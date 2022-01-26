HARRISVILLE — Tyler Green tallied 32 points and Austin Griner added 26 as Sackets Harbor (15-0) defeated Harrisville 73-39 in a nonleague boys basketball game Wednesday.
Tanner Sullivan scored 20 points for the Pirates (9-4).
MALONE 68, POTSDAM 54
Evan Dumas supplied 17 points as the Huskies (7-3, 5-1) defeated Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Malone.
Kyran Mosher added 11 points for Malone.
Ian VanWagner led Potsdam (9-6, 2-6) with 25 points and Drago Jukic scored 12.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 49, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 30
Harlee Besio finished with 18 points to send Colton-Pierrepont (5-8, 5-4) to victory an East Division game in Brushton.
Noah Rousell scored 17 points and Michael Schwartfigure added 10 for the Colts.
Wyatt Preve scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (0-11, 0-7).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 53, St. Lawrence 43
Tommy Storrin supplied 14 points for the Yellowjackets (13-2, 9-1) in an East Division win over the Larries in Brasher Falls.
Jayden Ashley added 11 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Jacob Morgan scored 24 points for the Larries (8-7, 5-4) and Troy Peck tossed in 10.
COPENHAGEN 51, LYME 27
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor generated a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds as the Golden Knights downed the Indians in a Frontier League “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Levi Curtis provided 10 points for Copenhagen (10-5, 7-5).
Derrike Goutremout led Lyme (1-10) with nine points.
BEAVER RIVER 61, LAFARGEVILLE 36
Lucas Roes tallied 22 points as the Beavers defeated the Red Knights (3-8) in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Kade Schneider contributed 16 points and Matthew Knights logged 14 points for Beaver River (7-6, 7-5).
SANDY CREEK 58, IMMACULATE HEART 38
Mason Ennist scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the Comets to victory over the Cavaliers in a “C” Division game in Sandy Creek.
Hudson Hunt contributed 11 points and Matt Fox finished with 10 points for Sandy Creek (5-10, 5-9) against Immaculate Heart Central (1-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSENA 50, ST. LAWRENCE 43
Joey Abrantes scored 14 points to send the Red Raiders past St. Lawrence Central in an NAC Central Division game in Massena.
Chyler Richards added 11 points for Massena (12-2, 7-1).
Brionna Foster scored 10 points for the Larries (9-6, 6-3).
HAMMOND 56, HEUVELTON 49
Landree Kenyon produced 30 points as the Red Devils defeated the Bulldogs in a West Division game in Hammond.
Ava Howie contributed 11 points for Hammond (8-1, 6-0).
Katie Cunningham led Heuvelton (13-3, 8-1) with 12 points and Rylin McAllister added 11.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 51, LISBON 42
Landree Chamberlain scored 20 points to send the Colts past the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Kiana Hogle added 16 points for the Colts (9-3). Rachel LaRock led Lisbon (9-6) with 22 points.
LOWVILLE 37. WATERTOWN 21
Jakayla Spencer posted 16 points as the Red Raiders beat the Cyclones in Frontier League crossover play at Lowville.
Anna Denning chipped in with nine points for Lowville (7-9, 5-8).
Kim DiLeonardo netted seven points for Watertown (4-10, 3-7).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Emma Dicob logged 27 digs and 13 kills as the third-seeded Beavers upended the No. 2 Comets, 25-23, 20-25, 25-5, 25-21, in a Frontier League “C” Division semifinal at Sandy Creek.
Tina Boliver finished with 19 assists and two blocks while Alyssa Evan added 26 digs and 24 service points for Beaver River (8-5), which plays the winner of top-seeded South Lewis and No. 4 Thousand Islands in the divisional final at noon Saturday at Case Junior High School in Watertown.
Marissa Brennan totaled 13 service points and nine kills while Maiya Hathway added 10 service points and 10 assists for Sandy Creek (12-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The second-seeded Spartans got a 25-17, 25-9, 25-22 Frontier League “B” Division semifinal sweep over the No. 3 Lions in Adams.
South Jefferson (8-7) will play top-seeded Lowville in the “B” Division final at 4 p.m. Saturday at Case Junior in Watertown.
Marriah Washer totaled 18 digs while Maya Caroll and Macey Bird each recorded nine digs for General Brown (0-15).
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 3, MASSENA 1
Kennedy Emerson scored two goals to lead Potsdam to a win over Massena in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam.
Danielle Emerson also scored for Potsdam (7-5-3, 3-2).
Karenhatironhtha Johnson scored for the Red Raiders (9-3-1, 3-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 2, SALMON RIVER 1
Jake Smutz scored in the third period to lead Massena past the Shamrocks in an intradivision game in Fort Covington.
Zack Barney also scored for Massena (6-4, 5-1).
Chase Lewis scored for the Shamrocks (10-1, 8-1).
WRESTLING
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 47, WATERTOWN 27
Chase Waite won his match at 126 pounds in 15 seconds as the Spartans beat the host Cyclones in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Ethan Monroe (285) scored a pinfall-victory and Lucas Bertram (118) won his match via technical fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (5-3).
Cain Roberts (189) won by fall for Watertown (4-9, 3-5).
