BEAVER FALLS — Delaney Wiley started the season off strong with an 18-strikeout no-hitter as the Thousand Islands softball team defeated Beaver River, 17-0, in the Frontier League “C” Division season-opener Monday afternoon.

Wiley also tripled and drove in two runs while Jenna Pavlot doubled and drove in four runs for the Vikings (1-0). Marena Grenier and Tatum Wiley each added three runs batted in for Thousand Islands.

