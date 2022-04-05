CARTHAGE — Kiannah Ward has been one of the Frontier League’s most dangerous hitters for the past few seasons, and she’s ready to go out with a bang.
The Comets senior slugger is hoping to lead her team to the top of the Frontier League “A” Division standings. Ward, who is a two-time Times All-North first-team selection, has been prolific with the bat with her registering a .721 batting average, six home runs and 21 RBIs in the 2021 season.
Ward is usually a free swinger in the box, but she’s made one change that’s made her a better hitter. The 5-foot-9-inch outfielder decided to alter her position in the batter’s box last year at the behest of her father, Steve South, before summer ball.
“I lowered my batting stance because I used to have it a lot higher,” said Ward, who will play at Jefferson Community College next season. “My dad said it’ll help you hit a lot better and it did.”
She’s taken tips from her current coach Mark Phillips and former coach Marty Weaver to refine her plate skills. It’s a trick that many hitters use to train their eyes, with some of the items used being unconventional.
“Our coach uses foam footballs and tiny wiffle balls to help us hit better,” Ward said. “Coach Weaver had us hit corn kernels with a thunder stick.”
Ward’s hitting has also drawn praise from opposing coaches like South Jefferson’s Steve Randall and General Brown’s Lindsay Hanson, who called Ward one of the better players in the league. Randall took note of a home run she smashed in last season’s matchup between the Spartans and Comets.
“I remember that one,” Ward chuckled. “I think I hit the ball pretty good on that one.”
She even remembered one time her softball exploits followed her in basketball after a game against General Brown. One of her friends pointed it out during the postgame handshake.
“Ashlee Ward (no relation) of General Brown told me one of the assistant coaches talked about how good the softball girl was,” Ward said.
Home runs draw lots of praise, but Ward is content with putting the ball in play and driving in runners. Her batting average last season meant she got a hit seven out of 10 times at bat.
“Home runs are great and I love the long ball, but getting base hits and RBIs are just as important,” Ward said. “Base hits are needed and especially in a two-out situation.”
Ward, like many Frontier League stars, has used travel ball to help improve her skills. Ward plays the Thunder Select team, which was formerly known as the St. Lawrence Thunder. One of her Select teammates is South Jefferson’s Emma Schaefer.
“Travel ball has definitely helped,” Ward said. “You can see the quality of play up here has gotten better and especially with pitching from someone like Emma (Schaefer).”
Ward is hoping the Comets can take the next step and be a factor in the “A” Division. Carthage went 8-8 overall and 2-5 in league play and Phillips said Ward’s leadership will be key to their season.
“Kiannah is a great leader and this is her second year of being captain,” Phillips said. “The team respects her and looks up to her as a leader.”
The 2021 season included a sectional tournament but now the state tournament has returned for the first time since 2019.
It’s an opportunity that Ward and the rest of her teammates will savor.
“We didn’t get a chance to go further than sectional, but we do this season,” Ward said. “We have a lot of potential and we’ll be good at putting up runs.”
