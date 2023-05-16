Sackets Harbor softball rallies to edge Alexandria

CARTHAGE — South Lewis juniors Brynn Bernard and Collin Stafford each won their respective steeplechase races to close out the Frontier League track and field championships Tuesday at Carthage.

Bernard took first in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a mark 7 minutes, 35.30 seconds while teammate Mallory Kraeger finished third. South Jefferson’s Annabelle Renzi was second and Julena Grauel took sixth to help the Spartans edge Beaver River for the Frontier League team title, 148 to 147.5.

