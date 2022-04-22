Times Staff Report
PHILADELPHIA — Nathan Rush delivered a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Indian River’s baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Carthage on Friday in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Rush also singled for the Warriors (1-3), who had trailed 4-0, but rallied by scoring three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh to prevail.
Reshawn Prince singled twice and drove in two runs for Indian River and Talfourd Wynne went 2-for-3 against Carthage (3-3, 2-2).
LOWVILLE 15, WATERTOWN 9
Max Makuch went 2-for-5 and scored four runs and Brody Brown went 2-for-4, scored four runs and knocked in four runs as the Red Raiders outslugged the Cyclones in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Elijah Englehart singled twice for Lowville (3-2), which scored six runs over the first two innings to set the pace.
P.J. Fadel slugged a two-run home run for Watertown (2-2, 2-1) and Garrett Hudon singled twice.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Kyle Moyer singled and doubled over the first two innings and drove in two runs as Belleville Henderson defeated South Lewis in a crossover game at Turin.
Winning pitcher Brit Cross went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Howard added two hits.
Matt Farese doubled for South Lewis (2-2). James Marra knocked in a run.
LYME 13, SACKETS HARBOR 5
Derrike Goutremout fired a no-hitter, striking out 13, as the Indians topped the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor that was shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Mike Flyzik went 3-for-3, including two doubles, and knocked in three runs for Lyme (2-1), which scored 11 runs in the first two innings, including eight in the first, against Sackets Harbor (3-2).
COPENHAGEN 13, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Samuel Carroll singled twice and Landon Sullivan doubled to pace the visiting Golden Knights past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game shortened to five innings by a 10-run mercy rule.
Sullivan also pitched a three-hitter, striking out five, to earn the win for Copenhagen (1-3) against LaFargeville (0-2).
BEAVER RIVER 12, SANDY CREEK 2
Winning pitcher Jonah Shearer struck out nine in five innings as the Beavers topped the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Kadin Martin (two runs scored) and Carter Rice (RBI) each singled to lead a balanced attack for Beaver River (5-0) against Sandy Creek (0-5).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 15, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Scout Preston went 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the Comets started fast in a crossover win against the Patriots at Sackets Harbor.
Bailey Williams was a home run short of the cycle in a four-hit effort for Sandy Creek (1-0).
Natalie Gibbons recorded two hits, including a triple, for Sackets Harbor (1-1).
COPENHAGEN 9, BEAVER RIVER 8
Alyssa Fitzpatrick led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and Onnika Wood supplied a fifth-inning triple as Copenhagen won its first game of the season, at Copenhagen.
The Golden Knights (1-2) capitalized on single by Samantha Stokely and four errors to score four runs in the third inning. Fitzpatrick added a double.
Katelyn Adams went 3-for-5 for Beaver River (1-2) with a double. Kaitlyn Kloster doubled, tripled and drove in a run for the Beavers. Maddy Wolff’s RBI single got Beaver River within a run in the seventh but starter Wood retired the final two batters for the win.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 22, ALEXANDRIA 5
Delaney Wiley supplied five hits and three RBIs as the Vikings generated another offensive outburst in a crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in Alexandria Bay.
Jenna Pavlot doubled and tripled for Thousand Islands (3-0).
LAFARGEVILLE 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9
Grace Timmerman singled in the winning run as the Red Knights rallied with two runs in the seventh to edge past the Panthers in “D” Division play at Belleville.
Cadence Hutchins and Brooke McKee each logged three hits for LaFargeville (2-1).
Shannon Simpson laced three singles for Belleville Henderson (1-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.