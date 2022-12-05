BEAVER FALLS — Kade Schneider scored 32 points as the Beaver River boys basketball team topped Sandy Creek, 66-58, in a Frontier League “C” Division game Monday.
Lucas Roes provided a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (2-0 overall).
The Comets fell to 1-2 overall and in league play.
Justice McIntyre racked up 27 points as the Blue Devils downed the Shamrocks in an NAC Central Division opener at Ogdensburg.
Alex Mitchell chipped in 17 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (1-1, 1-0).
Sebastien Laughing paced Salmon River (2-1, 0-1) with 16 points.
Ian VanWagner finished with 17 points for Potsdam in an NAC Central loss at Malone. Adam Cook contributed nine points for Potsdam.
Colton-Pierrepont 60, St. Regis Falls 40
Oliver Johnson scored 17 points as Colton-Pierrepont pulled away in the second half to capture its NAC East Division opener against St. Regis Falls in Colton.
Harlee Besio added 14 points and Cody Francis 13 for the Colts.
Luke Chapman led all scorers with 19 points for St. Regis Falls. Peter Arcadi added nine.
■ In other NAC boys basketball games, Gouverneur defeated Canton 56-53 in the Central Division and Chateaugay beat Tupper Lake 47-34 in the East.
INDIAN RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 0
Madison Bigelow generated 14 kills, seven digs and seven service points as the Warriors swept the Cyclones, 25-10, 25-15, 26-24, in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Maddy Moore tallied 15 assists, 11 service points and five digs, while Sydney Carbone posted six service points, six digs, five kills and a block for Indian River (3-0).
Watertown dropped to 1-1.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Madeline Hylen totaled 19 service points and four aces as the Beavers earned a 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 “C” Division sweep over the Falcons (2-1) at Beaver Falls.
Jasmine Martin chipped in six kills and six digs while Kaelyn Boliver notched eight assists for Beaver River (3-0).
n In other action, South Jefferson defeated Carthage, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 30-38.
GENERAL BROWN 79, LOWVILLE 19
Ainsley Fuller netted 19 points as the Lions had five players in double figured in their Frontier League “B” Division win over the Red Raiders in Dexter.
Leah Ferris contributed 12 points while Kori Nichols, Brooke Wiley and Lily Dupee each scored 11 points for General Brown (3-0).
Anna Dening scored seven points for Lowville (2-1).
WATERTOWN 48, CARTHAGE 17
Kimmy Dileonardo registered 16 points as the host Cyclones beat the Comets in an “A” Division matchup.
Mallory Peters collected 11 points for Watertown (1-3, 1-2).
Hannah Makuch led Carthage (0-3) with seven points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 51, SOUTH LEWIS 22
Delaney Wiley recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Vikings topped the Falcons (0-3) in a “C” Division game at Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot added 15 points and seven rebounds for Thousand Islands (3-0).
