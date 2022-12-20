South Lewis junior and two-time state Class D girls champion Brynn Bernard was named to the MileSplit’s all-state cross country team in Class D on Tuesday.
Bernard won her second straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association crown on Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Norwood-Norfolk senior Sharon Colbert earned a spot on the state Class C third team.
Beaver River junior Conner Zehr was selected on the Class D boys second team while Norwood-Norfolk junior Dominic Fiacco made the Class C third team. Fiacco’s brother and Flyers teammate Anthony Fiacco, a senior, was picked as an honorable mention selection.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAVER RIVER 63. COPENHAGEN 50
Lucas Roes scored a game-high 22 points and Kade Schneider contributed 21 points as the Beavers (4-1) downed the Golden Knights in a division crossover game in Copenhagen.
Caden Miller scored 18 points to pace Copenhagen (3-2), Landon Sullivan supplied 11 points and Samuel Carroll finished with 10.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 64, ALEXANDRIA 38
Ryan Pavlot tallied 17 points as the Vikings pulled away to beat the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League crossover game in Clayton.
Matt Caprara notched 13 points for Thousand Islands (3-4).
Colton Hall paced Alexandria (0-5, 0-3) with 11 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 44, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 29
Kale Geer generated 12 points as the Cougars beat the Flyers in an NAC West game at Norwood. Brady Butler logged 11 points for Edwards-Knox (3-4, 2-3). Parker Blair scored eight points for Norwood-Norfolk (1-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, ST. LAWRENCE 50
Jack Bailey sparked the Yellowjackets with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in their NAC East victory over the Larries in Brasher Falls. Troy Peck and Kaden Kingston contributed 11 points each for Madrid-Waddington (4-3, 3-2).
Ayden Beach anchored the St. Lawrence (3-4, 2-3) with 28 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 60, CARTHAGE 17
Allison LaMora totaled 17 points as the Warriors downed the Comets (0-7, 0-5) in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell added 14 points while Michaela Delles supplied 13 points for Indian River (6-1, 5-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 57, LAFARGEVILLE 48
Neva Bettinger’s 26 points powered the Panthers to a “D” Division victory over the Red Knights in Belleville. Raegan Riordan contributed 17 points for Belleville Henderson (4-3, 4-2).
Emeline Barton collected 23 points for LaFargeville (2-3, 2-2).
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central beat Sandy Creek, 41-22.
CANTON 72, POTSDAM 35
Ava Hoy provided 20 points as the Golden Bears topped the Sandstoners in an NAC Central matchup at Canton. Olivia White chipped 15 points for Canton (5-1, 4-1).
Lola Buckley led Potsdam (2-4, 1-4) with eight points.
OFA 37, MALONE 30
Abby Raven delivered 16 points to highlight the Blue Devils’ scoring in a Central Division victory over the Huskies in Ogdensburg.
Amya LaFlair followed with 11 points for OFA (4-4, 3-2), which outscored Malone 12-0 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 30-25 deficit.
Ady King paced Malone (2-4, 2-3) with 11 points.
HEUVELTON 41, EDWARDS-KNOX 39
AllI Trathen scored 14 points as the Bulldogs held off the Cougars in NAC West game at Heuvelton. Rylin McAllister chipped in 11 points for Heuvelton (4-3, 2-1).
Lily Lottie posted 12 points for Edwards-Knox (1-3, 1-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 66, HARRISVILLE 33
Olivia Simser’s 15 points led the Green Demons to an NAC West Division win over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Jayla O’Donnell scored 14 points for Hermon-DeKalb (5-1, 3-0).
Violet Atkinson was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points for Harrisville (2-3, 0-3).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 0
Kaelyn Boliver racked up 18 assists and 11 kills as the Beavers earned a 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 Frontier League interdivision sweep of the host Cyclones.
Rory Mattis accumulated 18 service points and 11 assists while Kennedy Becker totaled 14 digs for Beaver River (6-0).
Kate Ciscell generated 11 service points, five aces and five kills while Augusta Boomhower notched 11 digs, eight assists and four kills for Watertown (3-2).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 119, GOUVERNEUR 25
Ike Woolcott won four events as the host Cyclones beat the Wildcats in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Woolcott took individual victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke and was part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (6-0, 5-0). Zach Kilburn, Drew Wekar and M.J. Dickinson each were three-time winners for the Cyclones.
Riley Sheppard won the 100 freestyle for Gouverneur (1-6, 0-6).
WRESTLING
GOUVERNEUR 58, CANTON 15
Hunter Mashaw captured a win via major decision at 152 pounds, and Gouverneur teammates James Minckler, Mason Dusharm, Cyler Baer, Zoe Griffith, Turner Sochia, Vandavian Way and Drew Gates also gained victories in the Wildcats’ NAC win in Gouverneur.
Canton (2-2) claimed wins from Emanuel Burnett, Romanus Pace and Michael Cogdill.
Gouverneur improved to 3-0.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 11, SARA-LAKE PLACID 0
Brooke Terry recorded three goals and two assists as the Red Raiders blanked the Lakers in nonleague play at Massena.
Harper Oakes, Karenhatironhtha Johnson and Joie-Lynn Jabaut each scored twice for Massena (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.