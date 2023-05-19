COPENHAGEN — The Sackets Harbor and Alexandria softball teams didn’t have another walk-off winner Friday, but both teams produced another one-run affair.
Natalie Gibbons tossed a complete-game five-hitter, doubled and scored the winning run as the top-seeded Patriots edged the No. 2 Purple Ghosts in the Frontier League “D” Division championship game Friday afternoon at Copenhagen Central School.
Myah Mattice singled and Kendall Bisbort brought home both runs on RBI groundouts for Sackets Harbor (13-6), which took two of three meetings from Alexandria (12-4) this season. The previous matchups were decided on the last at-bat.
“They’re (Alexandria) equally as good as us and each of our three games has been decided by one run,” Gibbons said. “It’s very nerve-racking, but both teams are strong.”
Purple Ghosts pitcher Bridget Watson went 2-for-3 and gave up two hits. Rylynn Bain, Felicity Roberts and Hailey Fadden each singled for Alexandria.
Both teams scored in the first inning after Watson plated Bain and Mattice scored on a groundout by Bisbort. The two pitchers then settled in and made quick work of the opposing batting orders in a game that was played in a brisk one hour, seven minutes. Sackets Harbor coach Dan Green has seen Gibbons grow as a pitcher this season.
“She keeps the hitters off-balance and she can spot the ball.” Green said. “She became a pitcher and not just a thrower.”
It was Gibbons’ bat that proved to be the difference as she started the fourth with a ground-rule double that got over the left field fence. She reached third on a ball in the dirt and came home on Bisbort’s grounder to second.
“I just stepped up and wasn’t really thinking about anything,” Gibbons said. “I just wanted to hit and didn’t know where the ball was until I looked up and saw the ball bounced over the fence.”
Chances for both teams were few and far between as Watson allowed only one runner after the fourth and Gibbons was just as stingy with only two baserunners after the fourth. Alexandria coach Mike Roberts said that both teams have played each other fairly even this season.
“It’s come down to the last inning between us,” Roberts said. “Both teams play great defense and it usually comes down to who has the least amount of errors.”
The Purple Ghosts started the sixth with Watson’s second single of the game and advanced to second on a Cecil Velez groundout. Fadden ripped a line drive to right field, but Logan Romeo was able to snare the hard-hit ball for the final out of the inning.
“I was just waiting for the ball to arc down and I just got to it,” Romeo said.
Alexandria placed the tying run on first in the seventh when Kierstyn Travers was hit by a pitch. However, Gibbons retired the last two hitters to give Sackets Harbor the playoff title. The victory was extra special because Sackets lost in last season’s “D” Division final to Lyme.
“We talked about unfinished business because a lot of those players last year were on that team that lost in the playoffs after winning the division,” Green said.
The Patriots felt like the “D” Division final is a great chance to get ready for the Class D playoffs that start next week. Sackets Harbor will likely see tough opponents like Alexandria in the upcoming tournament.
“I feel like these games prepare us a lot for what we’re going to see,” Romeo said.
Roberts was also happy with what he saw from his Alexandria team despite the loss. The Purple Ghosts are aiming for a deep run in the postseason.
“We can go as far as we want in sectionals,” Roberts said. “It just comes down to our pitching and us playing defense.”
The Section 3 softball seeds will be released Sunday.
