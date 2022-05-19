CLAYTON — Hailey McGrew went 2-for-3, including a double, and drove in two runs as Sandy Creek’s softball team edged Thousand Islands, 12-11, in 11 innings Thursday to win its second game of the day and clinch the Frontier League’s “C” Division title.
Scout Preston singled twice, drove in two runs and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of 11th inning when McGrew reached on an error for Sandy Creek (14-2 overall, 14-0 league).
Julia Hollister doubled, singled and knocked in a run for the Comets, who completed an April 6 suspended game.
Delaney Wiley tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Thousand Islands (13-2, 11-2), and Alison Swenson went 3-for-6, including two triples, a double and drove in three runs.
Earlier, Bayley Williams singled and drove in two runs as Sandy Creek defeated Thousand Islands, 5-3, in the first game.
Hollister went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the Comets and Mikayla Glazier doubled and knocked in a run.
Swenson doubled and drove a pair of runs for the Vikings.
LYME 7, ALEXANDRIA 6
Callie LaFontaine and Kaitlyn Weston each went 3-for-4 as Lyme outlasted Alexandria in the opening round of the FL Class D tournament.
LaFontaine hit a home run and drove in two runs. Weston also knocked in two for Lyme (9-6), which played Alexandria on consecutive days.
Ella Porter supplied two hits for Alexandria (6-9).
GOUVERNEUR 9, WATERTOWN 4
Olivia Rastley pitched the victory and Lexi Devlin doubled twice as Gouverneur scored a run in every inning except the sixth to claim a nonleague win over host Watertown. Raelin Burns added a triple for the Wildcats (10-5).
Montanna Evans went 2-for-2 for Watertown (8-8) and walked twice. Payton McConnell hit a home run.
LYME 8, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Callie LaFontaine went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Indians beat the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor on Wednesday.
Reagan Cole provided three hits for Lyme. Kendell Bisbort collected two hits for Sackets Harbor (10-8, 9-5).
LYME 20, ALEXANDRIA 2
LaFontaine posted four hits as the Indians beat Alexandria in “D” Division play at Alexandria Bay on Wednesday.
Lyme’s Jordan Cheeseman and Kaitlyn Weston each added a pair of hits. Abigail Edgar went 2-for-3 for Alexandria.
BASEBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, SANDY CREEK 11
Jeremy McGrath tripled in two runs in the top of the seventh inning and knocked in five runs overall as the Panthers rallied to top the Comets in a FL crossover game at Sandy Creek.
McGrath also doubled and singled for Belleville Henderson (13-3), and Nick Flagg (double, single) and Dominick Sprague (two singles) each knocked in a run.
Mason Ennist doubled twice and drove in a run for Sandy Creek (2-15), and David Stern and Ben Erickson each doubled.
BEAVER RIVER 21, COPENHAGEN 0
Winning pitcher Brandon Atwood reached base five times, including going 3-for-3, with a three-run home run, two singles and drove in five runs as the Beavers finished their FL season with a division crossover win over the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Brayden Campeau tripled and drove in four runs for Beaver River (17-1), and Jake Boliver, Brit Dicob and Kade Schneider each doubled and knocked in two runs against Copenhagen (3-14).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, GENERAL BROWN 0
Corey Roberts fired a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one, as the Spartans blanked the Lions in a “B” Division game in Dexter on Wednesday.
Zach Blevins tripled and singled for South Jefferson (15-1, 14-1) and Teague Quinn doubled and singled. Roberts and Jack Buckingham each doubled for the Spartans and Aaron Briones-Cooper singled and drove in two runs against General Brown (3-13).
BOYS LACROSSE
CANTON 10, ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 9 (OT)
Jonney Mclear scored four goals, including the winner in overtime, as Canton edged St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference play at Brasher Falls.
Ethan Francey added two goals for Canton (9-6, 7-5).
Jayden Ashley led the Larries (8-5, 8-4) with five goals.
SALMON RIVER 13, MASSENA 6
Nine goals from Kyden Burns sent the Shamrocks (11-0) past Massena in NAC play at Fort Covington.
Kyden Jacobs scored two goals for the Red Raiders (6-7, 4-7).
OFA 15, POTSDAM 2
Tegan Frederick supplied three goals for the Blue Devils (8-4, 7-4) in an NAC win over Potsdam in Ogdensburg.
Chase Jacobs, Dylan Irvine, Drew Costello, Holden Woods and Landan Denner all scored two goals for OFA.
Liam McCargar led Potsdam (0-12) with two goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
POTSDAM 16, OFA 5
Emma Fields scored three goals with three assists for the Sandstoners (9-6, 8-6) in an NAC win over OFA in Potsdam.
Keegan McGaheran scored three goals with two assists for Potsdam. Jaedyn Awan scored two goals for OFA (2-10-1).
