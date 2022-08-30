South Jefferson won its boys soccer season opener by defeating Tully, 4-1, in the opening round of the Chittenango Tournament on Tuesday.
Jude Cook scored a pair of goals for the Spartans and Chase Waite tallied a goal and an assist.
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Goalkeeper Evan Widrick made seven saves to record the win for South Jefferson.
Also on Tuesday, Westhill defeated General Brown, 5-1, in the season opener for both teams in nonleague play at Syracuse.
Gabe Secreti scored the lone goal for the Lions and goalie Tucker Rosbrook made 14 saves.
■ Hailee Manning scored two goals in the first half to help the Hammond girls soccer team tie Lisbon 2-2 in the opening game of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Tournament. It was also a Northern Athletic Conference West Division contest.
Hammond advanced to the championship game by winning a shootout 2-1.
The second game between OFA and Heuvelton ended in a 1-1 tie and OFA won a shootout 6-3.
Leah Warren scored in the 70th minute for Lisbon and Gabriel Richardson added a goal two minutes later for the tie.
