Call Tucker Rosbrook and his General Brown teammates the comeback kids on this night.
Rosbook recorded a double-double by scoring a team-high 23 points and hauled in 19 rebounds to propel the Lions, who rallied in the second half to down Carthage, 59-57, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League interdivisional game in Dexter.
Rosbrook, a senior, scored 12 of his points in the second half to help spark General Brown, which prevailed to improve to 6-1, including a 5-0 start in the league.
“It was a great game, a great opponent with Carthage,” General Brown coach Matt Fiske said. “I hate to get down against a team, but I like the fact that we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole in the first half and it forced us to come out of it and run our offense.”
Aiden McManaman chipped in with 11 points and Luke Heller contributed 10, with each player scoring eight of his points after halftime, for the Lions.
General Brown came back after trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half and 10 points early in the third quarter.
Trenton Walker scored a game-high 34 points to pace “A” Division-leading Carthage (7-2, 3-2).
“I thought that we handled the pressure well,” Fiske said. “I thought the game got out of hand a little bit, we had some technical fouls and some intentional fouls, and I thought that (Carthage) kept their composure and controlled what we were able to do offensively.”
The Lions, who trailed 30-22 at halftime, outscored the Comets, 18-8, in the third quarter, including engineering a 14-7 run to reclaim the lead at 38-37 on a 3-pointer from Aiden McManamanwith 3:15 left in the period before outlasting Carthage in the final period.
LOWVILLE 68, BEAVER RIVER 38
Dalton Myers registered 22 points as the Red Raiders started fast in their Frontier League crossover victory over the Beavers in Lowville.
Brody Brown collected 22 points for Lowville (6-1, 5-0).
Lucas Roes and Ayden Moser each logged 11 points for Beaver River (5-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 50, SOUTH LEWIS 39
Marcus Castine scored 19 points and Austin Griner contributed 14 points as the visiting Patriots (8-1, 8-0) downed the Falcons in an interdivisional game in Turin.
Aidan McGuire scored a game-high 21 points for South Lewis (3-4).
COPENHAGEN 48, ALEXANDRIA 22
Caden Miller and Samuel Carroll each supplied 14 points as the Golden Knights downed the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Elijah Smith scored seven points for Copenhagen (6-3, 4-3).
Owen Ingalls netted eight points for Alexandria (0-7, 0-6).
SANDY CREEK 47, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 45
Mason Ennist recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Colton Killiam scored 11 points as the Comets (6-3, 5-3) topped the Panthers (6-5, 4-4) in a division crossover game in Belleville.
GOUVERNEUR 68, OFA 46
Raine Rumble scored 24 points to help the Wildcats hold off a Blue Devils comeback try in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory in Ogdensburg.
Jared Donaldson added 16 points for Gouverneur (6-1, 3-0) and Ethan Fitzgerald 11.
Justice McIntyre scored a game-high 26 points for the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-3).
HARRISVILLE 53, COLTON-PIERREPONT 41
Tanner Sullivan tossed in 24 points as the Pirates gained a victory over the Colts in Colton.
Aiden Chartrad added nine points for Harrisville (10-1).
Harlee Besio anchored the Colton-Pierrepont (2-6) attack with 18 points.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 46, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 26
Kasey Martin scored 9 of his 14 points in a second-quarter rally to help Brushton-Moira overcome a slow start to defeat Norwood-Norfolk in an NAC interdivision game in Norwood.
Sage Suave contributed 12 points and Anthony Jiang 10 points for the Panthers (3-4, 2-2), who came back from a 12-4 first-quarter deficit.
Dominic Fiacco scored 12 points for the Flyers (1-7, 1-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 82, CARTHAGE 9
Kori Nichols recorded 16 points as the Lions downed the Comets (0-9, 0-7) in a Frontier League crossover game in Carthage.
Maddy Ferris added 13 points for General Brown (7-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, WATERTOWN 2
Maiya Hathway generated 28 assists, 13 kills and 13 digs as the Comets outlasted the host Cyclones, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8, for a Frontier League interdivision victory.
Lizzie Glazier piled up 29 kills, 10 digs and four aces, while Marissa Brennan racked up 13 kills, nine digs and four aces for Sandy Creek (3-2).
Kate Ciscell netted 11 kills, three aces and two blocks, and Augusta Boomhower totaled 15 assists and seven kills for Watertown (3-4).
LOWVILLE 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
McKenzie Ples totaled 40 assists and 14 digs as the Red Raiders gained an 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, interdivision win over the Vikings (1-5) in Clayton.
Peyton Cole recorded 17 digs and 16 kills while Jada Lee supplied 32 digs and five aces for Lowville (5-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.