BELLEVILLE — Bridget Watson posted a double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Alexandria girls basketball team beat Belleville Henderson, 43-30, in a Frontier League “D” Division game on Monday night.
Madi Davidson and Sincerity Diange each added six points for the Purple Ghosts (7-6, 6-6).
Kennady Billman and Raegan Riordan each tallied eight points for the Panthers (8-7, 8-4).
CANTON 43, MASSENA 35
Ava Hoy provided 20 points as the Golden Bears topped the Red Raiders in an NAC Central game at Canton.
Olivia White notched 14 points for Canton (9-5, 7-3).
Chyler Richards paced Massena (6-6, 6-3) with 14 points.
GOUVERNEUR 45, MALONE 43
Meredith Bush scored 16 points and Elizabeth Riutta added 11 as the Wildcats (14-1, 9-1) outlasted the Huskies in a Central game in Gouverneur.
Chloe Labelle and Alyvia Roberts each scored 13 points for Malone (10-6, 8-3).
HAMMOND 55, HERMON-DEKALB 46
Landree Kenyon produced 17 points and 14 rebounds as Hammond’s unbeaten mark remained intact with a West Division victory over Hermon-DeKalb at DeKalb Junction.
Ava Howie followed with 15 points for the Red Devils (10-0, 6-0).
Hailey Brabaw and Olivia Simser each scored 10 points for the Demons (9-8, 3-4).
■ In another West game, Edwards-Knox defeated Lisbon, 67-39.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 63, LAFARGEVILLE 44
Austin Griner racked up 18 points and 10 assists as the Patriots topped the Red Knights in a Frontier League “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Marcus Castine recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds for Sackets Harbor (15-1, 13-0).
Nate Wyatt accumulated 23 points and 10 rebounds for LaFargeville (5-11, 3-10).
SOUTH LEWIS 51, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 47
Aidan McGuire connected for 29 points to place South Lewis to the crossover victory over Belleville Henderson in Turin.
McGuire added nine rebounds. Mason Brown finished with nine points for the Falcons (10-6, 10-5).
Brandon Dodge led Belleville Henderson (9-7, 7-6) with 26 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 57, MADRID-WADDINGTON 52
Harlee Besio’s 24 points guided the Colts to an NAC East victory over the Yellowjackets in Colton.
Eric Friedel logged 15 points for Colton-Pierrepont (7-8, 5-4).
Jack Bailey generated 18 points for Madrid-Waddington (9-7, 6-5).
HARRISVILLE 78, LISBON 62
Liam Winters delivered 26 points, firing eight 3-point shots, as Harrisville captured a West Division victory at Lisbon.
Nolan Sullivan added 22 points for the Pirates (13-2, 6-1). Joe Shephard chipped in 11.
Cooper Rutherford led the Golden Knights (6-9, 5-3) with 21 points. A.J. Donaldson followed with 16 and Conner Flack added 15.
OFA 68, BEEKMANTOWN 65
Justice McIntyre scored 18 points, including going 10-for-12 at the line, as Ogdensburg Free Academy held off Beekmantown in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Alex Mitchell added 14 points and Shea Polniak 13 for the Blue Devils (5-11).
Josh Bergin led all scorers with 30 points for Beekmantown.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, SANDY CREEK 2
Peyton Cole turned in 26 digs, 15 service points and 12 kills as the Red Raiders rallied past the Comets for a 23-25, 26-28, 25-14, 25-18, 15-12 Frontier League interdivision win at Lowville.
Mackenzie Ples collected 25 assists and 16 digs while Taylor Stalker provided 20 digs and six kills for Lowville (11-3).
Maiya Hathway totaled 28 assists, 12 digs, 10 kills and four aces while Marissa Brennan notched 10 digs, eight kills, five aces and four blocks for Sandy Creek (9-5, 7-5).
NEW HARTFORD 3, CARTHAGE 0
Makenzie Desmarais led New Hartford with 14 kills and 16 points as New Hartford defeated Carthage 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 in a nonleague match in Carthage.
Elise Courto contributed 12 kills and 15 points for New Hartford and Abby O’Connor contributed 32 aces.
Carthage is 5-11.
