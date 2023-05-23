PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River softball team’s ability to put up the big inning has served it well this season.
JayLynn Robinson drove in three runs with two hits and Jasmin Acevedo singled twice as eighth-seeded Indian River rallied to beat No. 9 Watertown, 10-8, in a Section 3 Class A first-round game Tuesday. Audrey Carrien pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Warriors.
Indian River (11-6) posted a four-run fourth inning and three-run sixth to give itself a second straight season with a sectional victory. The Warriors used a 10-run seventh inning to beat the Cyclones in Friday’s Frontier League “A” Division championship game for a wild 18-15 victory. Indian River has been able to stay in just about any game with its offense.
“Our bats always seem to come to life,” Warriors head coach Jamee Call said. “We did a lot of preseason batting in the cage and saw a lot of pitches.”
Willa Overton smacked a two-run single as part of a three-RBI game and Julia Marzano also plated two runs for Watertown (8-11), which recorded its first Frontier League regular-season crown since 2007. Kimberlie DiLeonardo hurled a complete game for the Cyclones.
Both teams have brought the offense in the season series as the schools have scored at least 10 runs apiece in each of the previous three meetings. On Tuesday, the Warriors and Cyclones eventually provided the runs in the fourth as the hosts scored four in the bottom half of the frame. Robinson made Watertown pay for walking Indian River standout catcher Katie Call with a bases-clearing single and advanced on a throwing error. Bella Davis hit the first of two run-scoring sacrifice flies to bring home Robinson.
“I was just prepared to go up there and do my job,” Robinson said. “My heart was kind of beating pretty fast.”
Watertown rallied for five runs in the fifth with the big blow coming from Overton. Cyclones head coach Eric Peters was pleased with how the bottom part of the lineup came through in this game.
“The top half of the lineup has done a lot of heavy-lifting this season, but the bottom three or four hitters really stepped up for us,” Peters said.
Indian River’s Victoria Noone tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fifth, and then Katie Call’s baserunning and intelligence took over in the sixth. The senior catcher was hit by a pitch and later stole third during Robinson’s at-bat. Call then scored when the ball got away from the Cyclones. This sparked Indian River to push three runs across in the inning.
“I said to myself that we needed to score runs and we need to get ahead,” Katie Call said. “I know we had to keep our momentum going.”
Coach Call said that the veteran catcher, who has played on varsity since seventh grade, is a relaxing influence on the diamond. He said that he’ll miss her presence on the team.
“She keeps everybody calm and everybody focused,” Call said of his daughter. “She’s going to be very hard to replace.”
Watertown had the tying-run on base in the seventh, but Indian River got the last out and celebrated its first home sectional win in recent memory. Indian River beat Carthage on the road in last year’s Class A tournament.
“Having a home sectional game and having all the fans come to the game is what drives us,” Katie Call said. “The supporters are what drives us because we’re fighters.”
Indian River will now travel to top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt for a quarterfinal game slated for 5 p.m. Thursday. The Warriors have plenty of belief they can pull an upset thanks to their red-hot bats.
“I think we have a lot of good hitters and we have a good chance against J-D,” Robinson said.
Despite the loss, Peters was pleased with the Cyclones making the sectional tournament for a second straight year. The program was dormant as recently as 2020.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we can’t be too happy about losing,” Peters said. “We like what we’ve done so far, though.”
