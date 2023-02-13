SYRACUSE — Senior guard Curtis Staie connected for his 1,000th career point en route to scoring 27 in South Jefferson’s 59-46 nonleague boys basketball victory over Syracuse Fowler on Monday.
Staie needed nine points to hit the milestone and reached it in the first quarter, in which the Spartans jumped out to a 20-12 lead. Staie went 12-for-13 from the foul line.
Bobby Piddock produced 19 points and 16 rebounds for South Jefferson (11-9 overall).
Ponce Williams led Fowler (6-13) with 11 points.
MALONE 66, SARANAC CENTRAL 48
Jace Hammond netted 18 points as the Huskies topped the Chiefs in a nonleague matchup at Malone.
Alexander LaClair chipped in 11 points for Malone (16-4).
Carson Duffield posted 13 points for Saranac Central (7-12).
■ In another nonleague game, Beekmantown defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy 59-42 in Beekmantown.
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 64, SOUTH JEFFERSON 26
Alexis Gasparini led a balanced North Stars’ attack with 10 points in their nonleague victory over the Spartans (6-13) in Adams.
Brianna Weaver provided eight points for Cicero-North Syracuse (14-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 6, TUPPER LAKE 4
Andrew LaMora and Gage Lamb each scored twice as the Larries beat the Lumberjacks in a Northern Athletic Conference Division II game at Brasher Falls.
Collin Sirles and Michael Donie each added goals for St. Lawrence (4-14-1, 3-11-1).
Griffin Shaheen and Gavin Mitchell each supplied a goal and an assist for Tupper Lake (2-15-1, 1-11-1).
