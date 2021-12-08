CARTHAGE — Tucker Rosbrook fired in a game-high 25 points and hauled in eight rebounds as General Brown cruised to a 74-34 boys basketball victory in their season opener against Carthage in a division crossover game Wednesday.
Ryan Hiller (eight assists, seven steals) and Aidan McManaman each scored 14 points for General Brown (1-0), and Derian Salter totaled 13 rebounds to go along with six points.
Trenton Walker scored nine points to pace Carthage (1-1, 0-1).
MALONE 54, MASSENA 32
Evan Miller and Jace Hammond both scored 11 points to send the Huskies (2-0, 1-0) past Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Malone.
Gunvir Johal and Kyran Mosher each added 10 points for the Huskies.
Taylor Mitchell led Massena (1-2, 0-1) with 13 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLk 53, HAMMOND 45
Caden St. Andrews paced the Flyers (1-0) with 18 points in a West Division win over the Red Devils in Hammond.
Ryan Emlaw scored 13 points and Matt Richards added 11 for the Flyers.
Logan Jones scored 20 points for Hammond (0-2, 0-1).
St. LAWRENCE 56, SALMON RIVER 38
Jayden Ashley supplied 23 points to lead St. Lawrence Central (2-1) past Salmon River in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Tommy Storrin added 19 points for St. Lawrence Central.
Hawi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (0-2) with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 47, LAFARGEVILLE 28
Peyton Britton scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Patriots past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Lily Green contributed 13 points for Sackets Harbor (1-1) and Lauren Scholett totaled eight points and 10 rebounds.
Cadence Hutchins scored 15 points to lead LaFargeville (0-2).
ALEXANDRIA 31, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 25
Madi Davidson scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds and Bridget Watson totaled eight points, six rebounds and six blocks as the Purple Ghosts (2-1) defeated the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Raegan Riordan scored seven points to lead Belleville Henderson (2-1, 0-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 9, TUPPER LAKE 0
Connor Terry scored three goals to lead Massena to a win over Tupper Lake in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game in Massena.
Trysen Sunday scored twice for the Red Raiders (1-0). Payton Puente, Zack Barney, Ben Thompson and Jake Smutz also scored for Massena.
Dakota Allen made 10 saves to shut out the Lumberjacks (1-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 6, CANTON 0
Brooke Terry scored four goals to lead the Red Raiders past the Golden Bears (1-2, 0-1) in an NAC game in Massena.
Sophia Prentice produced one goal and two assists for the Red Raiders (4-0, 2-0). Joie-Lynn Jabaut totaled one goal and one assist for Massena.
POTSDAM 3, ISLANDERS 1
Madison Weaver and Anna Nelson scored two goals in the third period to send the Sandstoners past the Islanders (0-2) in an NAC game in Potsdam.
Keegan McGaheran scored in the first period for Potsdam (2-0-1, 1-0).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Emma Dicob totaled 14 kills and 11 service points to pace the Beavers to victory over the Comets in a “C” Division match in Beaver Falls, prevailing 25-22, 25-13, 15-25 and 25-12.
Avery Olmstead tallied nine kills for Beaver River (2-1), Tina Boliver recorded 20 assists and Rori Mattis finished with 13 assists.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, GENERAL BROWN 2
Thousand Islands rallied from a first-set loss to outlast General Brown 12-25, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23 in a Frontier League interdivision match in Dexter.
For General Brown, Maya Carroll registered 16 service points and added seven digs and two blocks. Raygan Munson contributed 11 points, including six aces. Natalie Favret scored 12 kills and 10 points with six aces. Olivia Eves distributed 10 assists. Thousand Islands statistics were not reported.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, WATERTOWN 1
South Jefferson (2-1) rallied to win the final three sets to defeat Watertown in an interdivision match, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 in Adams.
For Watertown (1-2), Julia Urf supplied 11 service points and six kills. Kiara Weber added 11 points and five digs. Olivia Urf distributed nine assists. South Jefferson statistics were not reported.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, PULASKI 0
Leah Greene recorded 21 service points, including nine aces, and seven digs as the Falcons defeated the Blue Devils in a nonleague match in Turin, 25-6, 25-5, 25-16.
Skye Everson distributed 23 assists for South Lewis (4-0) and Sara Shaw tallied seven kills.
MALONE 42, OFA 22
Five Huskies won by pin in the NAC opener for both teams in Ogdensburg.
Tanner King (110 pounds), Lucas Martin (152), Cayden Cartier (172), Cooper Funk (189) and Landen LaVoie (215) pinned their opponents for Malone.
Ashton Amo (126), Brayden Wall (132) and Rob Downey (145) won by pin for the Blue Devils.
