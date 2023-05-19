COPENHAGEN — The Sackets Harbor and Alexandria softball teams didn’t have another walk-off winner Friday, but both teams produced another one-run affair.

Natalie Gibbons tossed a complete-game five-hitter, doubled and scored the winning run as the top-seeded Patriots edged the No. 2 Purple Ghosts in the Frontier League “D” Division championship game Friday afternoon at Copenhagen Central School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.