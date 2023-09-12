CARTHAGE — Watertown surrendered the first goal then scored the next five in a 5-2 victory over Carthage in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer game Monday.
Chester Hutchinson scored for the Comets in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead. Kyle Daly knotted the game seven minutes later for Watertown (3-1-1, 2-0) on an assist from Seth Charleton and assisted on the go-ahead goal by Jack Rathbun at the 26th minute.
Stanley Charles and Bennett Pistner gave the Cyclones a 4-1 lead at halftime. Parker Andiorio added a goal in the second half. Nico Spaziani assisted on two scores.
Gage Marino also scored for Carthage (2-2-1, 0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
James King figured in each score with a goal and an assist as South Jefferson defeated Indian River in an interdivision game in Adams.
Teis Hegelund also scored for the Spartans (2-0, 1-0). Jack Porter made one save in goal.
Joseph Raap made 12 saves for Indian River (2-2, 1-2).
LOWVILLE 6, GENERAL BROWN 0
Carver Nortz assisted on three goals as Lowville gained the shutout win over General Brown in “B” Division game in Lowville.
Espen Matuszczak scored twice and Peyton Matusczczak supplied a goal and two assists.
Michael Fayle, Trey Smith and Landon Brennan also scored for the Raiders (4-0, 2-0).
Isaiah Spence made six saves in goal for Lowville.
LYME 1, COPENHAGEN 0
Freshman Rayton DeLuca scored his first varsity goal on an unassisted shot to key Lyme to a “D” Division win over Copenhagen in Chaumont.
Evan Froelich made five saves in goal for Lyme (2-1, 1-0). Aydan Sheitz stopped seven shots for Copenhagen (3-1, 2-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 10, LAFARGEVILLE 5
Jacob Peters scored three goals as Sackets Harbor and LaFargeville combined for 10 goals in the first half in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
The Patriots (2-1) kept scoring in the second half with for more goals. Austin Griner, Spencer Oliva and Ethan Tracy supplied two goals apiece. Gabriel Gondek also scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
HARRISVILLE 2, HEUVELTON 1
Ava Bearor scored the eventual winning goal for Harrisville in the second half as the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs in an NAC West Division game in Heuvelton.
Maiya Sullivan scored for Harrisville in the first half on an assist from Violet Atkinson.
Katie Cunningham tied the game for Heuvelton with a first half goal.
LISBON 7, HAMMOND 0
Allison Bell struck for three goals as Lisbon scored five times in the first half en route to the West Division win in Hammond.
Gabby Richardson, Ava Murphy and Regan Pirie also scored for the Golden Knights.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Sydney Carbone connected for five kills and served for seven points, including six aces, as Indian River won a Northern Athletic Conference match over Gouverneur 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in Philadelphia.
Ryleigh Fleming contributed six service points with four aces and added five digs. Abigail Frimpong added for kills and Alyssa Ojeda recorded three kills and five service points for Indian River (3-0).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, CLIFTON-FINE 2
Lillian Todd served for seven points in the final match as Madrid-Waddington withstood Clifton-Fine 22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10 in an NAC match in Madrid.
OFA 3, CANTON 0
Julia Kelso provided a team-best nine kills and Brooke Barr supplied 11 service points, including seven aces, and four digs as the Blue Devils beat the Golden Bears 25-19, 25-18, 27-25.
Cadey Cole and Clara Cole each added eight points for OFA, which withstood the final set, closing on an ace by Kelso.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, CARTHAGE 2
South Jefferson gained hard-fought victories at first singles and first doubles to pull off the victory over Carthage in Adams.
Mia Mouaikel captured the tiebreaker in the first set, 7-5, and won first doubles 7-6, 6-2 for the Spartans. The first doubles team of
Laurelle Surette and Madison Pfleegor came back for the victory, recording a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 decision.
Annalise Hobbs also won at third singles for the Spartans (2-0). Shira Parnes prevailed at second singles for the Comets.
COPENHAGEN 4, WATERTOWN 1
Acara Speicher and Rylee Presley each won singles matches and Copenhagen swept the doubles for the win over Watertown in Copenhagen.
Bailey Presley and Sarah Richardson and Stella Buker and Arianna Doyle won doubles for the Golden Knights (1-1).
Samantha Booth won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for the Cyclones.
LOWVILLE 5, BEAVER RIVER 0
Katelynn Baker and Alyvia Millard battled to victory at first singles in the only match that wasn’t a sweep for Lowville in Beaver Falls. Baker and Millard defeated Abigail Eisel and Hailee Ferguson 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Lowville (3-0) gained singles wins from Rubi Zabielowicz, Phoebe Jennings and Anna Dening. Kara Macaulay and Daisy Peters won at second doubles.
