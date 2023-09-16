WATERTOWN — In a meeting of unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Frontier League, Lowville finally found a way to break through against Watertown.
Tai Nortz scored a pair of goals and the Red Raiders were backed by strong defensive play in recording a 2-1 victory against the Cyclones on Saturday morning in an interdivisional game played at Case Middle School.
“It was exciting, I’m thrilled,” Lowville senior midfielder Taci Smith said. “Our team has really come together and that was awesome. I actually have not won on Watertown’s turf until now and I’ve been on varsity for four years, so that was really exciting.”
Nortz tallied a goal in each half for Lowville, including the game winner with 20 minutes and 21 seconds remaining in regulation for Lowville, which won after losing both games against Watertown last season.
“This feels really good,” Nortz, a junior midfielder, said. “We haven’t won against Watertown in a couple years, so it feels good.”
Goalkeeper Samantha Reynolds, who is a sophomore, only needed to make four saves to record the win for the Red Raiders, who improved to 5-0 on the season.
“It felt good, we haven’t beat them in a couple years and I think the last time we won here was three years ago,” longtime Lowville coach Leo Sammon said. “It’s always a battle and it was a hard-fought battle, it was good soccer.”
“Of course, they have Delaney Callahan up top, she’s good,” Smith said. “I think we just marked everybody that we needed to and we play as a team, that’s the biggest part.”
Sammon also credited his team’s collective defensive effort in effectively shutting down Watertown for most of the game.
“Honestly, I thought it was good all-around team defense,” Sammon said. “Because our middies got back the way they’re supposed to, we didn’t allow them to get shots off or to get a lot of big passes. Because our forwards did a great job of doubling at times, too, so I think it’s a whole team effort.”
Overall, Lowville, which is traditionally one of the stronger teams and more successful programs in the league, has yielded only a pair of goals through five games so far this season.
“I think this year we have a lot of people who are just working together,” Nortz said. “I think we have a really strong team this year and we’re able to work really well together, our chemistry is good.”
“I think we’re really persistent,” Sammon said. “We don’t back down and we made the opportunity on our break and I thought we limited them on their chances.”
Nortz generated a pair of unassisted goals, striking first by capitalizing on a direct kick from Jenna Weiler in the game’s 23rd minute.
“She hit a nice cross and then I think I got an initial touch on it, but I just kept running and was able to get another touch and put it in,” Nortz said.
“It comes down to who’s going to score on their opportunity and we happened to be the team that did,” Sammon said. “Tai is quiet, but she goes hard and she’ll finish and she doesn’t stop moving.”
Despite being dominated in the first half, Watertown drew even as Willa Overton scored with 39.3 seconds remaining in the first half by heading in a corner kick by Ella Bowman. The tally was just the second shot on goal by the Cyclones in the opening half, compared to Lowville’s seven.
“That was a nice goal,” Watertown coach Mariah Borden said. “I think injuries hurt us, we had some girls out. Just in the end, they wanted it more than we did, basically.”
Nortz followed with the deciding goal in the 60th minute as she scored after teammate Alyssa Millard served the ball into the middle.
“We had a direct from Weiler and she chipped it over,” Nortz said. “And it went through the line of defense and I just got a touch, and touched it in into the left-bottom corner.”
Goalie Ava Bebee, a junior, was credited with making 14 saves to back the Cyclones, who are now 3-1-2 on their season, including 2-1-1 in league play.
Watertown, which has won the past three “A” Division titles in the Frontier League, will look for revenge when it plays at Lowville on Oct. 4.
Coming into Saturday, the Cyclones had won three of their past four meetings against the Red Raiders.
“This was a rough one, but we still have a lot of season left,” Borden said. “We build off of games, like if we have a bad game, we build off of what we need to work on so the next game hopefully we’ll do better and progress through the season. ... They don’t like losing, so they’ll bounce back from this.”
Lowville, which last won a “B” Division crown in 2019, will next host reigning division champion Immaculate Heart Central, which has moved up to the “A” Division this year, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday
“Everyone contributes here, it’s not a couple good players, it’s our whole team,” Smith said.
“There’s four of them, like Tai that I brought up as freshmen and we brought up three freshmen last year, so they’re starting to get experience,” Sammon said. “Like those freshmen, like Tai, Jenna Weiler, Mya Larabee and Ava Burns were on this field when we got beat 6-1 that one year (2021 in Watertown). So they’ve been through it before, so it doesn’t intimidate as much. It’s different, it’s a different intensity when you play them.”
Sammon was also visibly stoked about the victory against Watertown, which is classified as a Class AAA school this year, with Lowville again in Class B.
“He was running up the sideline, he was so happy, so we’re thrilled,” Smith said.
Nortz added: “This is a big win for us. I think it will definitely help us to just get more hyped for the rest of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.