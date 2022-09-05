BELLEVILLE — Having played soccer since the eighth grade, Brayden Richmond has experienced much success with Belleville Henderson over the years.
Richmond has grown up with the program and was at the heart of the Panthers’ historic run last season when they won the school’s first sectional championship in boys soccer.
Now a year later, Richmond finds himself in a different role with the team — he enters this season as Belleville Henderson’s primary leader on the field.
“Every year that I’ve played we’ve had a really good team and every year after the previous year we’ve done better in terms of how we’ve done in the league,” Richmond said. “But I’ve played with great players ever since I started and now that I’m one of the oldest ones here, it’s a very different game than starting as the youngest on the team.”
Richmond, who provided plenty of offense for the team last year from his striker position, will now be called upon to be even more versatile this season, as he’ll also play in the midfield when needed.
“We plan to put me up top this year because that’s where I’m most familiar with, so to keep us in the same direction we have been going in the last few years,” said Richmond, who scored 25 goals last season, while leading the team in assists with 11.
Besides a knack for scoring goals, his experience on the field will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable for the Panthers this season, says Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney.
“Last year he was mostly at forward, this year I might look at him as being the maestro of the team and orchestrating everything,” Maloney said. “But in saying that, at any given time he can play any position on the field.”
Richmond was a vital contributor to the Panthers, who last year continued their recent dominance in the Frontier League by forging a 13-0 record to claim the “D” Division crown.
In fact, Belleville Henderson has won the past three division titles, although they shared the 2018 title with rival Lyme, and has gone unbeaten over the last two years in overall Section 3 play at 34-0-1, including a perfect 27-0 in league play.
This success spurred the Panthers on their postseason run last year as they won three games, including a 2-1 semifinal win over Manlius-Pebble Hill and then a 4-3 triumph over Cincinnatus to claim Section 3’s Class D championship.
“I’ve never been more nervous and excited at the same time,” Richmond said of the intensity of the title game. “It’s really a lot to go through your head, you’ve got to be all there in order to really comprehend what’s happening and just make sure you’re ready for the game and what you have coming up next.”
Belleville Henderson went on to represent the section in state playoffs, where they were edged by South Kortright, 1-0, in a state quarterfinal in Oneonta.
“I never thought I would have the opportunity to do that,” Richmond said of playing in a state playoff game. “And I got into a bit of an injury at the end of the season, so I was struggling towards the end. It was a really tough loss, but I couldn’t be more happy with where we went.”
Entering this season, Richmond is one of only four seniors on the Panthers’ roster.
“I would say his work ethic, his love of the game, his leadership,” Maloney said of Richmond’s strengths. “He’s matured at an early age, so that helps tremendously in leading the team.”
Nine seniors from last year’s team graduated, including Kyle Moyer, who generated a team-leading 28 goals and 65 points, and goalkeeper Jeremy McGrath (105 saves, .905 save percentage), who was selected as the Times All-North MVP in the sport.
“This year, coming off the tremendous year we had last year with a sectional (title), will be one of hard work,” Maloney said. “I lost nine seniors last year but I do have a number of returning players who will prove to be key assets to the team.”
And Richmond is already at the center of this hard work as he practiced with the team on Thursday afternoon.
“A lot of these players are really new to me, so I’m really trying to understand how they play and they’re trying to understand how I play,” Richmond said. “We’re just trying to coordinate our games and make the best of what we can.”
Richmond will play mostly up top, with fellow seniors Jared Bast and Kenny Zehr anchoring the midfield, and Jacob Fargo playing on defense.
Along with 11 juniors, Belleville Henderson also sports four sophomores, one freshman and an eighth-grader on its roster entering the season.
“My young new players are dedicated and eager to learn so this leaves me inspired,” Maloney said.
“Like all these guys who came up, they’re all good friends, so they know each other,” Richmond said of the team’s younger players. “And so they’re really strong and they’re just a family and are great friends. And now that they’re joining us, we’ve got to just mix with them and do our best to keep everyone going.”
It won’t take long for Belleville Henderson and Lyme to meet up this season as they will clash at 5 p.m. today in Chaumont in both a division game and season opener for both teams.
Here’s a look at the Frontier League heading into this season:
“A” Division
Outlook: Watertown went undefeated in the Frontier League last year at 9-0-1. The Cyclones have won the past six “A” Division titles in the Frontier League, including sharing one with Immaculate Heart Central in the 2015 season. Last year, Watertown was defeated in the first round of Section 3 Class A play by Central Square, 1-0. Returning for the team is its top two scorers from last season — senior Harmon Braddock (13 goals-2 assists-28 points) and junior Jack Rathbun (8-1-17). Senior Sam Spicer is back to lead in the midfield, while senior Patrick Duah will anchor the defense and goalie Devin Connell, who made 59 saves as a sophomore last year, also return. “We return seven starters from last year’s team, two of them being our leading scorers in Harmon Braddock and Jack Rathbun,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said. “We have some good technical players, so we should be fun to watch this year.” ... Indian River is looking to improve on a 6-10 campaign, in which it went 2-8 in the league to share second place in the division with Carthage. The Warriors return a core of key players, including forward Jalen Robertson, who led the team in scoring last year as a sophomore by tallying 40 points, including 18 goals, and junior goalkeeper Joey Raap, who totaled 172 saves last season. Also back are senior Caleb Adams (4-5-11) and freshman Connor Jones (3-10-16), both midfielders, and senior Talfourd Wynne returns to help anchor the defense. “Returning leadership will be the key to our season,” Indian River coach Fred LaVancha said. “With plenty of newcomers filling key roles the veterans will need to step up game in and game out to make us a competitive side. The Frontier League appears to have a relatively balanced field so the team that quickly generates chemistry and consistent effort will put themselves in a great spot.” ... Carthage, which also won only two games in the league last year, finished with a promising 8-9 overall record. The Comets qualified for sectionals and were blanked in the first round by Whitesboro, 2-0, in Class A play. They return plenty of scoring with junior forward Gage Marino (7-4-18), senior midfielders Matthew Mapes (7-2-16) and Noah Odett, and junior midfielder Zane Busch. Junior goalkeeper Deveraux Watson (127 saves, .789 save percentage) also returns. “We have a lot of returning guys with experience,” Carthage coach Joe Mono said.
Carthage Comets
Coach: Joe Mono (7th year)
2021 record: 8-9 overall, 2-8 league.
Players to watch: N/A.
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Fred LaVancha (16th year)
2021 record: 6-10, 2-8.
Players to watch: Caleb Adams (Sr., M), Talfourd Wynne (Sr., D), Joey Raap (Jr., G), Jalen Robertson (Jr., F), Connor Jones (Fr., M).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Todd Heckman (16th year)
2021 record: (12-3-2, 9-0-1).
Players to watch: Harmon Braddock (Sr., F), Patrick Duah (Sr., D), Sam Spicer (Sr., M), Devin Connell (Jr., G), Jack Rathbun (Jr., M).
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson has a new head coach in Jon Lawlee, previously a longtime assistant coach with the program. The Spartans generated 11 wins last season and also fared 9-1-2 to claim the league’s “B” Division title. South Jefferson’s only loss in the league last season was to “A” Division winner Watertown. The Spartans return plenty of offense as junior James King (8-2-18) and senior Nolan Widrick (8-1-17), who shared the team’s goal-scoring lead last season. Midfielder Jude Cook and goalkeeper Evan Widrick (94 saves, .839 save percentage) are also back. “We have 10 returning starters from last year’s team that went (11-4-2) and was the Frontier League “B” division champion,” Lawlee said. “The team has 11 seniors and is a veteran group of kids. We should be very competitive in the Frontier League and in Section 3 in general.” ... Last season, Lowville won 11 games and generated a 7-5 record in the league to finish runner-up to South Jefferson in the “B” Division. Lowville sport a balanced roster which includes good numbers with 17 players coming into the season at the varsity level. The team returns just eight players from last year, but six of them are starters. Sophomores Peyton Matuszczak (5-2-12) and Trey Smith are both back, while freshman Carver Nortz is another player to keep an eye on. “We have a very young core of players who have played together a lot over the years,” Lowville coach Nick Matuszczak said. “I am hoping that their chemistry on the field with one another can overcome the overall youth of the team (three freshmen and four sophomores).” ... General Brown also has a new head coach as Nick Nortz takes over the coaching reins. The Lions won eight games last season, including winning five in the league to finish in third place in the division. The team returns eight seniors from last season, including goalie Tucker Rosbrook (171 saves, .838 save pct.) and defenders Drew Reinhardt and Matt Pacini. Also back is junior forward Gabe Secreti (6-4-16) and junior defender Ethan McConnell. “General Brown is looking to build on the progress made last year, and be a very competitive team in the Frontier League,” Nortz said.
General Brown Lions
Coach: Nick Nortz (1st year)
2021 record: 8-9-1, 5-6-1.
Players to watch: Matt Pacini (Sr., D/M), Drew Reinhardt (Sr., M), Tucker Rosbrook (Sr., G), Ethan McConnell (Jr., D), Gabe Secreti (Jr., F), Nahjeed Abel (So., F).
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Nick Matuszczak (11th year)
2021 record: 11-6, 7-5.
Players to watch: Peyton Matuszczak (So.), Trey Smith (So.), Carver Nortz (Fr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Jon Lawlee (1st year)
2021 record: 11-4-2. 9-1-2.
Players to watch: Jude Cook (Sr., M), Evan Widrick (Sr., G), Nolan Widrick (Sr., F).
“C” DIVISION
Outlook: Thousand Islands, which generated eight wins last season, also went 6-4 in league play last year to claim the “C” Division crown. This fall, Thousand Islands’ roster sports seven seniors and three juniors, including Chris Nevala, who scored three goals in the team’s 3-0 season-opening win against Gouverneur on Wednesday. “We are looking forward to the season,” Thousand Islands coach Jacob LaClair said. “We have a young team ready to compete within the division.” ... Beaver River, which generated only three wins last fall, returns six seniors from last year’s team, including leading scorer Ayden Moser (13-3-39) and fellow forward Karson Smith. Senior Jed Zehr will take on the vital role of central-defender and senior goalie Sawyer Schwendy also returns. “With a strong group of experienced seniors leading from all parts of the field, the we are in a great position to improve on last year’s record,” Beaver River coach Melissa Hirschey said. ... South Lewis will look to rebound after a three-win season last fall after the team won the previous two “C” Division titles. Coach Jeremy Youngs is optimistic about this group, which struggled to score goals at times last season. Players to watch on the Falcons include senior forward Drew Maurer and senior goalkeeper Aiden McGuire. “This season’s outlook is promising, as long as everyone stays healthy,” Youngs said. “We have some new young talent and several returning players to provide us with depth.” ... Immaculate Heart Central returns to Section 3 after playing an independent schedule last year and generating a 4-5 record. “We are hoping to put out a competitive team that will hopefully surprise a lot of people,” said IHC coach Terry Burgess, who returns to the school as varsity boys soccer coach. Burgess previously coached girls soccer for 41 years, including 20 at IHC, and the past 21 at South Jefferson.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Melissa Hirschey (2nd year)
2021 record: 3-14, 3-11.
Players to watch: Gabriel Gallo (Sr., M/D), Montana Grunert (Sr., D), Ayden Moser (Sr., F), Cade Olmstead (Sr.. F), Sawyer Schwendy (Sr., G), Karson Smith (Sr., F), Jed Zehr (Sr., M).
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers
Coach: Terry Burgess (1st year, coached girls soccer 43 years previously)
2021 record: 4-5 as independent.
Players to watch: N/A.
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Jeremy Youngs (3rd year)
2021 record: 4-12, 3-11.
Players to watch: Drew Maurer (Sr., F), Aiden McGuire (Sr., G).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Jacob LaClair (3rd year)
2021 record: 8-9, 6-4.
Players to watch: N/A.
“D” DIVISION
Outlook: Lyme, which last year finished second in the division will look to dethrone Belleville Henderson as division champion. Now known as the Lakers, the team has a new head coach in Kyle Bronson, who takes over for Rob Goutremout. Lyme won 11 games last season, finished 10-2 in the league last year. Returners Jon LaFontaine (22-12-56), Derek Radley (19-9-47) and Aiden Linkroum (12-3-27) each finished among the top 10 scoring leaders in the league last year. The team will look for leadership on defense from defender Logan McDonald and goalie Evan Froelich. “This year’s team is young but not on short on talent,” Bronson said. ... Copenhagen will look to build off a six-win season during which it fared 5-7 in league play to finish third in the division. Among the returning players for the Golden Knights are juniors Caden Miller (8-6-22) and Landon Sullivan (4-3-11), who ranked 1-2 in team scoring last year, and senior goalie Hayden McAtee. Senior Tavian Camper and junior Dylan Petrie, both defenders, also return and will serve as team captains. “We are returning eight starters with the addition of some JV players who will provide us with good speed and technical abilities,” Copenhagen coach Logan Spaulding said. “Being a year older and a year stronger, I really feel this team has the potential to make some noise.” ... LaFargeville returns to action this year after not fielding a team of its own for the past two seasons, although eight of its players competed for Thousand Islands last fall. “With only three seniors this season, LaFargeville will be young but aim to be competitive in the “D” Division,” LaFargeville coach Shane Countryman said. “They are working to make a run at the top half of the division and qualify for sectionals.” ... Sackets Harbor will look to improve last year’s four-win campaign. Junior Austin Griner, also a basketball standout at the school, returns after leading the Patriots in scoring last fall with 14 points, including scoring seven goals. “After losing seniors that were a very solid foundation for the team, we are in somewhat of a rebuilding year,” Sackets Harbor coach Dan Truax. “This enables us to try out some new formations and tactics that I have yet to employ with the team.” Senior Nicolas Arthur also returns to help provide the team with leadership. ... Alexandria looks to bounce back after a four-win season in which they won three games in the league.
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Matt Kaleel (2nd year)
2021 record: 4-10, 3-9.
Players to watch: N/A.
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: Shawn Maloney (7th year)
2021 record: 17-1, 13-0.
Players to watch: Brayden Richmond (Sr., M/F).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Logan Spaulding (3rd year)
2021 record: 6-10, 5-7.
Players to watch: N/A.
LaFargeville Red Knights
Coach: Shane Countryman (3rd year)
2021 record: Did not play.
Players to watch: Robbie Hellings (Sr.), Luke Paquin (Sr.), Mitchell Timerman (Sr.), Jefferson Smith (Jr.), Bradley Smith (So).
Lyme Lakers
Coach: Kyle Bronson (1st year)
2021 record: 11-4, 10-2.
Players to watch: Aiden Linkroum (Sr., F), Evan Froelich (Jr., G), Jon LaFontaine (Jr., F), Logan McDonald (Jr., D), Derek Radley (Jr., F).
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Dan Truax (6th year)
2021 record: 4-12, 4-9.
Players to watch: Nicolas Arthur (Sr.), Austin Griner (Jr.).
