Two Section 10 pitchers topped the selections from area north country schools for the state team, released by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports on Wednesday.
Edwards-Knox senior Cadey Wheat and Chateaugay sophomore Avery McDonald each made the second team in Class D. Wheat helped key an Edwards-Knox team that went 11-4 overall and 7-3 in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division, finishing second. McDonald paced a Chateaugay team that finished 14-0 in the East Division and 16-1 overall, good for first place.
Sackets Harbor junior pitcher Natalie Gibbons was selected for the Class D fourth team. Sackets Harbor finished 14-6 overall and 11-3 in the Frontier League “D” Division and captured the Frontier League championship.
Canton senior second baseman and catcher Sydnee Francis received a spot on the Class B third team while South Jefferson senior pitcher Colleen Davis gained a spot on the fifth team. Francis helped lift the Golden Bears to the Section 10 Class B title. Canton went 19-2 overall and finished 14-0 in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division. Davis’ South Jefferson squad won the Frontier League “B” Division with a 13-0 record and was 16-1 overall, advancing to the Section 3 Class B quarterfinals.
St. Lawrence Central senior shortstop Rylee Daoust was selected for the Class C third team. Daoust helped the Larries finish 11-3 in the Central Division, 13-6 overall.
The Times will announced its All-North softball team Friday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.