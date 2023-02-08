High school roundup: Walker reaches 1,000 points, launches Carthage into ‘A” Division final

CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker scored 15 points to lead a balanced effort and also achieved a personal career milestone to spark the Carthage boys basketball team to an 81-49 victory over Indian River on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal at Carthage High School.

Walker surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career with the Comets when he drained a 3-pointer on the team’s first possession of the game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.