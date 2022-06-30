Sandy Creek sophomore Julia Hollister and Edwards-Knox junior Cadey Wheat head north country selections to the all-state softball team, each garnering second-team mention.
Ten softball players from the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference were selected to the 32nd annual teams by the New York Sports Writers and Coaches Organization For Girls Sports.
Sandy Creek, which claimed the Section 3 Class C championship, and Heuvelton each placed two players on state teams.
Canton, Edwards-Knox, Hammond, Norwood-Norfolk, St. Lawrence and Thousand Islands each had one mention.
Hollister batted .529 for the Comets, knocking in 17 runs and recording five triples en route to the state second-team spot in Class C. A versatile fielder who played third base, shortstop and catcher, she made the Times All-North first team for a second straight year.
“It’s a privilege coaching a player that works as hard as her,” Sandy Creek coach Kate Soluri said.
Edwards-Knox pitcher Wheat, who made the second team in Class D, also landed on the Times All-North first team after striking out 208 batters during her junior season. At the plate she posted a .444 batting average.
“Her dedication to the sport is admirable,” Edwards-Knox coach Lori Brewer said. “She puts in many hours outside of practice and is a leader on and off the field.”
St. Lawrence Central junior Rylee Daoust was selected to the state third team in Class C. Daoust, an All-North first-teamer at infield, hit .502 as an all-around athlete who plays three sports. “She plays softball with a fun, competitive edge,” SLC coach Tim Brown said.
Canton catcher Cate DeCoteau made the fourth team as the only north country player to make the Class B squad.
DeCoteau won Times All-North MVP honors for the NAC after guiding a championship pitching staff and hitting .581 at the plate with seven doubles, seven triples and 19 stolen bases.
“She is one of the top catchers that Canton has ever had,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said.
Thousand Islands pitcher Marena Grenier reached the state fourth team in Class C. Grenier, a junior and second-team All-North pick, moved into the starting pitching role this season for teammate Delaney Wiley, the Times All-North Frontier League MVP, who moved to shortstop.
Norwood-Norfolk senior shortstop Kayly-Jaye Belmore joined Grenier on the Class C fourth team.
Sandy Creek sophomore infielder Scout Preston was named to the Class C fifth team, joining teammate Hollister. Preston was a Times All-North second team pick.
Heuvelton teammates Allison Trathen, a junior pitcher and shortstop, and Carley Simmons, a sophomore who plays first base, made the state Class D third team.
Trathen reached the Times All-North second team and Simmons the honorable mention squad.
Hammond sophomore Sydney Tanner, a pitcher and Times honorable mention selection, was named to the Class D fourth team.
