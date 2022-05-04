Last season, Watertown softball was staying sharp in junior varsity exhibition games. This season they’ve rejoined the varsity ranks like they never left.
The Cyclones are back in the Frontier League “A” Division after a year hiatus and own a 7-4 overall record going into the stretch run of the season. Watertown has felt at home in its first season back in the league.
“I knew we were pretty good, but I was kind of surprised how well we started,” sophomore catcher Montanna Evans said.
Watertown didn’t field a varsity team last season due to low numbers, but were allowed to play junior varsity games and conduct practices. The team did play some games against varsity competition, like the Northern Athletic Conference’s Harrisville, and played very well against those opponents.
“Those wins definitely gave us some confidence and it kind of started us off in the right direction,” sophomore shortstop Mallory Peters said. “We knew that we could beat some varsity teams even though we were a JV team.”
The Cyclones came out of the gate strong this season in the Frontier League with wins in five of their first seven games. Watertown hit some big milestones when it opened the season with a 4-3 victory over General Brown. It was the Cyclones’ first win over the Lions since 2007.
“That win was really big for since we hadn’t beaten them in 15 years,” sophomore first baseman Peyton McConnell said.
Watertown also collected its first victory over Lowville since 2014 and has been accomplishing goals it hasn’t reached in years.
“We’ve been checking off a lot of boxes this season,” Watertown coach Eric Peters said.
Despite the success, there’s still room for improvement. Perennial power South Jefferson beat Watertown 22-0 on Monday night before the team took Tuesday off.
“South Jeff is loaded all over the diamond and what we take from that loss is a chance to grow and to continue to build,” Eric Peters said.
In a team loaded with younger players, senior second baseman Alana Mastin has been a key leader on the team. Mastin is at the top of the order and has 11 stolen bases for a Watertown team that loves to use its speed. Her team is glad she played in JV last season and stuck with the sport.
“Alana is our second baseman and our leadoff hitter, who is a great leader,” Mallory Peters said.
Mastin plays high-pressure positions like starting goalie on the girls soccer team and librero on the volleyball team, She’s taken the tools she’s learned from those sports to make her a better softball player.
“I can use those skills from those sports when I’m diving for the ball,” Mastin said. “Being a captain in those other two sports helps me with those leadership skills.”
Watertown received a big lift over the weekend when it claimed its own Cyclones Booster Club tournament with an 11-6 win over Hermon-DeKalb and 20-16 victory over Edwards-Knox.
“I didn’t think we were going to win at first, but we did a lot better as we settled in,” McConnell said.
Watertown is in a three-way battle for the “A” Division title with Indian River and Carthage. The Cyclones are hoping to bounce back from early-season losses to the Comets and Warriors with back-to-back games starting Friday. Watertown will travel to Carthage for a game at 4:30 p.m. Friday and then take on Indian River at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“These games are really important because Carthage and Indian River are pretty tough teams to beat,” sophomore third baseman Kenadie Coleman said. “We didn’t do too well in the first games against them.”
One goal the program has been eyeing is a return to the Section 3 tournament. This year’s event won’t be open like last year and the field would be loaded with tough Syracuse-area schools like Jamesville-DeWtt. However, reaching the Class A tournament would be a gigantic accomplishment.
“Getting to go to sectionals would be great,” Mastin said. “I’ve been on the team since I was a freshman and we definitely didn’t qualify for sectionals then, but this year we definitely have a chance.”
Peters added that the team won’t rest on its season and will participate in summer ball to get more game time.
