WATERTOWN — Jommy Fasehun scored 14 points as Watertown erased a close game with a fourth-quarter run to hand Copenhagen its first loss of the season, 52-33, in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday at Watertown High School.
Watertown (3-4 overall) outscored Copenhagen 16-2 in the final quarter. Ariana Verdi scored five of her 10 points in the quarter for the Cyclones.
Aubree Smykla scored 13 points for the Golden Knights (4-1), the defending state Class D champions. Samantha Stokely added 10 points.
HAMMOND 65, OFA 36
Sophomore Ava Howie scored 28 points to help Hammond capture the Ben Cordwell Tournament title over host Ogdensburg Free Academy in Ogdensburg.
Landree Kenyon followed with 16 points and Sadey Sprabary contributed 12 for the Red Devils (4-0).
Abby Raven supplied 13 points, Zoee Williams 11 and Olivia Merrill 10 for OFA (2-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 78, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 11
Grace Plumley struck for 45 points as Madrid-Waddington dominated the Ben Cordwell Tournament consolation game at Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Plumley hit four 3-pointers en route to the decisive win for the Yellowjackets (4-1), making the all-tournament team.
Lane Ruddy and Alaina Armstrong each added 10 points.
WESTHILL 47, INDIAN RIVER 42
Tess Roesch’s 12 points helped Westhill beat Indian River in a nonleague battle of Warriors in Syracuse.
Janiah Robinson posted a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds for Westhill (3-1).
Ravan Marsell paced Indian River (5-1) with 12 points.
■ In other games, Sandy Creek defeated Alexandria 39-36 in overtime, and Thousand Islands beat Sackets Harbor, 53-42.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 84, THOUSAND ISLANDS 36
Austin Griner connected for 38 points, including five 3-pointers, as Sackets Harbor claimed the interdivision victory that was also a Coaches Vs. Cancer fund-raiser game at Clayton.
Griner added eight rebounds and five assists. Ethan Shi finished with 13 points and six rebounds, and Marcus Castine scored 10 points for the Patriots (6-0).
Ryan Pavlot led Thousand Islands (2-4) with nine points.
BEAVER RIVER 54, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 34
Kade Schneider delivered 17 points and Lucas Roes provided 13 points and nine rebounds as Beaver River won an interdivision game against Belleville Henderson in Beaver Falls.
Ayden Moser added 10 points, nine rebounds, six steals and six assists for the Beavers (3-1, 3-1).
CLINTON 73, GENERAL BROWN 61
Tucker Rosbrook scored 30 points and pulled down 21 rebounds for General Brown in a nonleague loss in Clinton. Aiden McManaman added 11 points for the Lions (3-1). Ryan Hiller contributed five assists.
HARRISVILLE 48, SALMON RIVER 32
Nolan Sullivan finished with 16 points to key Harrisville’s offense in a nonleague victory over Salmon River in Fort Covington.
Liam Winters added 11 points for the Pirates (5-1).
Sabastien Laughing scored 17 points and Edwards Jacobs added 12 for Salmon River (2-5).
POTSDAM 97, MORRISTOWN 27
Ian Van Wagner scored 39 points to lead Potsdam’s offensive barrage in a victory over Morristown in the first-round of the James Darcy Memorial Tournament in Lisbon.
Theo Hughes added 13 points as the Sandstoners (3-4) received scoring from 10 players.
Dominic Perretta and Kameron Toland each scored eight points for Morristown (0-4).
LISBON 79, HERMON-DEKALB 40
Cooper Rutherford poured in 36 points as Lisbon rolled to an opening victory in the Darcy Memorial Tournament against Hermon-DeKalb.
Lisbon advanced to face Potsdam in the championship game Sunday afternoon.
Connor Flack contributed 17 points for the Golden Knights (2-2), and Lucas Gravelin and Isaiah White each added nine points.
David White paced Hermon-DeKalb (3-2) with 18 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
SHENENDEHOWA 2, MASSENA 0
Fred Hicks scored both Shenendehowa goals and goaltender Mason Snider turned away all 27 shots as the Plainsmen beat the Massena Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Clifton Park.
Hicks scored the game’s first goal 1 minute, 50 seconds into the first period on an unassisted shot.
Jake Linstad made 31 saves for Massena (3-2).
QUEENSBURY 6, OFA 5
Tanner Fearman scored the winning goal with 1:16 left in regulation to lift Queensbury over Ogdensburg Free Academy at Salmon River High School in Fort Covington.
Fearman’s goal broke a tie forged by OFA’s Tegan Frederick, who knotted the back-and-forth game at 5-5 with an unassisted goal with 9:50 remaining.
Dylan Irvine scored two goals for OFA (3-2). Brooks Garvey and Landin McDonald also scored for the Blue Devils.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE WINS AT HUDSON FALLS
Ryan Munn (102 pounds), Landon Copley (126) and Shay Sinitiere (132) each won their respective weight classes as the Comets won the team competition at the Thomas Chickanis Memorial Tournament at Hudson Falls.
Sinitiere topped teammate Logan Munn in the final, 9-4. Hunter Sanderson also finished second at 160 pounds for Carthage.
