SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor softball team’s ability to win close games helped it win the 2022 Frontier League “D” Division regular season title. The Patriots might have to rely on that skill again if they want to repeat.
Sackets Harbor is scheduled to start defense of its divisional crown when it hosts rival LaFargeville at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Patriots went 12-9 overall and 9-5 in league play to reach the Section 3 Class D quarterfinals last season. Sackets Harbor held the lead in its final game before losing to eventual sectional champion Oriskany.
Sackets Harbor went 5-0 in one-run games last spring and even pulled out some late-inning magic to win those games.
“We joked about how we’re going to keep sticking with it (winning one-run games) and try to score that last run,” senior Kendall Bisbort said.
Four of those victories came against “D” Division rivals, boosting the Patriots’ title drive. Sackets Harbor’s run differential was actually minus 2, but found a way to scrape out victories. However, they’d like a larger margin of victory this year.
“We don’t have to rely on just scoring that last run,” Bisbort joked. “We’re going to try to get some more runs before that.”
Long time coach Dan Green talked about his team’s late-game approach and how the team has embraced it. He said there was a little bit of luck involved, but the Patriots were able to handle most things thrown at them.
“I think the team took on my mentality of not giving up,” Green said. “We’d get the next person to the plate and (didn’t) take any of those mistakes to the field.”
Another reason for the Patriots’ success is junior pitcher Natalie Gibbons, who is the team’s main hurler. She collected most of the pitching victories in the circle and tossed a no-hitter against Otselic Valley in the first-round of sectionals. Gibbons’ teammates know having her on the mound gives them a chance to win.
“She’s really good with her pitches,” sophomore Myah Mattice said. “It’s fun to watch her pitch and she’s talented enough to throw a no-hitter,”
Many of the “D” Division’s pitchers have returned for the upcoming season and that leaves the division wide-open like last season. Sackets Harbor edged out Lyme by one game for the regular season title, but Lyme won the playoff crown. Repeating as champion could come down to the end of the regular season much like 2022.
“Our division is always competitive and playing those schools twice a year would prepare us,” Gibbons said.
Sackets Harbor and the other schools in the division will have to play perennial “C” Division powers such as defending Class C champion Sandy Creek and other schools like Thousand Islands, South Lewis and Beaver River. Green and the rest of the Patriots welcome the stiffer competition.
“I know someone asked me when we first talked about crossing over about playing Sandy Creek, but I said ‘Why not?’” Green said. “You can’t get better playing against teams that aren’t better than you.”
That tough competition may serve Sackets Harbor well during the postseason.
“We just maintained calm and kept our composure and that’s what needs to happen if we want to repeat,” Gibbons said.
Here’s a look at this season’s Frontier League teams:
FRONTIER LEAGUE
“A” DIVISION
Outlook: Indian River lost plenty of seniors from last year’s team. However, the Warriors bring back six-year varsity player Katie Call. Carthage will have to replace multiple-time All-North selection Kiannah Ward, who now plays for Jefferson CC. The Comets return Layla Craig and Shantel Cox to the lineup. ... Watertown returned from a hiatus to reach the Section 3 tournament last season. The Cyclones bring back Montanna Evans .
Carthage Comets
Coach: Mark Phillips
2022 record: (10-9 overall, 4-5 Frontier League)
Players to watch: Layla Craig, Shantel Cox
Roster: Gabby Akins (Sr., OF); Reagan Almy (Sr., 1B); Sam Carter (Sr., 3B); Shantel Cox (Sr., OF), Layla Craig (Sr., SS/P); Aly Forney (Sr., C); Ally Halko (Sr., OF); Rory Kilbride (Sr., 2B); Elane Parobeck (Sr., OF); Ar’riona Cantwell (Jr., OF); Maddy DeLorme (Jr., P/SS); Chloe Santos (Jr., OF/2B).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Jamee Call
2022 record: (9-9, 4-6)
Players to watch: Katie Call, Tori Noone
Roster: Abigail Backus (Sr.), Kate Beardmore (Sr.), Katie Call (Sr.), Madison Hoover (Sr.), Kayden Jones (Sr.), Cadence Muchnikoff (Sr.), Jaylynn Robinson (Sr.), Tabatha Runkles (Sr.), Jasmin Acevedo (Jr.), Samantha Booth (Jr.), Mia Cuppernell (Jr.), Isabella Davis (Jr.), Maya Espinoza (Jr.), Victoria Noone (Jr.), Alyssa Ojeda (Jr.), Maleri Streiff (Jr.), Audrey Carrien (Fr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Eric Peters
2022 record: (8-9, 3-7)
Players to watch: Montanna Evans, Kimberlie DiLeonardo, Mallory Peters
Roster: Alyx Hawthorne (Sr., OF); Destiny Parrow (Sr., OF); Camryn Pastor (Sr., OF); Melaina Sanchez (Sr., 1B); Mackenzie Wood (Sr., P); Kenadie Coleman (Jr., 3B); Kimberlie DiLeonardo (Jr., 2B/P); Montanna Evans (Jr., C); Julia Marzano (Jr., P/OF); Payton McConnell (Jr., 1B); Ranaiya Hitchens (Jr., OF); Mallory Peters (Jr., SS); WIlla Overton (CF/2B/SS); Haylie Thorpe (So., OF); Felicity Del Granado (Fr., 3B/2B/P)
“B” DIVISION
Outlook: South Jefferson lost All-North first-team selections Alayna Bush and Emma Schafer. However, the Spartans have Colleen Davis and sisters Zoe and Bryanna Moroughan. ... General Brown has a senior-laden team looking to build off last season. Kori Nichols, Ashlee Ward and Haley Parker will pace the Lions. ... Lowville is looking to reach the sectional tournament after a rebuilding season.
General Brown Lions
Coach: Lindsay Hanson
2022 record: (5-11, 5-9)
Players to watch: Kori Nichols, Ashlee Ward, Haley Parker
Roster: Aurora Jarvie (Sr., OF); Riley Lomber (Sr., P, UTL); Kori Nichols (Sr., SS); Harlie Peters (Sr., 1B); Julia Valvo (Sr., OF); Ashlee Ward (Sr., P, 2B); Peyton Enghusen (Jr., OF); Lucia French (Jr., OF); Jo Primmer (Jr., OF); Riliegh Sharp (Jr., OF); Haley Parker (So., 3B); Raegan Sharp (So., C)
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Sandra Lyndaker
2022 record: (4-10)
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Steve Randall
2022 record: 15-6, 12-2
Players to watch: Colleen Davis, Zoe Moroughan
Roster: Zoe Moroughan (Sr., 3B, P); Hannah Morrill (Sr., 3B, OF); Trinity Brimmer (Jr., 2B, OF); Colleen Davis (Jr., P, 3B, 1st); Shea Odell (Jr.); Olivia Piatt (Jr., OF); Lyla Comstock (So., 2B); Elizabeth Hobbs (So., 1B/2B); Bryanna Moroughan (So., C); Kaelyn Quinn (Fr., OF, 1B); Remissa Stephens (8th,
“C” DIVISION
Outlook: Sandy Creek is the defending Section 3 Class C champions and brings back a good number of players from its lineup. Scout Preston, Baylee Williams and Julia Hollister fill out an impressive Comets roster. ... Thousand Islands just missed out on the league title. However, the Vikings still boast talented pitcher Marena Grenier and two-time All-North MVP Delaney Wiley. ... South Lewis will have to replace talented pitcher Shaylagh Randall. The Falcons do bring back Madison Rhubart and Mallory Bush to help fill the offensive void. ... Beaver River will look to rebound from last season with Katelyn Adams trying to repeat her strong season at the plate.
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Tracy Adams
2022 record: (2-16, 2-13)
Players to watch: Katelyn Adams, Kendra Lehman, Ella St. Croix
Roster: Katelyn Adams (Sr.), Rachel LaBrake (Sr.), Maddy Wolff (Sr.), Ellyssa Besaw (Jr.), Kendra Lehman (Jr.), Aubrie Monnat (Jr.), Eliza Metzler (Jr.), Emily Knight (So.), Sophia Shearer (So.), Sarah Herzig (Fr.), Ella St. Croix (Fr.).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Katie Soluri
2022 record: (19-3, 15-0)
Players to watch: Julia Hollister, Scout Preston, Madison Darling, Baylee Williams
Roster: Elizabeth Glazier (Sr.), Crystal Bartlett (Jr.), Ava Basler (Jr.), Skylar Clark (Jr.), Scout Preston (Jr.), Abigail Balcom (So.), Madison Darling (So.), Julia Hollsiter (So.), Mikayla Glazier (So.), Haidyn Soluri (Fr.), Maddenleigh Soluri (Fr.), Baylee Williams (Fr.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Dave Szalach
2022 record: (11-7, 10-5)
Players to watch: Madison Rhubart, Mallory Bush
Roster: Kaitlin Hosmer (Sr.), Camryn Battles (Jr.), Mallory Bush (Jr.), Jade Dolan (Jr.), Aleigha Hill (Jr.), Megan Klossner (Jr.), Mariah LaFountain (Jr.), Liadan McAleese (Jr.), Anna Morley (Jr.), Madison Rhubart (Jr.), Brandy Stanford (Jr.), Annabell Wilcox (Jr.).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Scott Lalonde
2022 record: (16-3, 13-2).
Players to watch: Marena Grenier, Delaney Wiley
Roster: Jules Angus (Sr., OF); Marena Grenier (Sr., P/INF); Heavenly Moore (Sr., OF); Jenna Pavlot (Sr., IF/OF); Meka Robbins (Sr., IF/OF); Delaney Wiley (Sr., P./INF); Kylee Johnston (Jr., OF); Jasmine Randall (Jr., INF/OF); Genevieve Cartaya (So., C/INF/OF); Ami Robbins (So., OF/INF); Addison Swenson (So., INF); Melanie Wiley (8th, INF/OF/P); Tatum Wiley (8th, C/INF).
“D” DIVISION
Outlook: Sackets Harbor won the regular season title while Lyme took the playoff crown. The Patriots will be paced by pitcher Natalie Gibbons and Myah Matice. The Lakers will miss talented players like Callie LaFontaine, Kaitlyn Weston and Trinity Molnar. Lyme does bring back pitcher Alana Langdon and Dallas Parker and will have a new coach in Mackenzi Goutremout. ... Alexandria has talented pitchers like Felicity Roberts and Bridget Watson that give the Purple Ghosts a chance to win the divisional title. ... Belleville Henderson also returns its main pitcher in Neva Bettinger. The Panthers also return Ever Vaughn to the lineup. ... Copenhagen looks to be improved thanks to Alyssa Fitzpatrick and Madison Cheek. ... LaFargeville is also looking for a return trip to sectional play.
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Michael Roberts
2022 record: (6-10, 6-8)
Players to watch: Felicity Roberts, Bridget Watson
Roster: Felicity Roberts (Sr.), Kierstyn Travers (Sr.), Emma Stine (Sr.), Bridget Watson (Sr.), Jasymen Shepard (Jr.), Rylynn Bain (So.), Hailey Fadden (So.), Sierra Fasenhaur (So.), Cecil Velez (So.), Abigail Edgar (Fr.), Mario Porter (8th).
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: David Green
2022 record: (6-11, 6-8)
Players to watch: Neva Bettinger, Ever Vaughn
Roster: Ashlynn Agaciewski (Sr.), Neva Bettinger (Sr.), Ever Vaughn (Sr.), Lilly Gillette (So.), Avery Pritchard (So.), Ella Poulin (So.), Layla Rogers (So.), Natasha Thomas (So.), Eily Vaughn (So.), Courtney Hanson (Fr.), Hazel Maitland (Fr.), Kadence Millard (Fr.), Jaselyn Nolder (Fr.), Mariyah Houghton (8th).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: John Cain
2022 record: (1-15)
Players to watch: Alyssa Fitzpatrick, Madison Cheek
Roster: Alyssa Fitzpatrick (Sr., 2B); Madison Cheek (Jr., P/SS); Grace Crauder (Jr., C/OF); Mackenzie Howard (Jr., 1B); Mackenzie Lee (Jr., OF); Samantha Stokely (Jr., OF); Alexis Treadway (Jr., OF/P); Delaney Petrie (So. C); Rhianna Kriner (Fr., INF/P); Jolena Larracuente (Fr. OF).
LaFargeville Red Knights
Coach: Danielle Wallace
2022 record: (6-10, 6-8).
Lyme Lakers
Coach: Mackenzi Goutremout
2022 record: (11-7, 8-6)
Players to watch: Dallas Parker, Alana Langdon
Roster: Reagan Cole (Sr., 1B/OF); Jennifer Ottman ((Sr., OF); Dallas Parker (Sr., 2B/3B); Rylee Grill (Jr., C); Katrina Sanford (Jr., SS); Samantha Slate (Jr., OF); Kirsten Widrick (Jr., 3B); Alyssa Coolidge (So., OF/3B); Kennady Scott (So, 1B/P); Kristina Evans (Fr., OF); Maddie Lafave (Fr., C/OF); Alana Langdon (Fr., P); Samantha Matthews (Fr., OF/1B); Bristol Deluca (8th, OF).
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Dan Green
2022 record: (12-9, 9-5)
Players to watch: Natalie Gibbons, Myah Matice
Roster: Kendall Bisbort (Sr.), Francesa Deiana (Sr.), Alberte Hors (Sr.). Logan Romeo (Sr.), Marissa Shannon (Sr.), Emily Curley (Jr.), Olivia Derouin (Jr.), Natalie Gibbons (Jr.), Sophia Gondek (Jr.), Peyton Britton (So.), Myah Matice (So.), Taylor Mower (So.), Lily Green (Fr.), Emily Young (Fr.).
