WATERTOWN — Entering this season, Harmon Braddock and Jack Rathbun have played only one year of varsity soccer together.
Yet the high-scoring duo has already developed plenty of chemistry while competing at a high level with Watertown’s boys soccer team.
“We’ve been playing for a little bit, so the connection is really there,” Braddock said. “It will be more this year, because last year we kind of hooked up a little bit to score a lot. So this year, we’re trying for more, and that’s the goal for everything.”
With Braddock, a senior striker, and Rathbun, a junior midfielder, leading the way, the Cyclones look to pack plenty of scoring punch this season.
“I would say they’re similar players, they like to get to the goal,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said. “They’re just powerful, dynamic players that like to take people on one-on-one — and they both are very good finishers.”
“With him (Braddock) being a striker and me being more of a center-midfielder or attacking center-midfielder, we’ve been combining a lot,” Rathbun said. “And our chemistry is very good right now, we’re looking to score a lot of goals together as a duo.”
Last season, Braddock scored 13 goals and generated 28 points, to lead the team in both categories.
“He’s very aggressive, very aggressive,” Rathbun said of Braddock. “He’s got a good touch, he likes to run, he’s a workhorse, he will run all day, he’s a great player.”
Meanwhile, Rathbun scored eight goals of his own and finished with 17 points for the year.
“We both play really aggressive, we really want and get the ball on our feet and score,” Braddock said. “And we both can play each other’s positions, he can run up top, I can play in the middle, and vice versa.”
The pair also is at the heart of a Watertown team that continued the program’s recent success with an unbeaten campaign last year in the Frontier League.
“We played very well last season,” Rathbun said. “We did have a lot of good players that (graduated) this year, but we brought up some new ones and they’re looking very good.”
The Cyclones, who went 9-0-1 last year in the league to win the “A” Division title, have collectively lost just one game over their past five seasons in the circuit.
“We’re excited, it will be a good challenge,” Braddock said. “We play good Syracuse teams, I feel like we play better on that level.”
Braddock and Rathbun are two of seven starting players that return for Watertown this season.
The team appears to have a solid core of players down the middle of the field, starting with junior goalkeeper Devin Connell, who recorded 10 shutouts last season, and senior Patrick Duah, who looks to anchor the defense,
“Pat is one of my favorites,” Braddock said. “But we lost Matt Cole from last year, so in the middle, we’re kind of leaving it up to Nico (Spaziani), he has some big shoes to fill. But I think he can do it, with a little bit of time, he can do it.”
Senior Sam Spicer also returns to help anchor a balanced midfield for the team.
“We kept a lot of players from last season that are looking very good and kept a lot of core positions,” Rathbun said. “Like our goalkeeper we kept and we have a very good center-back and have good midfielders, still. We’re looking very good all the way through.”
While Braddock has excelled as a forward, Rathbun has taken on the vital role of a central-midfielder.
“It’s a very important position, I’ve got to command the center of the field and help everyone else get in our formation and work together as a unit, instead of us all doing it by ourselves,” Rathbun said.
“He’s come along great,” Braddock said of Rathbun. “His (older) brother (Ben) always pushes him to play good, everyone pushes each other to be the best. “
Braddock also displayed consistency last year, as he scored at least a goal in eight of the team’s games last year as it forged a 12-3-2 overall record.
“We play hungry, we want to get goals, we want to win the ball every time, win 50-50 balls, keep possession — just dominate the field all the time,” Braddock said of Watertown’s approach as a team.
“They’re both very hard workers as well,” Heckman added about Braddock and Rathbun.
Last year, the Cyclones entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in Class A sectionals, but were knocked off by Central Square, 2-0, in a quarterfinal at home. Central Square went on to reach the Section 3 final where it lost, 2-0, to top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa.
“It went pretty well,” Rathbun said of last season. “It was a tough loss against Central Square, we did get a few injuries which hurt us, but other than that, we played very well all the way up through. In the Frontier League, we played very well every game.”
The Cyclones recently helped Heckman achieve a personal milestone with their 6-0 nonleague win over Potsdam last week.
With the victory, Heckman, who is in his 16th year as head coach, recorded his 200th coaching win with Watertown.
“He’s great,” Braddock said of Heckman. “He stays on you when you mess up. He makes you work 10 times harder in that case, so it makes you a better player.
“He’s always tough in pregame and gets you ready for the next game.”
Under Heckman, the Cyclones have won the past “A” Division regular-season titles in the Frontier League, including sharing the crown with Immaculate Heart Central in 2015 to spark their championship run.
“We have a very good youth program coming up, a lot of us played together when we were very young and we’ve come all the way up through with each other,” Rathbun said. “So we have very good chemistry as a team and that’s just what it’s done for us.”
Over this span, Watertown has fared 49-3-4, including losing only once in the past five seasons in the league with a 43-1-3 record over this stretch.
“When we lose, it really hits us because we don’t like losing,” Braddock said. “So the next day at practice, we amp it up we just want to get back on a winning streak, we like winning.”
“We just want to play good soccer, we want to compete against the best teams in the Frontier League and beyond,” Heckman added.
