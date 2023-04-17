Spaziani catapults WHS past Indian River

Sports roundup

CHAUMONT — Natalie Gibbons and Myah Mattice combined for a no-hitter as the Sackets Harbor softball team blanked Lyme, 5-0, in a Frontier League “D” Division game Monday afternoon.

Gibbons and Mattice combined for a team-record 14 strikeouts for the Patriots (2-0). Lily Green and Logan Romeo each supplied a pair of hits for Sackets Harbor.

