Lowville girls soccer coach Leo Sammon meets with the team after the Red Raiders defeated Watertown, 2-1, on Saturday in a Frontier League game played in Watertown. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — In a meeting of unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Frontier League, Lowville finally found a way to break through against Watertown.

Tai Nortz scored a pair of goals and the Red Raiders were backed by strong defensive play in recording a 2-1 victory against the Cyclones on Saturday morning in an interdivisional game played at Case Middle School.

