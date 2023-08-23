Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer coach Terry Burgess talks to his players last season. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

SYRACUSE — The ripple effects from using ineligible players last year have left Immaculate Heart Central with too few competitive players to field a varsity boys team this season.

Coach Terry Burgess said the school was planning to play at that level this fall, but a recent Section 3 decision refusing to approve the eligibility of some players scuttled those plans. IHC will instead play a junior varsity schedule and hope to return to varsity play in 2024.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.