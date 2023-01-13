DEXTER — Jack Adams registered 17 points as the Watertown boys basketball team rallied past General Brown, 52-51, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday. Seth Charlton chipped in 13 points and Patrick Duah added 11 for WHS (5-8, 3-4).
Tucker Rosbrook scored 16 points and Ryan Hiller 13 for the Lions (7-2, 6-1).
COPENHAGEN 51, SACKETS HARBOR 28
Aubree Smykla totaled 19 points as the Golden Knights stayed unbeaten in league play with a Frontier League “D” Division victory over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Madison Cheek contributed 14 points for Copenhagen (10-2, 10-0).
Peyton Britton paced Sackets Harbor (5-6, 5-5).
Friday’s winter storm postponed several north country high school games, including the full Northern Athletic Conference slate.
