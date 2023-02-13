Lisbon breaks away from H-D in NAC West Boys Hoops

Basketball

SYRACUSE — Senior guard Curtis Staie connected for his 1,000th career point en route to scoring 27 in South Jefferson’s 59-46 nonleague boys basketball victory over Syracuse Fowler on Monday.

Staie needed nine points to hit the milestone and reached it in the first quarter, in which the Spartans jumped out to a 20-12 lead. Staie went 12-for-13 from the foul line.

