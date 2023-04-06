WATERTOWN — Nico Spaziani totaled four goals and two assists to propel Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to a 14-5 triumph over Indian River on Thursday night in a Frontier League game.
Jack Clough contributed two goals and three assists for the Cyclones (4-0, 3-0) and goalie Patrick Duah made 13 saves.
Jack Adams tallied two goals and two assists for Watertown and Antonio Marzano scored a pair of goals.
Connor McMahon totaled three goals and an assist for the Warriors (1-3, 1-2), Riley Alexander scored two goals and goalie Jase Favret finished with 12 saves.
GENERAL BROWN 7, CARTHAGE 6
Luke Dupee totaled two goals and three assists and Sheamus Devine tallied two goals and two assists as the Lions edged past the Comets in a FL game at Carthage.
Carter Hunt chipped in two goals and an assist for General Brown (2-2, 2-1), and goalie Luke Secreti made 10 saves.
Kayden Paquette scored three goals and goalie Corey Decker finished with 15 stops for Carthage (1-4, 1-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 14, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Ethan Hopkins totaled four goals and an assist and Cobin O’Brien contributed three goals and an assist as the Spartans defeated the Vikings in a FL game in Clayton.
Noah Abbott and Landon LaDuke each each scored a pair of goals for South Jefferson (2-2, 2-1).
Owen Bismarck tallied to goals to pace Thousand Islands (0-5, 0-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 9, CARTHAGE 4
Amalia Netto scored three goals and assisted on another to spark the Cyclones past the Comets in a FL game at Watertown.
Olivia Macutek totaled two goals and two assists for Watertown (3-2), and Julia Covey chipped in a goal and two assists.
Cadence Jones scored three goals to pace Carthage (1-4).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 13, CARTHAGE 4
Kadin Martin doubled, singled and knocked in four runs to pace the Beavers to a nonleague victory over the Comets in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Brit Dicob went 3-for-5, including a triple, to help lead Beaver River (2-0).
Winning pitcher Jacob Boliver struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and one earned run, while catcher Cooper Joslin threw out two runners at second base.
Mason Moser went 2-for-3 and stole a base for Carthage.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 17, CARTHAGE 15
Ashlee Ward launched two home runs and tallied seven RBIs during a 4-for-5 performance to help the Lions fend off a rally by the Comets for the FL crossover victory in Dexter.
Kori Nichols also finished 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs for General Brown (2-0), while Riley Lomber hit a home run and singled to knock in three overall.
Layla Craig went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and scored four runs atop the lineup for Carthage (0-1), which plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning to threaten a comeback.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 22, LOWVILLE 0 (5)
Bryanna Moroughan finished 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, four stolen bases, and five runs scored to lift the Spartans to a FL “B” Division victory over the Red Raiders (0-1) in Lowville.
Winning pitcher Colleen Davis doubled twice, tripled, and drove in two runs, Kaelyn Quinn homered and knocked in three runs, and Remissa Stephens knocked in two runs on a pair of singles for South Jefferson (2-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, SOUTH LEWIS 0 (5)
Marena Grenier tallied 10 strikeouts and surrendered two hits in a five-inning shutout to power the Vikings past the Falcons (0-2) for a FL “C” Division victory in Clayton.
Ami Robbins ripped a home run and drove in four total runs for Thousand Islands (2-0).
Grenier, the winning pitcher, also walked twice and scored a pair of runs.
