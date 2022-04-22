WATERTOWN — Riley Lomber and the General Brown softball team finished strong to get its first win of the season.
Lomber tossed a complete game, three-hitter and recorded two hits and three RBIs at the plate. Harlie Peters supplied a pair of hits, including an RBI double as General Brown used a four-run seventh inning to beat Watertown, 12-6, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday at the Fairgrounds.
“We haven’t really gotten any momentum behind us, so we tried some new things and we were able to get the win,” Lions head coach Lindsay Hanson said.
The win came after the Lions (1-3) suffered a late-inning loss to start the season. Watertown (3-2, 1-2) beat General Brown, 4-3, in eight innings on April 5. General Brown then lost to “B” Division foes South Jefferson and Lowville in consecutive games.
“It was a huge win for us,” Lomber said. “The girls had my back and I pitched a good game.”
Julia Marzano plated three runs and drove in a pair of runs, and Kenadie Coleman doubled for the Cyclones, who brought back varsity softball after low numbers last season. Kimberlie DiLeonardo is part of a young team that’s shown signs of life at the start of the season.
“Every game we’ve been in has been really competitive and our girls are learning and growing every time out,” Watertown head coach Eric Peters said.
The Lions started fast with a pair of runs in the first inning and two more in the third thanks to a two-run single by Lomber. General Brown got timely hits from experienced players like Kori Nichols and Ashlee Ward to convert baserunners into runs to get the early 4-1 lead.
“Those veteran hits worked out really and they’re just ready to go to the plate,” Harlie Peters said.
Watertown got its early runs thanks to DiLeonardo reaching first base twice after a dropped third strike both times. She used her speed to manufacture the Cyclones’ first two runs and came into pitch the fifth inning.
“She worked hard out there and gave everything she had out there,” Eric Peters said.
General Brown added two more runs thanks to a Marriah Washer double in the fourth to give it a 6-1 lead. The Lions needed that support after the Cyclones scored four runs in the sixth to make it an 8-6 game.
However, General Brown calmed down and sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the seventh. Lomber then sat down Watertown in order to end the game.
“Riley was a great choice to have pitch today,” Harlie Peters said. “She did a good job mixing things up and threw the ball well today.”
General Brown can’t rest on its laurels as it takes on rival South Jefferson at noon today in Adams. The Lions feel they have a shot to avenge another early-season loss.
“It’s been a tough start for us, but these kinds of competitive games will help us in the end,” Hanson said.
“It was nice to finish strong and come away with the win,” Lomber said.
Watertown will take on Sackets Harbor in a nonleague game at 10 this morning at Case Middle School.
