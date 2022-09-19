COPENHAGEN — Kaylee Zehr provided two goals and two assists as the Beaver River girls soccer team rallied past Copenhagen, 4-3, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday.
Adalynn Olmstead added a pair of goals for the still unbeaten Beavers (6-0).
Samantha Stokely recorded two goals, and Madison Cheek chipped in a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (5-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 1, LYME 0
Liadan McAleese netted the only goal as the Falcons edged the Lakers (1-5) in a crossover matchup at Turin.
Alexis Kraeger stopped five shots for South Lewis (4-4, 2-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Kennady Billman’s two goals helped the Panthers fend off the Red Knights (1-4) for a “D” Division victory at Belleville.
Raegan Riordan contributed a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (4-2).
WATERTOWN 9, GENERAL BROWN 0
Alex Macutek racked up three goals and two assists as the Cyclones downed the Lions (4-3, 2-3) in a crossover game in Watertown.
Ella Bowman delivered three goals and an assist, and Kaile Wilcher added two goals and two assists for Watertown (6-0, 4-0).
INDIAN RIVER 5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Mackenzie Adams notched two goals and an assist as the Warriors shut out the Spartans in a crossover game at Adams.
Bella Davis also scored twice and Rhyleigh Colvard added a goal for Indian River (4-4, 3-3).
Cadence Mitchell gathered 16 saves for South Jefferson (0-4).
n In other Frontier League action, Sandy Creek edged Sackets Harbor, 2-1.
MALONE 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Adyson King collected a goal and an assist as the Huskies won a Northern Athletic Conference Central game over the Shamrocks (2-4, 1-4) at Malone.
Olivia LaFlesh supplied the other goal for Malone (2-5, 2-3).
n In NAC action, Massena downed Norwood-Norfolk, 8-1.
GOUVERNEUR 3, LISBON 2
Aurora Hayden generated a goal and an assist as the Wildcats claimed a nonleague win over the Golden Knights in Lisbon.
Addison Conklin tallied the other goal for Gouverneur (5-3).
Ava Murphy netted both goals for Lisbon (3-2-1).
WEATHER POSTPONES GAMES
Weather forced the postponement of eight soccer games on Monday. Carthage’s girls soccer game against Lowville was called off and rescheduled to Oct. 13. The Chateaugay at Brushton-Moira and Tupper Lake at Colton-Pierrepont girls games have been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. today, while the Parishville-Hopkinton at St. Regis Falls girls contest was postponed with no make-up date announced.
Four boys games were also called off. The Saranac Central at Chateaugay nonleague game has been rescheduled to Saturday, while the Morristown at Heuvelton game is now scheduled for Friday. The Norwood-Norfolk at Edwards-Knox and the Gouverneur at Ogdensburg Free Academy games rescheduled dates were not announced.
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, CHATEAUGAY 2
The Huskies (5-0) rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit to beat the Bulldogs, 25-16, 19-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, in an NAC East game at Chateaugay.
Hannah Monette posted 10 service points and nine service points while Rebekah Miller added 11 service points and six kills for Chateaugay (2-1).
n In other matches, Salmon River outlasted Massena, 25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 19-25, 15-4, and Tupper Lake swept Brushton-Moira.
