CARTHAGE — Isabelle Wormwood generated five goals to pace Carthage’s girls lacrosse team to a 9-8 triumph over Immaculate Heart Central in a Frontier League game Friday.
Macie Hancock scored three goals for the Comets (1-1) and Bella Perrigo contributed a goal and an assist.
Abby Bombard supplied four goals for the Cavaliers (0-2), Jennah Netto tallied two goals and an assist and Hannah Netto scored a pair of goals.
Lena Lashomb supplied four goals for the Red Raiders in a Northern Athletic Conference victory over Malone (0-1) in Massena.
Kathryn Mayer, Keara Frost and Harper Oakes all scored two goals for Massena (2-0).
OFA 18, COLTON-PIERREPONT 10
Dylan Irvine scored seven goals and assisted on two others to lead the Blue Devils (2-1) past the Colts in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Ogdensburg.
Tegan Frederick provided three goals and three assists, and Nate Irvine added three goals and two assists for OFA.
Ty Farns led the Colts (0-2) with four goals, and Brayden Robert and Oliver Johnson both scored twice.
Trysen Sunday scored three goals and assisted on seven more to send the Red Raiders past the Huskies (0-1) in an NAC game in Massena.
Connor Trimboli provided one goal and three assists, and Brady Frost added one goal and two assists for Massena (3-0).
