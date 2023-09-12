CARTHAGE — Watertown surrendered the first goal then scored the next five in a 5-2 victory over Carthage in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer game Monday.

Chester Hutchinson scored for the Comets in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead. Kyle Daly knotted the game seven minutes later for Watertown (3-1-1, 2-0) on an assist from Seth Charleton and assisted on the go-ahead goal by Jack Rathbun at the 26th minute.

