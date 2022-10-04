WATERTOWN — Kalie Wilcher provided a goal and an assist as the host Watertown girls soccer team edged South Jefferson, 2-1, in a Frontier League crossover game to wrap up the “A” Division title on Tuesday night.
Delaney Callahan also scored, and Ava Virga (three saves) and Ava Beebe (two saves) combined for five saves for the Cyclones (10-3 overall, 8-2 league).
The Spartans dropped to 1-7 on the season.
LOWVILLE 1, INDIAN RIVER 0
Taci Smith’s second-half goal was the difference as the Red Raiders edged the Warriors in a Frontier League crossover game in Lowville.
Jerika Myers collected five saves for Lowville (8-3, 6-3).
Katie Call stopped seven shots for Indian River (5-6-2, 4-5-1).
GENERAL BROWN 3, CARTHAGE 0
Brook Wiley, Ainsley Fuller and Kori Nichols each scored as the Lions topped the Comets in a crossover game at Carthage.
Geona Wood made 10 saves for General Brown (5-5-1, 3-3-1).
McKayla Gibeau stopped seven shots for Carthage (2-9, 1-7).
COPENHAGEN 5, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Aubree Smykla tallied a goal and two assists as the Golden Knights blanked the Red Knights (3-7) in a “D” Division match at Copenhagen.
Aliza Villeneuve, Mollie Babcock, Samantha Stokely and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added goals for Copenhagen (10-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Ever Vaughn and Kennady Billman each got a goal and an assist for the Panthers in their “D” Division win over the Patriots at Belleville.
Courtney Hanson chipped in a goal for Belleville Henderson (10-4).
Olivia Derouin turned away 11 shots for Sackets Harbor (3-9, 3-7).
LYME 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Natalya Seery netted two goals as the Lakers blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Dallas Parker recorded an assist for Lyme (4-8-1, 4-7-1).
Bridget Watson made seven saves for Alexandria (1-9).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Logan Lashomb scored on a pass from Kaitlyn Houston with 1:42 left to lead the Colton-Pierrepont to a win over Parishville-Hopkinton in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game.
Morgan Cole also scored for the Colts (9-1 overall, 8-1 division). Alivia Sochia scored for the Panthers (4-7-1, 4-5-1).
CHATEAUGAY 5, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Ali Johnston scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs past the Yellowjackets (5-5-1, 4-5-1) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Angela Dwyer and Olivia Cook each totaled one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs (9-0). Kara Dumas also scored for Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan made 11 saves for Chateaugay.
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 4, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Nolan Ganter’s two goals helped the Lions beat the Falcons in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Gabe Secreti and Lucas Lavarnway each added a goal for General Brown (6-7).
Shaun McManus tallied for South Lewis (1-8).
HERMON-DEKALB 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
David White scored in overtime to send Hermon-DeKalb past Norwood-Norfolk (0-9, 0-8) in an NAC West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Hunter Bouchey made six saves for the Demons (2-7, 1-7).
HEUVELTON 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Trystan Billed scored a goal and assisted on another as Heuvelton beat Edwards-Knox (4-6-1, 3-4-1) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Brandon Pray, Landyn Ashlaw and Dylan Carpenter also scored for Heuvelton (5-4-1, 5-3).
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 57, SOUTH LEWIS 42
Olivia King won four events as the Red Raiders gained the “B” Division title with a victory over the Falcons in Lowville.
King was first in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (7-1).
Jade Dolan placed first in the diving competition and Abigail Litts won the 50 freestyle for South Lewis (2-6, 1-6).
INDIAN RIVER 92, CARTHAGE 83
Victoria Noone was a three-time winner as the Warriors beat the Comets in an “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Noone collected victories in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle for Indian River (2-7).
Bre Fuller got wins in the 100 butterfly, 200 IM and 200 medley relay for Carthage (0-8).
BEAVER RIVER 103, THOUSAND ISLANDS 67
Ava Pelo, Sarah Herzig and Jayden Turck each won four events as the Beavers topped the Vikings in a “B” Division in Clayton.
Pelo won in the 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, and Herzig was first in the 100 freestyle, 200 IM and freestyle for Beaver River (5-3). Turck placed first in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay while the trio teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for Beaver River.
Franchesca Cartaya got the win in the 100 butterfly for Thousand Islands (4-5).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON WINS “A” TITLE
Annabelle Renzi finished first as South Jefferson placed four runners in the top five to sweep host Watertown and Sandy Creek in a Frontier League three-way interdivision meet.
Renzi recorded a time of 20 minutes, 58 seconds on the 3.07-mile course. Carley Worden (second), Reese Roberts (fourth) and Chloe Abbott (fifth) all earned top-five finishes for the Spartans (7-0). South Jefferson defeated Watertown, 18-43, and Sandy Creek, 15-50, to claim the divisional title.
Amalia Netto finished third for Watertown (4-2), which beat Sandy Creek, 21-38. Abby Balcom placed 12th for the Comets (3-4).
BEAVER RIVER 15, CARTHAGE 50
Eighth-grader Greta Kuhl registered a time of 21:18 on the 5-kilometer course as the Beavers wrapped up the “B” Division title win a victory over the Comets in Beaver Falls.
Beaver River (6-1) placed nine runners in the top 10 with Grace Davis, Anna Roggie, Hannah Moser and Kaylee Haltemann each placing in the top five for Beaver River (6-1).
McKinzie Sears finished 10th for Carthage (0-4).
SOUTH LEWIS TAKES PAIR
Brynn Bernard led the way for South Lewis as the hosts beat Thousand Islands and Indian River in a three-way interdivision meet at Turin.
Bernard ran the 2.4-mile course in 16:55 while Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey and Felicity Szucs all claimed the top-four spots for South Lewis (2-3), which beat Thousand Islands, 17-39, and Indian River, 17-38.
Anna Huizenga placed fifth for Thousand Islands (4-3), which beat Indian River, 27-30. Audrey Carrien was sixth for the Warriors (0-5).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFF SWEEPS
Spencer Purvis led a contingent of three South Jefferson runners in the top five as it beat Watertown and Sandy Creek in a three-way Frontier League interdivision meet at Watertown.
Purvis turned in a mark of 19:29 on the 3.07-mile course while Josh Matteson and Tim Renzi were second and fourth, respectively, for South Jefferson (3-2), which beat Watertown, 20-40.
Sam DeMarco was third and Jonah Stone ended up fifth for Watertown (2-4). Sandy Creek did not field a complete team score.
BEAVER RIVER 17, CARTHAGE 44
Conner Zehr took the win as the Beavers got an interdivision victory over the Comets in Beaver Falls.
Zehr logged a time of 17:11 on the 5K course while Mason Zehr (second), Ethan Moore (fourth) and Tyler Boliver (fourth) all placed in the top five for Beaver River (6-1).
Isaac Searle placed fifth for Carthage (1-2).
SOUTH LEWIS WINS TWICE
Mitchell Domagala and MacCoy Maciejko each turned in a time 14:52 on the 2.4-mile course as South Lewis beat Thousand Islands and Indian River in a three-way meet at Turin.
Michael McGrath finished third for South Lewis (5-0), which beat Indian River, 22-33, and Thousand Islands, 16-41.
Hector Ramos earned third place for the Warriors (3-2), as Indian River beat Thousand Islands, 19-39. Michael McCarthy ended up in seventh for the Vikings (4-3).
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, OFA 1
Allison Lazore scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 win over the Blue Devils (4-5) in a nonleague match in Ogdensburg.
Payton Benson scored nine points for Massena (7-2).
