded Beavers.

