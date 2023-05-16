CARTHAGE — South Lewis juniors Brynn Bernard and Collin Stafford each won their respective steeplechase races to close out the Frontier League track and field championships Tuesday at Carthage.
Bernard took first in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a mark 7 minutes, 35.30 seconds while teammate Mallory Kraeger finished third. South Jefferson’s Annabelle Renzi was second and Julena Grauel took sixth to help the Spartans edge Beaver River for the Frontier League team title, 148 to 147.5.
“I think this shows that track meets often come down to who finishes fifth or sixth and can be just as important as who wins,” South Jefferson girls coach Justin Crossway said. “Winning the league meet says a lot about our future.”
The Beavers’ Greta Kuhl and Hannah Moser were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the boys’ 3,000 steeplechase, Stafford closed out a stellar league meet with his fourth victory of the event. The Falcons’ distance specialist won with a time of 11:09.90 while teammate MacCoy Maciejko finished second.
Beaver River junior Mason Zehr was third and Carthage’s Grant Gillman and Garrett Roberts were fourth and sixth, respectively. Indian River senior Hector Ramos grabbed fifth place.
Watertown held on to be team champion for the second straight season. The Cyclones finished with 154 points while the Warriors earned 141. South Lewis placed third with 120 points.
“Winning the league meet feels great because we came together as a team after losing to Indian River,” Watertown boys coach Brandon Marston said. “It was nice to rally and get the win.”
LOWVILLE 9, INDIAN RIVER 4
Ryan Larkins belted a three-run home run as the Red Raiders pulled away to beat the Warriors in a Frontier League crossover game at Lowville.
Brody Brown went 4-for-4 and Logan Watson added two hits and two RBIs for Lowville (9-6).
Chace Bearup doubled for Indian River (6-8, 5-7).
SANDY CREEK 4, GENERAL BROWN 3
Dustin Mackey outdueled Jackson Keefer as the Comets edged the Lions in an interdivisional game in Dexter.
Mackey scattered eight hits and struck out eight to record the win in a complete-game effort for Sandy Creek (10-7) and Jaeden Darling singled twice.
Aiden McManaman doubled and singled for General Brown (4-13, 2-13) and Lucas Doldo singled twice.
CHATEAUGAY 18, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Avery McDonald threw a no-hitter and struck out 12 to lead Chateaugay to win over Parishville-Hopkinton (2-14) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Parishville.
Ryleigh Reardon went 4-for-4 for Chateaugay (13-0) and Rebekah Miller went 3-for-4.
HEUVELTON 11-13, HARRISVILLE 3-4
Chasity Johnson supplied three hits in each game as Heuvelton (6-4, 6-3) swept a West Division doubleheader in Harrisville.
Allison Trathen and Cassidy Pray each supplied two hits in game one and Carley Simmons lined three hits in game two for Heuvelton.
Avery Chartrand and Makenna Rose both produced two hits for the Pirates (3-9, 1-7) in game two.
CANTON 23, SALMON RIVER 4
Tessa Alguire went 3-for-4 as the Golden Bears defeated the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Hadley Alguire, Olivia Sero, Ava Hoy and Maya Thomas all added two hits for Canton (14-1, 12-0).
Kamry Thompson lined two hits for the Shamrocks (1-11).
ALEXANDRIA 9, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Felicity Roberts singled twice and drove in a run as the Purple Ghosts wrapped up the regular season with a Frontier League “D” Division victory over the Red Knights in Alexandria Bay.
Marlo Porter singled, double and plated a run for Alexandria (12-3, 11-3), which earned the second seed for the “D” playoffs and will host No. 3 Copenhagen in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Emmaray Hummiston doubled for LaFargeville (0-13).
INDIAN RIVER 17, BEAVER RIVER 2 (6)
Victoria Noone’s four RBIs powered the Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Beavers at Beaver Falls.
Katie Call singled, doubled and brought in three runs and Audrey Carrien struck out nine in a complete-game, two-hit effort for Indian River (9-6).
Katelyn Adams and Ellyssa Besaw each singled for Beaver River (5-9).
n In other action, Fulton beat Watertown, 13-1, in a nonleague game at Oswego.
GENERAL BROWN 13, INDIAN RIVER 2
Carter Hunt scored five goals and assisted on another, and Sheamus Devine totaled four goals and two assists as the Lions completed their Frontier League season by defeating the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Ethan McConnell tallied two goals and an assist for General Brown (9-5, 8-2), Luke Dupee chipped in with a goal and two assists and Gabe Malcolm recorded four assists. Goalie Luke Secreti made eight saves to record the win.
Goalie Aaron Russell finished with 17 saves for Indian River (2-12, 1-8).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.