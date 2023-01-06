Staie, South Jefferson edge past Watertown, 59-58

ADAMS — Curtis Staie scored 22 points as South Jefferson took an early lead then held off a Watertown rally in a hard-fought 59-58 Frontier League boys basketball interdivision victory Friday.

Freshman Gavin Warner added 11 points and sophomore Bobby Piddock grabbed 19 rebounds to go with eight points for the Spartans (5-5 overall, 4-4 league).

