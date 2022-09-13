WATERTOWN — With more than 40 years experience of coaching soccer, this season will be a new venture for Terry Burgess.
Burgess, one of the winningest coaches in Section 3 girls soccer all-time, is now coaching boys soccer for the first time in his career.
And Burgess, who is returning to Immaculate Heart Central where he first taught as well as coached the sport, is also in a sense helping to guide the school’s boys soccer program on a new journey.
“It is, absolutely, it’s a way new adventure for me,” Burgess said.
The Cavaliers, bolstered by a deeper roster, have returned to the Frontier League after a two-year absence.
“I would say it’s going pretty good,” IHC team captain Bobby O’Connor said. “We’re kind of integrating people who didn’t play here before with the people who are returning. We’re just kind of getting everyone into shape and learning because we’ve got a new coach this year. So new formations, new setups, we’re all kind of adjusting.”
IHC last competed in the Frontier League in boys soccer in 2019 when it won only one game. After sitting out the 2020 season along with rest of the soccer teams around the state because of the pandemic, the Cavaliers returned to the field last fall, playing an independent schedule, finishing with a 4-5 record.
“There’s been a lot of changes throughout those four years, a lot of new guys,” O’Connor said. “There’s still some familiar faces around, but it’s really nice to kind of see the program advance and progress as time goes along.”
The Cavaliers do have a returning core of players, including O’Connor playing on defense at left back, with junior Brendan Mercer at right back.
Junior Austin Pertl, who played goalkeeper last year, will start in the midfield.
“This group I think is the best group that IHC has seen in many years,” Mercer said. “We all have the heart to win, we all want to win, we all are excited to win.”
Burgess says the Cavaliers’ roster has encouraging numbers and the team has been supplemented with players from the Black Rock Soccer Academy, which is affiliated with IHC.
All of the academy’s players on the Cavaliers’ team are students who attend IHC, and thus are eligible to play on the squad, Burgess said.
“We should do very well, I think,” Burgess said. “I think we’re going to surprise people and I think we’re going to be pretty decent.”
These newcomers include four Brazilian players, including three from the academy, and another who is an exchange student at IHC.
“This team, we’re going to start four Brazilians, who are dynamic players, dynamic players,” Burgess said. “So we should be a very strong team.”
IHC has a rich history of success in soccer and the boys program is no exception.
The Cavaliers won a pair of Section 3 championships in consecutive seasons in 2013 and 2014, in Class D and Class C respectively, also advancing to state tournament play for the first time in program history.
Now Pertl and his teammates hope to rekindle this tradition of success for the program.
“I would love to see IHC back on the map,” Pertl said. “I still have another year and I’d like to see the school grow. I’d like to see kids from Watertown come over here and kids from all over, I’d like to see the school grow. Because there’s a lot of opportunity here and people don’t see that, school-wise and sports.”
The Cavaliers opened their season with an 8-1 home victory over Thousand Islands on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “C” Division game. Bernardo Tomazini, Donovan Turner and Dale Foote each scored a pair of goals in the win.
“I’m feeling really good about us,” O’Connor said. “I think that we’re going to be better than last year, I think that we’re going to break expectations people set for us, I think we’re going to go really far. I think as a team we’re just going to all stick together and really show what our brotherhood is going to be like.”
O’Connor and his IHC teammates are looking forward to a challenging schedule this season.
“Belleville Henderson is going to be probably good because they won the sectionals last year,” O’Connor said. “South Jeff is obviously a really good team and I’ve seen some of their guys play because they played for the club team we have going on here. There’s going to be some really tough opponents I would say.”
Along with competing in the “C” Division, the Cavaliers hope to qualify for sectionals, in which they would play in Class D.
“It feels awesome,” Pertl said of the team returning to Section 3. “Really, we have a chance for sectionals and that means a lot to us, and to our school, too.”
“We train pretty hard because all us boys here, we want to win and we want the satisfaction of taking home a title,” Mercer said.
Burgess started his teaching and coaching career at IHC, where he led the Cavaliers to 226 wins in 21 seasons in girls soccer, leading the program to six Frontier League titles and a pair of Section 3 championships.
He then moved on to teach and coach at South Jefferson, where he amassed 232 wins and six Frontier League titles in 22 seasons.
Overall, Burgess has amassed 458 wins in girls soccer, which places him second in Section 3 history behind current and longtime Lowville coach Leo Sammon.
“Coach Burgess is amazing,” Mercer said. “He in my opinion is the best coach that we’ve had in a while. He’s very in tune, he knows what he’s doing, he knows soccer. He knows to not exclude the lesser-talented people to make sure everyone feels included. Everyone is like training hard and getting ready to win.”
After he announced he was retiring from South Jefferson, Burgess was hired by IHC in November to return and coach the boys soccer team.
“He’s been doing a good job,” O’Connor said of Burgess. “It’s a very interesting, almost difficult position that he’s in. So many different backgrounds of guys, so many new characters and also the returning ones.
“I think he’s been doing a really good job keeping the guys together and kind of setting expectations of what we need to do and how hard we need to play.”
Burgess continued: “What I have to do with my team is I have to blend two groups of players together to play with each other and complement each other and things of that nature. We’ve got to get the local kids to take on the passion I have for soccer and the passion some of our other players have. And it’s worked out pretty well so far, we’re all pretty much on the same page with that.”
Burgess has also returned to IHC as a teacher where it all started for him, as he teaches two high school health classes a day.
“It’s a good little part-time job at a place where’s I’m very comfortable at,” he said.
For Burgess, who said he couldn’t stay away from coaching, wouldn’t have it any other way.
“And it’s very good for me because I’m surrounded at school by soccer junkies,” he added. “I’m a soccer junkie and I’m surrounded at school by kids who really have a passion for the game and for me that’s a real good thing.”
