ADAMS — Regan Lawlee scored twice as the South Jefferson boys soccer team blanked Lyme, 4-0, in a nonleague matchup of Frontier League division champions on Monday.
Bryce Goodnough and Carter Stone both contributed goals while Evan Widrick made six saves for the “B” Division champion Spartans (10-0-2).
The “D” Division champion Lakers dropped to 12-2 overall.
In other boys soccer action, Thousand Islands edged Alexandria, 1-0, in a Frontier League crossover game in Alexandria Bay.
In girls soccer, Mia Tulley scored twice as the Hammond girls soccer team beat Alexandria, 3-1, in a nonleague game Monday in Alexandria Bay.
Ava Howie added a goal and Landree Kenyon made five saves for the Red Devils (7-3-1). Abigail Edgar netted a goal and Bridget Watson made eight saves for the Purple Ghosts (2-11).
