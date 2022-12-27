CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker racked up 37 points as the Carthage boys basketball team defeated Oswego, 77-63, in a nonleague victory on Tuesday afternoon.
Makiah Johnson chipped in 14 points and Khalil Tevaga provided 12 points for the Comets (6-1).
Moreno Fenty generated 18 points to lead the Buccaneers (0-4).
CANTON 67, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 34
Elias Snyder posted 14 points as the Golden Bears topped the Panthers in the first round of the Burkman Classic at Canton.
Ryan Jones contributed 12 points for Canton (4-5), which plays Gouverneur in the title game at 7:15 p.m. today.
Jacob Johnson and Trent Briggs each scored eight points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-6), which takes on Madrid-Waddington at 5:30 p.m. today in the third-place game.
GOUVERNEUR 70, MADRID-WADDINGTON 38
Raine Rumble logged 19 points as the Wildcats downed the Yellowjackets in a first-round game of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
Ethan Fitzgerald totaled 15 points for Gouverneur (5-0).
Kaden Kingston and Bobby Pemberton each netted eight points for Madrid-Waddington (4-4).
COPENHAGEN 49, EDWARDS-KNOX 28
Caden Miller led a balanced attack with 14 points as the Golden Knights beat the Cougars in a nonleague game at Copenhagen.
Samuel Carroll and Josh L’Huillier each supplied eight points for Copenhagen (4-3).
Kale Geer paced Edwards-Knox (2-5) with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEUVELTON 49, HERMON-DEKALB 47
Rylin McAllister scored 16 points as the Bulldogs edged the Green Demons in the championship game of the Cindy Brady Tournament in Heuvelton.
Katie Cunningham added 15 points for Heuvelton (5-3).
Olivia Simser tallied 13 points for Hermon-DeKalb (5-2).
LISBON 60, COLTON-PIERREPONT 31
Allison Bell’s 28 points powered the Golden Knights to a victory over the Colts (2-5) in the Cindy Brady Tournament consolation game at Heuvelton.
Rachel LaRock added 13 points for Lisbon (3-4).
n In other games, host Adirondack defeated Beaver River, 43-33, in the first round of the Adirondack tournament.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 12, MASSENA 1
Vail St. Hilaire logged a hat trick as the Huskies beat the Red Raiders in nonleague play at Malone.
Alyx St. Hilaire contributed two goals and two assists for Malone (4-1-1).
Massena captain Brooke Terry netted a goal for Massena (2-4).
