Beavers escape in double OT

Sports roundup

BELLEVILLE — Bridget Watson posted a double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Alexandria girls basketball team beat Belleville Henderson, 43-30, in a Frontier League “D” Division game on Monday night.

Madi Davidson and Sincerity Diange each added six points for the Purple Ghosts (7-6, 6-6).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.