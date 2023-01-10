BEAVER FALLS — Marcus Castine scored 28 points and Sackets Harbor surged to an early lead en route to a 64-51 Frontier League boys basketball crossover victory over Beaver River on Tuesday.
Austin Griner added 15 points and Ethan Tracy 10 as the Patriots (10-1 overall, 10-0 league) outscored the Beavers 23-8 in the first quarter.
Carter Rice supplied 15 points for Beaver River (6-3) and Lucas Roes 15 points. Kade Schneider added 13 points and six assists. Roes grabbed 10 rebounds.
SANDY CREEK 58, COPENHAGEN 36
Mason Ennist supplied 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as Sandy Creek won a crossover game against Copenhagen in Sandy Creek.
The Comets (8-3, 7-3) added 14 points from Cameron Hathway and 11 from Hudson Hunt. Colton Killiam added seven rebounds.
Sandy Creek posted a 23-9 third quarter over Copenhagen (6-5, 5-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 64, ALEXANDRIA 44
Aidan McGuire produced 33 points and nine blocks as the Falcons pulled away for a crossover win over the Purple Ghosts in Turin.
Roger Williams chipped in 12 points for South Lewis (6-4).
Clayton Hall led Alexandria (0-9, 0-7) with 12 points.
LAFARGEVILLE 71, LYME 39
Nate Wyatt struck for 27 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks as LaFargeville raced past Lyme in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Brennan Hutcheon added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Red Knights (3-8, 1-7), who led 40-20 at halftime. Jefferson Smith scored 13 points and Luke Paquin 10.
Aidan Linkroum and Denilson DeSilva each scored 10 points for Lyme (1-10, 1-8).
MALONE 54, MASSENA 52 (OT)
Alex LaClair scored 16 points to help the Huskies edge the Red Raiders in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division overtime game in Massena.
Jace Hammond added 12 points for Malone (9-2, 5-1).
Colin Patterson led Massena (7-5, 4-2) with 16 points and Taylor Mitchell added 10.
EDWARDS-KNOX 72, HERMON-DEKALB 46
Kale Geer scored 22 points to send Edwards-Knox (3-7, 2-4) past Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Brady Butler scored 16 points and Ethan Stalker added 12.
Emerson McQuade scored 17 points for the Demons (5-6, 2-3).
HEUVELTON 52, HARRISVILLE 47
Chris Ashlaw led Heuvelton (8-2, 5-0) with 15 points in a West Division win over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Nate Mashaw scored 14 points, Lucas Thornill 13 and Troy Tacchino 10 for the Bulldogs.
Nolan Sullivan scored 23 points for the Pirates (10-2 5-2) with Tanner Sullivan adding 15.
CHATEAUGAY 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 32
Walker Martin supplied 10 points for Chateaugay in an East Division win over the Panthers in Parishville.
Owen Rockhill added nine points for the Bulldogs (9-2, 7-0).
Jake Johnson scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (1-10, 1-5).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 48, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 46
Eric Friedel paced the Colts (4-7, 3-4) with 17 points and Harlee Besio added 14 in an East Division win over the Panthers in Brushton.
Jacob Gagnon scored 15 points and Anthony Jiang added 12 for Brushton-Moira (4-5, 2-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 54, TUPPER LAKE 50
Ayden Beach finished with 22 points as the Larries (7-3, 4-2) defeated the Lumberjacks in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Damien Ashley scored 18 points for the Larries.
Tom Peterson led Tupper Lake (8-3, 5-2) with 21 points and Michael Corneau tossed in 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 49, SOUTH JEFFERSON 23
Michaela Delles netted 17 points as the Warriors beat the Spartans in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell added 13 points for Indian River (11-1, 7-0).
Savannah Hodges paced South Jefferson (1-9, 1-7) with nine points.
■ In a nonleague game, Mexico beat host Carthage, 56-31.
CHATEAUGAY 59, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 15
Avery McDonald tallied 17 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Panthers (1-8, 1-4) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Madison McComb scored 13 points and Irelynn LaPlante added 12 for the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 49, SOUTH LEWIS 29
Brady Lynch scored a pin in his match in 29 seconds to win at 160 pounds as the Warriors beat the Falcons in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Philadelphia.
Tomah Gummow (118), Caleb Welser (126), Manny Gonzales (138), Jack Countryman (145) and Michael Ashley (152) also recorded pins for Indian River (10-0, 5-0).
Isaac Gibson (172), Aidan Highers (189) and Matthew Marks all won via pinfall for South Lewis (2-5, 1-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 54, COPENHAGEN 20
The Spartans (3-2) scored all their points off nine forfeits to beat the Golden Knights in a “B” Division meet at Copenhagen.
Chase Nevills (118) earned a technical fall while Madyn Mendez (132) and Dylan Petrie (138) each won by fall for Copenhagen (0-5).
GOUVERNEUR 37, LOWVILLE 28
Drew Gates registered a pin in 52 seconds to win his bout at 160 to give the Wildcats a nonleague win over the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Cyler Baer (126) won via fall and Vandavian Way (172) was victorious via major decision for Gouverneur (6-2).
Conner Sullivan (189) and Keegan Crenshaw (215) each posted pinfall victories for Lowville (4-2).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 142, INDIAN RIVER 32
Xander Gaige registered four victories as the host Cyclones downed the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet.
Gaige took wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay for Watertown (8-0, 7-0).
Calvin Eggleston won the diving competition for Indian River (3-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 112, CARTHAGE 58
Eugene Renzi won three events as the Spartans topped the Comets in an “A” Division meet at Adams.
Renzi collected victories in the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (5-1).
Camden Laursen-Carr won the 100 backstroke for Carthage (2-4).
LOWVILLE 50, GOUVERNEUR 24
Noah Comet was a four-time winner as the Red Raiders beat the Wildcats in a “B” Division meet in Lowville.
Comet racked up wins in the 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle for Lowville (4-3).
Riley Shepherd won the 100 freestyle for Gouverneur (1-8, 0-8).
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 0
Maddy Moore logged 26 assists, 15 service points and five digs as the Warriors earned a 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 Frontier League “A” Division win over the Cyclones in Watertown.
Ryleigh Fleming posted 14 digs, 10 service points and six aces while Madison Bigelow contributed 12 kills and 10 digs for Indian River (9-1).
Adele Lanphear totaled nine digs and four kills while Augusta Boomhower generated seven assists, four service points and three kills for Watertown (4-5).
BEAVER RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 2
Jasmine Martin tallied 17 digs, 12 service points and six kills as the Beavers won an 18-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 battle of division leaders over the Red Raiders in Beaver Falls.
Kaelyn Boliver provided 20 assists and six kills, and Valentina Benzi contributed 10 assists and 10 service points for Beaver River (8-0).
Jada Lee posted 45 digs while Quinn Cummings netted 13 kills for Lowville (6-2).
SANDY CREEK 3, CINCINNATUS 1
Maiya Hathway recorded 14 assists, 13 digs, 10 kills and nine aces as the Comets got a 23-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 nonleague win over the previously unbeaten Lions (7-1) in Cincinnatus.
Lizzie Glazier accumulated 13 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks while Mikayla Glazier posted 16 assists, 11 service points and four digs for Sandy Creek (5-2).
