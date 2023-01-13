Watertown upends General Brown by one

Basketball

DEXTER — Jack Adams registered 17 points as the Watertown boys basketball team rallied past General Brown, 52-51, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday. Seth Charlton chipped in 13 points and Patrick Duah added 11 for WHS (5-8, 3-4).

Tucker Rosbrook scored 16 points and Ryan Hiller 13 for the Lions (7-2, 6-1).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.