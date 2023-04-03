BEAVER FALLS — Delaney Wiley started the season off strong with an 18-strikeout no-hitter as the Thousand Islands softball team defeated Beaver River, 17-0, in the Frontier League “C” Division season-opener Monday afternoon.
Wiley also tripled and drove in two runs while Jenna Pavlot doubled and drove in four runs for the Vikings (1-0). Marena Grenier and Tatum Wiley each added three runs batted in for Thousand Islands.
The Beavers dropped to 0-1.
SACKETS HARBOR 21, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Peyton Britton went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and five RBIs as the Patriots opened the season with a victory over the Panthers at Belleville.
Natalie Gibbons drove in three runs and struck out nine in six innings for Sackets Harbor (1-0). Kendall Bisbort also plated three runs for the Patriots.
Mariyah Houghton slapped a two-run single for Belleville Henderson (0-1).
Alexis Treadway went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Golden Knights edged the Lakers in a “D” Division opener for both schools in Copenhagen.
Samantha Stokely and Madison Cheek each collected two hits for Copenhagen (1-0).
Alana Langdon racked up 14 strikeouts in relief for Lyme (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0 (5)
Lucas Roes belted a two-run home run as the Beavers blanked the Panthers in the Frontier League crossover season-opener at Beaver Falls.
Jacob Boliver went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Beavers (1-0).
Brittan Cross singled for Belleville Henderson (0-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 18, CARTHAGE 1 (5)
Evan Widrick’s five RBIs, including two doubles, powered the Spartans to a season-opening victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Josh Matteson chipped in three RBIs for South Jefferson (1-0).
Mason Moser doubled for Carthage (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 7, SACKETS HARBOR 4
Jackson Ludlow struck out 10 and drove in a pair of runs as the Vikings rallied past the Patriots (0-1) in a crossover win at Clayton.
Ryan Pavlot got the win in relief and also supplied a pair of hits for Thousand Islands (1-0).
Jennah Netto supplied four goals and an assist as the Cavaliers claimed their first win of the season with a Frontier League victory over the Lions at Dexter.
Abby Bombard recorded three goals for Immaculate Heart Central (1-2), which was head coach Lauren Girardi’s first career win.
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik tallied four goals and Cameryn Case generated four points for General Brown (1-2).
Dylan Irvine scored three goals and assisted on five others as the Blue Devils shut out the Huskies, who are in their first season of varsity play, at Ogdensburg.
Tegan Frederick added three goals and three assists for OFA (3-1) and Jack Morley delivered two goals and two assists. Landon Denner scored twice and Landin McDonald contributed a goal an an assist. Goaltender Alex Worden added two goals and three assists in a rare opportunity to contribute offense.
POTSDAM 14, COLTON-PIERREPONT 8
Ryan Rutley provided five goals and added four assists as Potsdam jumped out to a 12-4 halftime lead en route to the Northern Athletic Conference victory over Colton-Pierrepont in Potsdam.
James Sullivan added two goals and two assists, Alex Grant two goals and an assist and Devin Grant struck twice. Tanner Rice added a goal and two assists.
ST. LAWRENCE 8, PLATTSBURGH 1
Zach Strawser led the way with two goals and three assists in the Larries’ victory in Brasher Falls.
Merrick Frary scored three times and Tyler Bethel added a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (1-1).
