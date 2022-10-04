IHC completes sweep versus WHS

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Kalie Wilcher provided a goal and an assist as the host Watertown girls soccer team edged South Jefferson, 2-1, in a Frontier League crossover game to wrap up the “A” Division title on Tuesday night.

Delaney Callahan also scored, and Ava Virga (three saves) and Ava Beebe (two saves) combined for five saves for the Cyclones (10-3 overall, 8-2 league).

