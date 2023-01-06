ADAMS — Curtis Staie scored 22 points as South Jefferson took an early lead then held off a Watertown rally in a hard-fought 59-58 Frontier League boys basketball interdivision victory Friday.
Freshman Gavin Warner added 11 points and sophomore Bobby Piddock grabbed 19 rebounds to go with eight points for the Spartans (5-5 overall, 4-4 league).
Patrick Duah led the offense for Watertown (4-7, 2-3) with 23 points. Seth Charlton added 14 points and Parker Moffett 13 for the Cyclones.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 36, COPENHAGEN 32
Jack Lamon was the game’s top-scorer with 18 points as the Vikings scratched out a Frontier League crossover victory over the Golden Knights in Beaver Falls.
Peyton Lamon scored six points for Thousand Islands (6-4, 5-4).
Samuel Carroll led Copenhagen (6-4, 5-4) with 10 points.
■ In another game Beaver River defeated Lyme, 81-42.
CHATEAUGAY 55, ST. REGIS FALLS 31
Walker Martin scored 13 points to send the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-0) past the Saints in an East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 54, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 39
Jack Bailey scored 19 points and Kaden Kingston added 17 to send the Yellowjackets (5-5, 3-3) past the Panthers in an East Division game in Madrid.
Saige Sauve scored 16 points for the Panthers (4-4, 2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 49, WATERTOWN 44
Savannah Hodges accumulated 15 points as the Spartans earned their first win over the season with a Frontier League “A” Division win over the host Cyclones.
Brooke Perry added 11 points for South Jefferson (1-8, 1-6).
Jommy Fasehun led all scorers with 18 points for Watertown (4-7, 2-5).
LOWVILLE 41, CARTHAGE 23
Alyvia Millard scored 14 points as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in a crossover game at Lowville.
Anna Dening and Jakayla Spence each provided 13 points for Lowville (6-4, 5-3).
Hannah Makuch posted 12 points for Carthage (0-10, 0-7).
COPENHAGEN 60, THOUSAND ISLANDS 35
Aubree Smykla scored a season-high 28 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Vikings in a crossover matchup at Clayton.
Madison Cheek and Samantha Stokely each added 10 points for Copenhagen (8-2, 8-0).
Delaney Wiley recorded 13 points for Thousand Islands (5-3).
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central downed South Lewis, 72-23, and Sandy Creek beat LaFargeville, 66-53.
MASSENA 62, OFA 50
Meghan Firnstein supplied 22 points for the Red Raiders (4-4, 4-1) in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Massena.
Chyler Richards added 19 points for Massena. Abigail Raven scored 21 points for the Blue Devils (4-5, 2-3).
MALONE 58, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 8
Liliana-Teresa Sosa scored 14 points as the Huskies defeated the Flyers (2-7, 1-5) in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Alyvia Roberts scored 13 points for the Huskies (5-3, 3-2). Adyson King scored 12 points and Chloe LaBelle added 11 points for Malone.
ST. LAWRENCE 51, COLTON-PIERREPONT 26
Breonna Foster scored 19 points for the Larries (3-3, 1-1) in an East Division victory over the Colts in Brasher Falls.
Ashleigh Woods scored 12 points for the Colts (2-8, 1-4).
HEUVELTON 47, HERMON-DEKALB 41
Ali Trathen scored 15 points to send the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1) past the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Olivia Simser scored 13 points for the Demons (5-5, 2-1).
CANTON 81, SALMON RIVER 21
Ava Hoy scored 25 points to lead the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks (3-6, 0-5) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Olivia White scored 18 points for Canton (6-2, 4-1).
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Kate Ciscell totaled 12 service points, eight kills and six aces as the Cyclones rallied for a 25-19, 21-25, 13-25, 25-20, 17-15 Frontier League interdivision win over the Falcons (5-4, 4-3) in Turin.
Lillian Johnson notched nine service points and four aces, while Augusta Boomhower piled up 10 assists and eight service points for Watertown (4-4).
INDIAN RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Maddy Moore racked up 35 assists, 18 digs and 14 service points as the Warriors beat the Vikings, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, in interdivision play at Philadelphia.
Ryleigh Fleming supplied 29 digs and 15 service points, and Sydney Carbone posted 14 kills for Indian River (7-1).
GENERAL BROWN 3, PULASKI 1
Olivia Eves generated 13 digs and 10 service points as the Lions won their first game of the season with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17 nonleague victory over the Blue Devils (0-9) at Dexter.
Keira Guerriero logged 10 kills and Addyson Starr provided 18 service points and 13 assists for General Brown (1-9).
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 7, OFA 0
Rick Chatland stopped 25 shots to lead the Shamrocks past the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-1) in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
Chase Lewis scored three goals for Salmon River (8-0, 6-0) and Connor Dishaw added two goals and one assist.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
BERNARD, STAFFORD WIN AT UTICA
South Lewis juniors Brynn Bernard and Collin Stafford each won races at the Mohawk Valley Meet at Utica University.
Bernard won the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:57.10 and teammate Mallory Kraeger placed second for the Falcons.
Stafford gained victories in the 600 and 3,200 and Mitchell Domagala was third in the pole vault.
WRESTLING
BEAVER RIVER 36, COPENHAGEN 24
Seth Garrison (132 pounds) and Austin Fort (172) each collected pins as the Beavers (2-7, 1-2) beat the Golden Knights in a Frontier League “B” Division meet Thursday in Beaver Falls.).
