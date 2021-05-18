GLEN PARK — The Sandy Creek softball team made its last out count in a Frontier League crossover showdown with General Brown on Monday.
The Comets scored all 12 of their runs with two outs as they topped the previously unbeaten Lions, 12-6, at Glen Park Elementary School.
Maiya Hathway supplied three hits and Lizzie Glazier added two more and doubled for Sandy Creek (4-1, 3-1). Julia Hollister earned the win on the mount and chipped in a pair of singles for the Comets.
Kori Nichols singled twice and Ally Wargo doubled for General Brown (6-1, 5-1).
Sandy Creek was adept at scoring when General Brown was one out away from closing out an inning. The Comets also used their smarts on the basepaths to take extra bases and pick up some more runs.
“Our baserunning with two outs was very important,” Sandy Creek coach Kate Soluri said. “We’ve been working on that in practice and picked up some extra runs.”
The Comets used a pair of five-run innings to get separation from the Lions, who were uncharacteristically shaky in the field with eight errors. Sandy Creek’s first five-run outburst in the second inning helped it start off on the right foot.
“It definitely boosted our mood and made things easier,” Hollister said.
The win is huge considering Sandy Creek lost 10-9 to South Jefferson last Tuesday. The Comets actually took a break from the game over the weekend after Friday’s 10-2 victory over Sackets Harbor, which allowed Sandy Creek to get recharged for Monday. The break is critical with two more games on tap this week.
“This is a fierce group of competitors and that give me confidence that they’ll OK if I give them a physical break,” Soluri said.
The Lions did claw back into the game and made it 7-5 after five innings before the Comets tacked on another five runs in the sixth.
General Brown coach Lindsay Hanson said Sandy Creek took advantage of mistakes to get its big innings.
“They’re going to be a team that capitalizes on your errors and that’s exactly what they did to win the softball game,” Hanson said.
Sandy Creek, South Lewis and Thousand Islands are all bunched up at the top of the “C” Division standings with Thousand Islands (6-1 overall) and South Lewis (6-3) are both 5-1 in league play. The Comets and Vikings square off in a key matchup Thursday in Clayton and May 28 in Sandy Creek.
“It’s very important to beat an unbeaten team like General Brown because it gives us confidence,” Comets senior Kendall Darling said.
General Brown has to recover quickly as it hosts TI on Wednesday and Indian River on Friday as the games continue to move at a quick pace. Hanson said the Lions have get ready for the next game against a tough opponent.
“We’re looking at this week and we had a discussion about we’ve got to come in ready because we’ve got a chance to be beat any day this week,” Hanson said.
