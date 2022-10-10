Lyme district sees plenty of changes

ADAMS — Regan Lawlee scored twice as the South Jefferson boys soccer team blanked Lyme, 4-0, in a nonleague matchup of Frontier League division champions on Monday.

Bryce Goodnough and Carter Stone both contributed goals while Evan Widrick made six saves for the “B” Division champion Spartans (10-0-2).

