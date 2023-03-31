SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor softball team’s ability to win close games helped it win the 2022 Frontier League “D” Division regular season title. The Patriots might have to rely on that skill again if they want to repeat.

Sackets Harbor is scheduled to start defense of its divisional crown when it hosts rival LaFargeville at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Patriots went 12-9 overall and 9-5 in league play to reach the Section 3 Class D quarterfinals last season. Sackets Harbor held the lead in its final game before losing to eventual sectional champion Oriskany.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.