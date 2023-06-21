Warriors add title to dream season

Sports roundup

Two Section 10 pitchers topped the selections from area north country schools for the state team, released by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports on Wednesday.

Edwards-Knox senior Cadey Wheat and Chateaugay sophomore Avery McDonald each made the second team in Class D. Wheat helped key an Edwards-Knox team that went 11-4 overall and 7-3 in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division, finishing second. McDonald paced a Chateaugay team that finished 14-0 in the East Division and 16-1 overall, good for first place.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.