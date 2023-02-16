BEAVER FALLS — Lucas Roes and Kade Schneider each scored 30 points to propel Beaver River’s boys basketball team to an 82-45 triumph over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class C preliminary-round game.
Roes also totaled 14 rebounds and six assists and Schneider also tallied six rebounds and eight assists for the 10th-seeded Beavers.
Matthew Knight scored eight points and Ayden Moser hauled in 12 rebounds for Beaver River (15-6), which advances to play at No. 7 seed Herkimer in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The 23rd-seeded Rebels finish their season at 2-19.
SOUTH LEWIS 53, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 48
Aidan McGuire scored a game-high 27 points and totaled 13 rebounds as the No. 12 seeded Falcons defeated the 21st-seeded Mauraders in a Class C preliminary-round game played in Turin.
Roger Williams chipped in 11 points and Mason Brown recorded six assists for South Lewis (11-9), which moves on to play at fifth-seeded Tully in a first-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Darren Miles generated 14 points for Sherburne-Earlville (5-16) and Nick Hull chipped in 12 points.
SANDY CREEK 50, WESTMORELAND 38
Mason Ennist recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and hauling in 14 rebounds to pace the 11th-seeded Comets past the 22nd-seeded Bulldogs in a Class C preliminary-round game at Sandy Creek.
Hudson Hunt contributed 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Sandy Creek (12-9), which advances to play at No. 6 Mount Markham in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 77, ADIRONDACK 49
Nolan Widrick connected for 25 points, supplying three 3-pointers, as the 10th-seeded Spartans dismissed the 23rd-ranked Wildcats in a Section 3 Class B preliminary-round game in Adams.
Bobby Piddock scored 18 points and led South Jefferson with 21 rebounds. Curtis Staie added 14 points. South Jefferson (12-9) advances to play No. 7 Camden (13-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Camden.
Brett Sanford scored 15 points for Adirondack (3-19), Bailey Gleasman contributed 14 and Maxim Weiler scored 10.
PULASKI 66, THOUSAND ISLANDS 39
The 16th-seeded Blue Devils (9-12) defeated the 17th-seeded Vikings (8-12) in a Class C preliminary-round game played at Pulaski.
POLAND 50, IMMACULATE HEART 30
Carter Cookinham scored 18 points and seized eight rebounds as the 18th-seeded Tornadoes (6-15) cruised past the 15th-seeded Cavaliers (5-14) in a Class D preliminary-round game played at Immaculate Heart Central.
■ Also in Class D play, 12th-seeded DeRuyter defeated 21st-seeded and visiting Lyme, 80-59, in a preliminary-round game.
POTSDAM 68, OFA 36
Ian VanWagner scored 30 points to send the No. 2 Sandstoners (10-11) past No. 3 Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Section 10 Class B semifinal at Potsdam.
Potsdam will face top-seed Gouverneur for the championship at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Tanner Race scored 12 points and Dylan LaMora added 11 for Potsdam.
Shea Polniak led the Blue Devils (5-16) with 14 points.
■ In the other Class B semifinal, top-seeded Gouverneur (15-4) defeated No. 4 Salmon River 84-69. Salmon River ends the season 4-15.
■ No. 1 Canton (14-6) reached the Class C title game with a 67-34 win over No. 4 Madrid-Waddington (13-9). The Golden Bears face No. 2 Tupper Lake in the championship game at 4 p.m. next Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
■ The Lumberjacks (16-4) made it to the championship game with a 57-38 win over No. 3 St. Lawrence Central (14-7) in the other Class C semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 53, V-V-S 48
Anna Dening scored 14 points to lead a balanced effort and pace the 10th-seeded Red Raiders past the 23rd-seeded Red Devils in a Section 3 Class B preliminary game at Lowville.
Jakayla Spence chipped in 10 points for Lowville (12-9), which advances to play at No. 7 Marcellus in a first-round game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Anna Petersen scored a game-high 25 points to lead Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (3-18).
ALEXANDRIA 36, LYME 28
Sincerity Diange scored 11 points and Bridget Watson scored nine while pulling down 23 rebounds as the sixth-seeded Purple Ghosts won a Section 3 Class D first-round game over the 11th-seeded Lakers in Hammond.
Alexandria (11-8) advances to face No. 3 Copenhagen in a quarterfinal game Tuesday in Copenhagen. Jillian Alberry led Lyme (8-13) with seven points.
COPENHAGEN 72, SACKETS HARBOR 45
Aubree Smykla struck for 29 points and added five steals as No. 3 Copenhagen rolled past fellow Frontier League foe Sackets Harbor in a Class D first-round game in Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek added 18 points for the defending section champion Golden Knights (17-4), and Samantha Stokely scored 12. Stokely and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each grabbed eight rebounds, and Stokely dished out four assists.
Peyton Britton paced 14th-seeded Sackets Harbor (6-14) with 25 points.
CAZENOVIA 43, S. JEFFERSON 31
Ella Baker scored a game-high 19 points to pace the 14th-seeded Lakers (9-12) past the 19th-seeded Spartans in a Class B preliminary-round game at Cazenovia.
Breanne Smith scored eight points to pace South Jefferson (6-14) and Brooke Perry supplied seven.
GOUVERNEUR 83, SALMON RIVER 30
Courtney Forsythe led the No. 1 Wildcats (20-1) with 15 points in a Section 10 Class B semifinal in Gouverneur.
Gouverneur will face No. 2 OFA for the championship at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at SUNY Potsdam.
Meredith Bush scored 12 points and Chloe Smith added nine for Gouverneur.
Tekaieren’t Tabor led Salmon River (5-16) with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.