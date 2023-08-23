SYRACUSE — The ripple effects from using ineligible players last year have left Immaculate Heart Central with too few competitive players to field a varsity boys team this season.
Coach Terry Burgess said the school was planning to play at that level this fall, but a recent Section 3 decision refusing to approve the eligibility of some players scuttled those plans. IHC will instead play a junior varsity schedule and hope to return to varsity play in 2024.
The issue stems from a New York State Public High School Athletic ruling at the end of a 2022 season in which the program was undefeated in the Frontier League and was crowned Division C champions.
But the NYSPHSAA said that IHC violated the state’s recruitment and undue influence rule by working with the Black Rock Football Club to field a team in exchange for housing, training and other benefits.
That meant the school had to forfeit games and could not participate in the Section 3 playoffs. IHC denied the accusation and took its case to court hoping for a last-minute reprieve but was unsuccessful.
Burgess said most of the time his team last year played only three or four players from the Black Rock program, which attracts youths from around the world.
Burgess said 14 other Black Rock players were expected to be eligible at the start of this school year because they sat out last season. But the NYSPHSAA ultimately left that question in the hands of Section 3. Burgess said the section voted last week to keep those players ineligible because it believed the recruiting rule had been violated.
Black Rock FC is a player development academy with facilities in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont. The school entered into a “joint soccer venture” with Black Rock FC to provide year-round training and residential accommodations for players enrolled at the school. Burgess said only five Black Rock players were likely to be used on the varsity this fall.
“If people believed that we were truly trying to load up the team to go win a state title, then we would take all 14 boys,” Burgess said. “And that’s never been our intention. That’s why we took five.”
Burgess said his team has been left with 13 players, enough in theory to field a varsity team. But IHC would have been moved up to the Class A Division in the Frontier League. Burgess believes his squad would be overmatched against teams such as Watertown, Indian River, Carthage, South Jefferson, General Brown and Lowville.
“We have three juniors, everybody else is sophomores and freshmen. The quality is not up to playing in the ‘A’ division of our league,” he said. “We would be so uncompetitive, it would be demoralizing.”
Burgess said his school offered to not compete for a league title and also sit out the sectionals if it used Black Rock players so it wouldn’t get in the way of another program with championship aspirations, but that compromise didn’t sway Section 3.
“By not playing for a league or sectional title, I felt we were being very fair in not attempting to hurt anybody else’s chances to win a title,” Burgess said. “All we wanted was to have games and to have a team that was competitive that would help local kids to want to continue in the program who are younger so that one point in time in the future we’d have a competitive team that would not have any Black Rock players. But in the meantime, to put out a competitive team, we would need some of those Black Rock players to do so.”
Syracuse, ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division I rankings and the defending men’s soccer champion, is scheduled to open its season tonight at the SU Soccer Stadium.
The Orange are slated to play the Providence Friars at 7 p.m. today. The team will unveil its 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA championship banners in a pregame ceremony about 10 minutes before game time.
Syracuse lost 15 members of last year’s championship squad with two signing professional contracts.
Jefferson Community College’s women’s soccer team will be the first Cannoneers team to play a game on the school’s new turf facility on Sunday.
JCC begins its season at noon Sunday by hosting SUNY Broome.
The JCC men’s team will follow on the turf field at 2:15 p.m., also against Broome.
The $4 million turf facility will allow JCC’s soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse teams to play on campus instead of traveling to off-site fields.
Times staff contributed to this report.
