CHAUMONT — Natalie Gibbons and Myah Mattice combined for a no-hitter as the Sackets Harbor softball team blanked Lyme, 5-0, in a Frontier League “D” Division game Monday afternoon.
Gibbons and Mattice combined for a team-record 14 strikeouts for the Patriots (2-0). Lily Green and Logan Romeo each supplied a pair of hits for Sackets Harbor.
Alana Langdon struck out eight hitters for the Lakers (0-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 19, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)
Delaney Wiley struck out 16 and allowed only one hit as the Vikings topped the Red Knights (0-1) in a crossover game at Clayton.
Wiley also drove in two runs and finished a home run short of the cycle at the plate for Thousand Islands (3-0). Marena Grenier brought home three runs for the Vikings.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, CARTHAGE 4
Colleen Davis executed a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to bring home Bryanna Moroughan as the Spartans rallied for a walk-off, crossover win in Adams.
Moroughan also racked up three hits for South Jefferson (3-0).
Layla Craig pitched a complete game for Carthage (0-2).
INDIAN RIVER 11, WATERTOWN 10
Victoria Noone provided two hits and two RBIs as the Warriors held off the Cyclones for an “A” Division win in Philadelphia.
Alyssa Ojeda also added two runs batted in for Indian River (1-1).
Mallory Peters accumulated three hits and two RBIs for Watertown (0-2).
SANDY CREEK 13, ALEXANDRIA 1
Baylee Williams registered five hits as the Comets beat the Purple Ghosts to open the season with a crossover victory at Alexandria Bay.
Madison Darling belted a two-run home run for Sandy Creek (1-0).
Felicity Roberts and Bridget Watson each singled for Alexandria (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 10, GENERAL BROWN 3
Jake Boliver struck out 10 and homered and double at the plate as the Beavers downed the Lions in a Frontier League crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Kade Schneider and Jacob Grau each totaled a pair of hits for Beaver River (3-0).
Aiden McManaman blasted a two-run home run for General Brown (1-1, 0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, INDIAN RIVER 1
Corey Roberts tripled and registered two RBIs as the Spartans started strong in a crossover victory at Philadelphia.
Zach Blevins singled and doubled for South Jefferson (3-0).
Jimmy Huffman drove in a run for Indian River (1-1, 0-1).
Jaired Bach totaled three runs batted in as the Comets beat the Red Raiders in a crossover game in Lowville.
Mason Moser chipped in a pair of hits for Carthage (1-3, 1-2).
Brendan Hamburg hit a two-run triple for Lowville (1-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 9, SANDY CREEK 5
Matt Farese tripled and drove in three runs as the Falcons defeated the Comets (0-1) in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Aidan McGuire chipped in with three hits for South Lewis (1-1, 1-0).
COPENHAGEN 7-6, SACKETS HARBOR 6-2
Brett Vogt went 1-for-2, scored two runs and recorded the save in the first game and pitched the victory in the second game as Copenhagen swept a “D” Division doubleheader from Sackets Harbor in Copenhagen.
In the first game, Vogt entered the game with two outs and two on in the seventh inning after Sackets Harbor had scored a pair of runs to close within a run. Vogt got the final batter to ground out to seal the win. Landon Sullivan gained the win for the Golden Knights (2-1, 2-0).
In the second game, Vogt pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight.
Damon Serow went 2-for-4 for Sackets Harbor (0-3) in Game 1. Ethan Tracy hit a home run in the fifth inning.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 16, LYME 0 (5)
Brittan Cross struck out 10 as the Panthers blanked the Lakers (0-1) in a “D” Division matchup at Chaumont.
Belleville Henderson (1-1) used an eight-run third inning to pull away.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.