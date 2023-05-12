SANDY CREEK — Good things came in threes for Sandy Creek softball in Friday’s victory over Thousand Islands on Friday.
Scout Preston went 3-for-4 run with two RBIs as Sandy Creek used three three-run innings to beat Thousand Islands, 9-1, in a pivotal Frontier League “C” Division matchup.
Madden Soluri tossed a complete-game five-hitter with 10 strikeouts to earn the pitching win for the Comets (11-2 overall, 11-1 Frontier League). Sandy Creek swept the season series with Thousand Islands after a 6-3 win on April 20 in Clayton.
Madison Darling went 3-for-4 and Mikayla Glazier also plated a run for Sandy Creek.
Jenna Pavlot went 2-for-3 and starting pitcher Delaney Wiley added a single for the Vikings (11-2, 10-2), who had their eight-game winning streak snapped.
Preston has been one of the Comets’ best hitters for the past three seasons and started the game off with a single that eventually led to her scoring a run off an error to give Sandy Creek a 3-0 lead after one inning. Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri said Preston is one of the most feared hitters in the league for one good reason.
“She hits the ball hard and she’s very strong,” Katie Soluri said. “When she consistently hits the ball hard, good things happen.”
The Comets possess a deep lineup that can provide offense from anywhere in the batting order and has posted an average of over 12 runs per game. That depth has led Sandy Creek, the defending Section 3 Class C champions, to nearing a second straight division title.
“We’re just a very well-prepared team all over,” Preston said. “We can pretty much do anything and that’s what we will do.”
The early lead helped Madden Soluri relax and challenge a formidable Thousand Islands lineup that has also averaged over 12 runs a game. The freshman hurler limited the Vikings’ offensive chances and pitched one of her best games of her young career.
“I love pitching against Delaney (Wiley) and that Thousand Islands team is so good,” Madden Soluri said. “It (pitching) was definitely a bit nerve-wracking, but the win gave me a bit of confidence.”
The victory gave Sandy Creek a big boost after a 5-3 crossover loss against “B” Division leaders South Jefferson on Wednesday in Adams. Preston said the victory was important as area teams close in on the end of the season.
“The South Jeff game really help prepare us better than some of the other games may have,” Preston said. “It was unfortunate that we lost that game, but we really put it together to win against TI.”
Sandy Creek pushed across three more runs in the third inning after taking advantage of some Thousand Islands’ miscues. Vikings coach Scott Lalonde said the Comets are opportunistic and will take advantage of any mistakes.
“They’re a good team and one through nine in their lineup can hit the ball,” Lalonde said. “You’ve got to be ready to play against them.”
Thousand Islands scored in the sixth inning. There could have been more runs for the Vikings, but Comets’ centerfielder Lizzie Glazier threw out Genevieve Cartaya at the plate after catching a Jasmine Randall fly ball.
Sandy Creek tacked up three more runs in the sixth inning after a two-run triple by Preston. Madden Soluri finished off the game to give the Comets their fourth straight win over the Vikings dating back to last season. Sandy Creek has games against Beaver River, Lowville and General Brown to wrap up the regular season before Section 3 play starts.
“It’s a brand-new season when you get into sectionals,” Katie Soluri said. “We respect anyone that we’ll go against and play Comets’ softball.”
Despite the loss, Lalonde likes his team’s chances going into the Section 3 Class C tournament. Wiley has returned to the pitching form of 2021 that made her one of the best hurlers in the area and Marena Grenier is a solid second starter.
“We’ve got two of the better pitchers around and when they’re on, we’re tough to beat,” LaLonde said.
