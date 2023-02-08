High school roundup: Walker reaches 1,000 points, launches Carthage into ‘A” Division final

CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker scored 15 points to lead a balanced effort and also achieved a personal career milestone to spark the Carthage boys basketball team to an 81-49 victory over Indian River on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal at Carthage High School.
Walker surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career with the Comets when he drained a 3-pointer on the team’s first possession of the game.
Michael Ventiquattro and Aiden Hicks each scored 12 points for Carthage (10-9 overall) and Ashton Norton chipped in with 10 points.
The second-seeded Comets advance to play top-seeded Watertown in the division championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Community College.
Nathan Rush scored 12 points to pace the third-seeded Warriors (2-15) and Tim Hardy and Nahlyzah Polk each contributed 10 points.
Walker now has scored 1,013 career points with Carthage and is the fifth player in program history to reach and surpass the 1,000-point mark.
SACKETS HARBOR 90, LYME 37
Austin Griner scored 22 points and totaled six rebounds, eight assists and six steals to propel the top-seeded Patriots past the fourth-seeded Lakers in a “D” Division semifinal at Sackets Harbor.
Ethan Tracy scored 14 points for Sackets Harbor (18-1), Jake Peters contributed 13 points and Marcus Castine and Ethan Shi each chipped in with 12 points.
Drew Eassa and Logan McDonald scored 12, and 10 points, respectively, for Lyme (3-16).
The Patriots advance to play Belleville Henderson in the division championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday at JCC.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 51,
COPENHAGEN 33
Jacob Fargo scored a game-high 23 points as the third-seeded Panthers downed the second-seeded Golden Knights in a “D” Division semifinal played at Copenhagen.
Brandon Dodge contributed 15 points for Belleville Henderson (11-8).
Samuel Carroll scored 10 points to pace Copenhagen (11-8).
BEAVER RIVER 74,
THOUSAND ISLANDS 52
Lucas Roes scored 18 points and hauled in seven rebounds to spark the top-seeded Beavers past the fourth-seeded Vikings in a “C” Division semifinal at Beaver River.
Kade Schneider contributed 14 points for Beaver River and Carter Rice (eight rebounds) and Ayden Moser each scored 12 points.
The Beavers advance to play Sandy Creek in the division final at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at JCC.
SANDY CREEK 57, SOUTH LEWIS 54
Mason Ennist scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the third-seeded Comets defeated the second-seeded Falcons in a “C” Division semifinal at South Lewis.
Hudson Hunt totaled 17 points and seven rebounds and Logan Lando scored 10 points for Sandy Creek (11-8).
Aidan McGuire scored a game-high 28 points to pace South Lewis (10-9).
HEUVELTON 86, HERMON-DEKALB 26
Rhys Brossoit led a balanced Heuvelton offense to a Northern Athletic Conference West Division win over Hermon-DeKalb (6-12, 2-8) in DeKalb Junction.
Nate Mashaw scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (13-3, 10-0). Jake Vennette and Lucas Thornhill both scored 12 points and Connor Phillips added 10 points.
EDWARDS-KNOX 77,
MORRISTOWN 70
Ethan Stalter led Edwards-Knox (6-12, 4-8) with 36 points in a West Division win in Morristown.
Kale Gear added 23 points for the Cougars.
Walker Belile led Morristown (4-11, 3-8) with 17 points. Dominic Perretta scored 12 points and Terin Rosenbarker scored 11, with Kameron Toland adding 10.
LISBON 74, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 35
Cooper Rutherford scored 27 points for Lisbon (8-9, 7-3) in a West Division win in Norwood.
Parker Blair scored 21 points for the Flyers (3-16, 2-9).
GOUVERNEUR 69, POTSDAM 49
Raine Rumble supplied 17 points for Gouverneur (13-4, 7-3) in a Central Division victory in Potsdam.
Ethan Fitzgerald added 14 points for Gouverneur. Ian VanWagner led Potsdam (8-11, 3-8) with 27 points.
• In other boys NAC games, Malone defeated Ogdensburg Free Academy 68-53 and Canton defeated Salmon River 60-50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 77,
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 26
Grace Plumley led the Yellowjackets (13-5, 9-1) with 25 points in an East Division win in Madrid.
Lane Ruddy scored 18 points and Natalia Pearson added 12.
Kyla Phelan led the Panthers (3-13, 3-7) with 10 points.
CANTON 54, MASSENA 34
Ava Hoy scored 23 points to lead Canton (13-6, 10-3) past Massena in a Central Division game in Massena.
The Red Raiders fell to 8-8 and 7-5.
VOLLEYBALL
SECTION 3 SEEDS REVEALED
Beaver River and Indian River each received No. 2 seeds as the brackets for the Section 3 volleyball tournament were unveiled Tuesday.
No. 2 Indian River (14-1) will host a Class A match against No. 7 Central Valley Academy (6-9) at noon Saturday.
Also in Class A, No. 6 Watertown (9-9) will play at No. 3 Whitesboro (14-2) at 6 p.m. Friday, and No. 8 Carthage (5-12) plays at top-seeded New Hartford (16-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
In Class B, No. 7 South Jefferson (6-10) hosts fellow Frontier League team General Brown (1-16), the No. 10 seed, in an opening match at 6 p.m. today. The winner of that match plays at No. 2 Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (11-5) at 6 p.m. Friday.
In Class C, second-seeded Beaver River (14-0) received a bye and will play the winner of an opening-round match between Lowville and Little Falls at 6 p.m. Friday. No. 7 Lowville (12-3) hosts No. 10 Little Falls (7-12) at 6 p.m. today.
In Class D, sixth-seeded Sandy Creek (10-6) plays host to No. 11 Stockbridge Valley (5-8) at 6 p.m. today. No. 12 Thousand Islands (5-9) travels to play No. 5 Faith Heritage (13-6) at 6 p.m. today.
Class championships will take place Feb. 18 at Case Middle School in Watertown.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 4, BEEKMANTOWN 3 (4 OT)
Chanel Thompson’s goal in the fourth overtime period propelled the Huskies over the Eagles in a Section 7 playoff game in Malone.
Thompson’s goal came unassisted and 1 minute, 1 second into the fourth extra period. It was Malone’s first goal since Lindsey Durant scored 4:58 into the third period to tie the game 3-3.
Olivia Cook and Vail St. Hilaire also scored for the Huskies (13-4-1).
• In boys hockey, Malone defeated Tupper Lake 11-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.