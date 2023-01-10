Castine vaults Patriots to win

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Marcus Castine scored 28 points and Sackets Harbor surged to an early lead en route to a 64-51 Frontier League boys basketball crossover victory over Beaver River on Tuesday.

Austin Griner added 15 points and Ethan Tracy 10 as the Patriots (10-1 overall, 10-0 league) outscored the Beavers 23-8 in the first quarter.

