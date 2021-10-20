LOWVILLE — Lucas Murillo-Hernandez scored an unassisted goal in the game’s 10th minute to tally the deciding goal as General Brown’s boys soccer team edged Lowville, 1-0, on Wednesday night in a Section 3 Class B sectional first-round game.
Goalkeeper Tucker Rosbrook made 16 saves to record the shutout for the 12th-seeded Lions (8-8-1 overall), who advance to host 13th-seeded Marcellus in a quarterfinal game on Friday at a time to be announced.
Goalie Colton Simpson finished with five saves for fifth-seeded Lowville (11-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, ONEIDA 1
Nolan Widrick scored a pair of goals and Alesandro Boroni totaled a goal and two assists as the second-seeded Spartans defeated the 15th-seeded Indians in a Class B first-round game in Adams.
Joey Fairchild scored a goal and goalies Evan Widrick (six saves) and Jack Porter (two saves) combined to make eight saves for South Jefferson (11-3-2), which advances to host Cazenovia in a quarterfinal game on Friday at a time to be announced.
WHITESBORO 2, CARTHAGE 0
Max Pawlowski tallied a goal and an assist as the seventh-seeded Warriors (8-9) blanked the 10th-seeded Comets (8-9) in a Class A first-round game in Whitesboro.
WATERVILLE 4, BEAVER RIVER 0
Four players tallied a goal each as the eighth-seeded Indians blanked the ninth-seeded Vikings in a Class C first-round game in Waterville.
Goalie Tyler Barth made six saves to record the shutout for Waterville (7-8-1) against Thousand Islands (8-9).
UTICA ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 8, BEAVER RIVER 0
Rifet Sokolar scored three goals and Hamza Besirvec tallied a pair of goals as the third-seeded Atoms downed the 14th-seeded Beavers in a Class C first-round game in Utica.
Almin Beganovic scored a goal and assisted on three others and goalie Hakim Monteiro made five saves to notch the shutout for Utica Academy of Science (13-2) against Beaver River (3-14).
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 2, MEXICO 1
Hannah Gyroe and Jada Lee scored an unassisted goal each as the eighth-seeded Red Raiders edged the ninth-seeded Tigers in a Class B first-round match in Lowville.
Goalie Olivia Brandel made six saves to record the shutout for Lowville (10-5-1), which advances to a quarterfinal on Saturday against a team to be determined.
Grace O’Gorman tallied a goal for Mexico (9-6-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, GENERAL BROWN 4
Macy Shultz scored three goals and assisted on another, including tallying the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute as the seventh-seeded Spartans defeated the 10th-seeded Lions in a Class B first-round game in Adams.
Brooke Perry tallied a goal and an assist for South Jefferson (11-5-1), which advances to play at second-seeded Clinton in a quarterfinal game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Goalies Maddie Pfleegor (four saves) and Alysse Perry (six saves) combined on the win for South Jefferson.
Kori Nichols scored three goals, Ainsley Fuller contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Geona Wood finished with 14 saves for General Brown (9-7).
BEAVER RIVER 5, PULASKI 0
Kaylee Zehr posted three goals as Beaver River struck four times in the first half en route to the shutout win in a Class C second round game in Beaver Falls.
Beaver River (13-3) is scheduled to play the winner of today’s game between Dolgeville and Adirondack on Saturday.
Brenna Mast assisted on two of Zehr’s goals. Emma Roggie and Jasmine Martin also scored for the Beavers, who silenced the Blue Devils offense as goalie Katelyn Adams did not make a save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.